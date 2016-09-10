Celina edges Bath 21-14 in OT

CELINA — Celina’s Bret Schwieterman’s 15 yard run for a touchdown in overtime helped the Bulldogs beat Bath, 21-14, Friday night. Schwieterman finished the game with 89 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Bulldog running back Ryan Harter rushed for 186 yards on 29 carries and one touchdown. Wildcat running back Kaden Sullivan rushed for 84 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

Elida 48, Defiance 16

DEFIANCE — Elida quarterback Isaac McAdams was 8 of 10 for 150 yards and three touchdowns and ran one in for another score. Mike Purdy had a 44 yard interception return for a touchdown and De’angelo Woods had a 60 yard punt return for the visiting Bulldogs.

Wapakoneta 31, Kenton 10

KENTON — Redskin Landon Hall rushed for 150 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. Hall had runs of 28 and 3 yards for touchdowns. Manny Vorhees, who was 7 of 12 for 99 yards, rushed for 67 yards on eight carries for one touchdown and Evan Kaeck also scored for Wapakoneta. Kenton’s Trent Hite was picked off four times. He was 15 of 39 fpr 143 yards and one touchdown.

St. Marys 43, Shawnee 7

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — St. Marys quarterback Dustin Howell was 6 of 7 for 13o yards and three touchdowns for the Roughriders. On the ground Justin Fisher rushed for 103 yards on 7 carries and teammate Eric Spicer had 68 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Receiver Sannon Fowler rushed for 67 yards on 10 carries. Shawnee’s Grant Wheeler had 89 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — Titan quarterback Jay Kaufman was 13 of 17 for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Kaufman also ran in one touchdown. On the ground, Connor Niese rushed for 125 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Van Wert’s Nick Guiterrez had 3 catches for 39 yards.

Bluffton 14, Fort Loramie 0

BLUFFTON — Kaleb Jefferson had a touchdown run and reception. The Pirates’ defense held Fort Loramie to 131 total yards.

Delphos Jefferson 49, Fairview 0

SHERWOOD — Delphos Jefferson’s Hunter Binkley rushed for 117 yards on 17 attempts and two touchdowns and backfield running mate Brenan Auer rushed for 105 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. The Wildcats held Fairview to just 66 total yards.

Allen East 33, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

WAYNESFIELD — Austin Wireman had 81 yards on 9 attempts and teammate Caleb Smelcer had 72 yards on three attempts and one touchdown. Mustang Brent Wilson also scored after carrying the ball seven times for 62 yards. Spencer Miller completed four passes with three going for touchdowns. Smelcer caught two passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Kyles Nicklkes also had a touchdown catch. Waynesfield-Goshen got one touchdown from Cheyne Tate.

Coldwater 17, Marion Local 14

MARIA STEIN — Coldwater’s Dylan Thobe’s fourth quarter touchdown pass to Neal Muhlenkamp from 8 yards out lifted the Cavaliers past Marion Loca. for the game, Coldwater quarterback Dylan Thobe was 15 of 29 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Marion Local’s Duane Leugers rushed for 95 yards on 18 carres and scored twice.

Crestview 42, Wayne Trace 0

CONVOY — Crestview quarterback Drew Kline ran for 146 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns and also threw for three touchdowns. Kline was 10 of 12 for 119 yards. Wayne Trace’s Wyatt Stabler had 68 yards on three carries. The Knights’ defense held Wayne Trace to just 89 total yards.

Montpelier 52, Perry 39

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Montpelier’s Austin Grubb ran for 292 yards on 38 carries and scored four times. In the losing effort, Plummie Gardner was 30 of 34 for 374 yards and threw three touchdowns. Gardner also ran in a touchdown. Kobe Glober had seven catches for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Indian Lake 56, Upper Scioto Valley 24

MCGUFFEY — Indian Lake quarterback Tyler Reprogle rushed for 281 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns and was 9 of 13 for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Laker receiver Ethan Cummins caught nine balls for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Rams quarterback Jason Moots was 21 of 33 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. USV’s caught 14 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Mount Gilead 21, Ridgemont 20

RIDGEMONT — Ridgmont’s Cameron Smith had 200 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns in the losing effort. Quarterback Brandon Bennett, who was 5 for 15 for 83 yards through the air, had seven carries for 41 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Pitz had two receptions for 41 yards and Cade McKinley had one reception for 34 yards.

Other Scores: Danbury 35, Hardin Northern 6; Arlington 12, Pandora-Gilboa 7; Leipsic 35, Liberty-Benton 28; St. Henry 45, New Bremen 0; Fort Recovery 44, Parkway 7; Paulding 38, Antwerp 20; Spencerville 49, Holgate 0; Bluffton 14, Fort Loramie 0

Girls Soccer

Kalida 2, Fort Jennings 0

FORT JENNINGS — Madison Langhals had a goal and an assist and Bailey White also had a goal. Teammate Morgan Knapke had six saves in goal.

Boys golf

Tri match

DELPHOS — Kalida (159) defeated Fort Jennings (191) and Ottoville (199) at the par-36 Delphos Country Club. Kalida’s Trent Siebeneck was medalist with a 38. Josh Klausing (39), Jeffrey Knueve (40) and Christian Nartker and Collin Nartker (42 each) also contributed to the winning team score.

Lehman Catholic 180, New Knoxville 217

MINSTER — Ray Newton led New Knoxville with a 51 on the par-36 Arrowhead Golf Club.

Colleges

Women’s soccer

Ohio Northern 4,

Mount St. Joseph 0

ADA — Ohio Northern improves to 2-0, while the Lions fell 1-2.

Northern was led offensively by Hannah Martin as she posted the first goal of the evening and added an assist.

Men’s soccer

Ohio Northern 3,

Albion 0

ADA — Ohio Northern remained undefeated in day one of the Wilmington Kiwanis Classic at Townsend Field.

The Polar Bears improved to 5-0 overall, while Albion dropped to 1-2. Matt Kinkopf, Austin Horton and Nathan Libertowski each had a goal.

Volleyball

ONU’s Huppert

receives honor

ADA — Freshman Chelsea Huppert has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Week.

Huppert led the Polar Bears to a 2-1 record at the 38th Annual ONU Invitational with 38 kills, five blocks, and an incredible .532 hitting percentage.

She was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

