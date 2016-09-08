Lima area high school football schedule

FRIDAY
Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m.
Antwerp at Paulding, 7 p.m.
Bath at Celina, 7 p.m.
Coldwater at Marion Local, 7:30 p.m.
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Delphos Jefferson at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Elida at Defiance, 7 p.m.
Fort Loramie at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
Hardin Northern at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Holgate at Spencerville, 7 p.m.
Indian Lake at Upper Scioto Valley, 7 p.m.
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton, 7 p.m.
Minster at Delphos St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
Montpelier at Perry, 7 p.m.
New Bremen at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.
Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Parkway at Fort Recovery, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove, 7 p.m.
Ridgemont at Mt. Gilead, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lima Senior, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf, 7 p.m.
Wapakoneta at Kenton, 7 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Crestview, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Ada at Lima Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.