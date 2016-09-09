Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have a pair of monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. An open shoot is the first Saturday and Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

ATHLETICS

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Lima Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, has an adult open gym from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lima

The Lady Barons of The Ohio State University and Rhodes State would like to invite area female basketball players to join with them for Open Gym at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Lima

The Tier 1 sports fall basketball league will start Sept 11. For boys grades 4-12 (and a select number of elite level girls). Games will be on Sept. 11 and 18, Oct. 2, 9, 23 and 30. On Oct. 30, there will be a one-game elimination tournament. The cost is $100 ($50 for any kid attending a Lima City School). Each week teams will play two games. For more information, contact Quincey (Coach Q.) Simpson at 419-371-1635 or via email at [email protected]

Lima

The Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball class will be held at Bath High School, beginning the last week of September. If you are interested in becoming an OHSAA sanctioned official contact Ron Black at [email protected] or call at 567-242-4953 for more detailed information.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA Flag Football League is accepting registrations for the season for boys and girls ages 6 to 8 years old. Registration has begun and games begin Sept. 21. The fee is $25 for members and $50 nonmembers. Contact Alicia Bell for more information at 419-223-6045 or bell @limaymca.net.

GOLF

Findlay

Open Arms and The LaRiche Family of Dealerships will be holding the 2016 Charity Golf Classic on Sept. 16. This year’s event will be held at Red Hawk Run Golf Club in Findlay. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m. Proceeds from the annual golf outing will benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services. Team registration is currently taking place and will be limited to 27 foursomes. The cost for registration is $360 per team or $90 per individual. Registration costs include breakfast, lunch, snacks, drink tickets, green fees, cart and a silent auction. The LaRiche Family of Dealerships is offering two Hole-in-One contests, featuring cash or credit toward a new car. Deadline for registration is Sept. 5. Opportunities are also available for event sponsorships and the donation of raffle prizes for the event. For information and online registration visit OpenArmsFindlay.com or call Open Arms at 419.420.9261.

RUNS/WALKS

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation has moved its traditional Labor Day 5K, to the weekend of the Bluffton Fall Festival on Sept. 24. Except for the date change, this year’s race is very similar to previous races. The race starts at 9 a.m. A kid’s fun run and walk is at 10 a.m. Age groups in the run are:14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and up. Race day registration starts for the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and for the fun run at 9:30 a.m.

Canal Days 5K

Delphos Canal Days will host a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 18. The race will begin and end on Second Street in Delphos. Cost is $25 if pre-registered before Aug. 26 which includes a T-shirt or $20 with no t-shirt. Students K-12 registration cost is $20/$15. Race Day registration will be available for everyone for $20 in front of First Financial Bank at 8 am with no shirt guarantee. Mugs will be awarded to top 3 finishers in each male and female age group. Forms can be down loaded at Delphos Chamber of Commerce website under Canal Days. Question please contact Carie Martz at 419-296-8114.

Putnam County

The first Running with the Law Spring triathlon/5k will be held at the Four Seasons Park in Kalida at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. All proceeds to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Auxiliary to fund school and community based programs. To register go to: www.allsportsraces.com/running-with-the-law.html or allsportsraces.redpodu]ium.com/running-with-the-law. For additional information contact www.putnamsheriffrace.com or e-mail [email protected]

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. The .22 Rimfire Mini Palm is 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 19. MPCC matches are at 9 a.m. the second Sunday of each month through October. The Steel Challenge Pistol Shoot is at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of each month through September. Junior Handgun Matches are at 2 p.m. the third Sunday through September. High Power Rifle Matches are at 8:30 a.m. the third Sunday through September. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. Bowling pin matches are 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

VOLLEYBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA Ladies Volleyball League is accepting registrations for the season for players 16 years to adult. Games begin Oct. 11 and are from 7-11 p.m Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. Contact Alicia Bell for more information at 419-223-6045 or bell @limaymca.net.