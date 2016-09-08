Posted on by

Lima area high school football schedule

, ,

 Click here to view attached document

FRIDAY

Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m.

Antwerp at Paulding, 7 p.m.

Bath at Celina, 7 p.m.

Coldwater at Marion Local, 7:30 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Elida at Defiance, 7 p.m.

Fort Loramie at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Holgate at Spencerville, 7 p.m.

Indian Lake at Upper Scioto Valley, 7 p.m.

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton, 7 p.m.

Minster at Delphos St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

Montpelier at Perry, 7 p.m.

New Bremen at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Parkway at Fort Recovery, 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove, 7 p.m.

Ridgemont at Mt. Gilead, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lima Senior, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf, 7 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Kenton, 7 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Crestview, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Ada at Lima Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/LimaScores_logo-2.pdf
comments powered by Disqus