Delphos St. John’s wins offensive fiesta

DELPHOS — Both quarterbacks were running and throwing at will.

Minster and Delphos St. John’s had turned the game into a full-scale track meet.

Then, finally, St. John’s got the stop it needed in the final quarter.

That helped Delphos St. John’s post a 46-30 victory over Minster on Friday night at Stadium Park.

“This is great,” Delphos St. John’s quarterback Jacob Youngpeter said. “I think this will show us how we’re going to do during the season.”

St. John’s is 2-1, 1-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conference. Minster is 2-1, 0-1 in the MAC.

“I give credit to our offense,” St. John’s coach Todd Schulte said. “They would answer us and we would come back and answer them.”

Running the option, Youngpeter had 14 carries for 162 yards, with a key 52-yard TD. In the air, he completed 7 of 11 for 107 yards and two TDs.

Blue Jays running back Aaron Reindel had 28 carries for 130 yards and four TDs. He had TD runs of 1, 6, 1 and 3 yards.

Minster rookie quarterback Jared Huelsman was impressive in his own right. On the ground Huelsman had 22 carries for 131 yards and two TDs. In the air, he completed 13 of 22 for 172 yards. He had one TD pass and one interception.

The Blue Jays led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-6 at the half.

When Youngpeter hit Eric Vogt on a 15-yard TD slant pass, the Blue Jays’ lead grew to 27-6 with 10:04 left in the third.

But that’s when Huelsman started running wild on the option keeper. He led the Wildcats right down the field with his running. Bryce Schmiesing’ 3-yard TD got Minster within 27-14.

Minster then blocked a St. John’s punt and took the ball over at the Blue Jays’ 18. One play later, Huelsman ran it over from the 18 and the St. John’s lead was down to 27-22.

When Huisman hit Jonathan Niemeyer on a 73-yard TD pass, Minster got within 33-30 with seven seconds left in the third quarter.

That’s when Youngpeter turned the right side on his option keeper and went 52 yards for a TD. That gave St. John’s a 39-30 lead with 11:50 left.

“They bit on the first read and it was clear from there,” Youngpeter said.

“I saw the open lane and I took it and it felt great.”

Then, the Blue Jays got their big stop on fourth-and-7 from the Delphos 37. Huelsman tried a quarterback draw on fourth down and he was tossed down for no gain by Isaac Musser.

“We had to find a way to get the momentum back and find a way to make a play,” Schulte said. “We were able to get a defensive stop and we were able to make a big run. Then, we started to work on their will a little bit.”

The other key Blue Jay was tight end/defensive end 6-foot-9 senior Timothy Kreeger. He had three catches for 47 yards with a 9-yard TD. He also had three sacks, including stopping Minster on fourth-and-3, from the Delphos 13, with the Blue Jays leading 21-6 with 20 seconds left before halftime.

“I thought Tim Kreeger had a great game, but I have to credit our guys up front,” Schulte said. “It was a great team effort.”

Added Kreeger, “I helped my team on defense and it was crazy. It was a big momentum shift. On those (the sacks) I felt like Ray Lewis, honestly.”

