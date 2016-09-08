Angstmann powers St. Marys to win against Shawnee

ST. MARYS — Ally Angstmann unofficially tied Erika Angstmann’s school record of 28 kills as the host Roughriders defeated Shawnee 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 in girls volleyball Thursday night. Angstmann’s mark is unofficial until confirmed from watching the match on film.

Madi Howell had 47 assists and Shania Taylor had 30 digs also for St. Marys, which is now 5-5 overall and 2-0 in the Western Buckeye League. Angstmann also had 24 digs.

Emilly Allen had 16 assists and five digs, Norah Painter had 10 kills, four blocks and 10 digs, Amber Greeley had 10 blocks and three kills and Makayla Donley and Amanda Medsker each had 13 digs for Shawnee.

Celina 3, Bath 1

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bulldogs won 25-14, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17. Riley Iiames had 23 digs, Kennedy Metcalf had 13 kills, Abby Cosart had 25 assists and Kaleigh Ketcham had two blocks for Bath.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Van Wert 0

VAN WERT — The Titans won 25-14, 25-19, 25-12. Jordan Alt had 10 kills and two aces, Carl and Taylor Alt each had eight kills, Emily Annesser had 21 assists and seven kills, Brooke Kleman had 14 digs and Sydney Heitmeyer had three blocks for O-G.

Emma Kohn had 10 kills and 12 digs, Peyton Fleming had 10 digs and three blocks, Megan Spray had 15 assists and Adrianna Grothouse had two aces for the Cougars.

Wapakoneta 3,

Kenton 1

The Redskins won 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12. Sarah Pothast had 17 kills and three solo blocks, Emma Miller had 18 digs, Allison Harrod had 11 kills, four aces and eight digs and Mackenzie Lange had 38 assists for Wapak.

Defiance 3, Elida 0

Defiance won 25-20, 25-17, 25-19. Mallory Etzler had five aces, Becca Tschuor had seven kills and three blocks, Maddie Murphy had nine assists and Lindsay Brocklehurst had 13 digs for Elida.

Ottoville 3,

Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Ottoville won 25-11, 25-7, 25-11. Bridget Landin had 13 kills and six blocks, Emily Landin had 19 digs and Alexis Thorbahn had 15 assists.

Columbus Grove 3,

Holgate 0

HOLGATE — The Bulldogs won 25-23, 25-11, 25-8. Lauren Birkemeier had seven kills, Rylee Sybert had seven kills, Paige Bellman had seven blocks, Jade Clement had 14 assists and three aces and Jenny Ellerbrock had 12 digs for Grove.

Crestview 3,

Wayne Trace 1

The Knights won 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22. Lexi Gregory had 16 kills, Abigail Bagley had six kills and 28 assists and Katie McClure had 13 digs for Crestview.

Coldwater 3,

New Knoxville 1

Kenzie Schroer had 17 kills, 18 assists and 16 digs, Kayla Jaynes had 19 assists and eight digs and Faith Homan had 46 digs for New Knoxville.

Girls tennis

Bluffton 3, Wauseon 2

BLUFFTON — Singles players Julianna Hotmire and the doubles teams of Lucie Fett and Katie Wright and Raychel Avila and Erin Hormire won for Bluffton.

LCC 5, Lima Senior 0

Singles players Olvia Kesner, Madie Brinkman and Maddie Moore and the doubles teams of Kim Gonzalez and Hannh McVicker and Rylee Turgon/Aizlynn Blythe all won matches at Collett Street Tennis Courts

St. Marys 5, Bath 0

ST. MARYS — Singles players Claire Caywood, Hanna Felver and Jennifer Brown and the doubles teams of Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher and Bailey Rust and Allie Vanderhorst all won matches.

Wapakoneta 3, Celina 0

Singles players Allie Zofkie and Cassidy Hughes and the doubles team of MaKayla Schroeder and Katie Henderson won. The other matches had to be halted and postponed due to rain.

Van Wert 3, Elida 2

ELIDA — Singles player Olivia Kline and the doubles teams of Meghan Moonshower and Cheyanne Brown and Tabatha Saam and Alli Kennedy won for Van Wert. Singles players Ellie Neal and Ashley Watkins won for Elida.

Girls golf

Minster 190, Bluffton 197

MINSTER — Medalist Ali Borgerding (42), Sarah Huwer (49), Hannah Koenig (49) and Lisa Borgis (50) combined for the winning score at Arrowhead Golf Club. Alivia Koenig led Bluffton with a 47.

Allyson Hemmelgarn led St. Henry at the par-36 Mercer County Elks with a 45.

Shawnee 177,

Waynesfield-Goshen 281

LIMA — Medalist Megan Spainhower (41), Raegan Wheeler (42), Sarah Cornell (47) and Jeanna Fullom (47) combined for the winning score. Sarissa Wallace-Ojeda led Waynesfield-Goshen with a 58.

Boys soccer

Continental 4,

Fort Jennings 0

CONTINENTAL — Jarret Keck had two goals and Chris Potts and Tyler Brecht each had one. Konnor Okuley had two assists.

Elida 2, Defiance 0

Cade Parker and Jake Taylor each scored a goal.

Lima Central Catholic 1,

Temple Christian 0

LIMA — Stephen Taflinger scored the game’s only goal. LCC goalie Jack Zerante had nine saves and Temple Christian counterpart DJ Clay made six saves.

Jackson Center 5, Lincolnview 2

The names of the goal scorers were not reported.

Girls soccer

Allen East 9, Delphos St. John’s 0

HARROD — Leah Casey had four goals, Jade Meyer and Julia Meyer each had two and Gabby Scott had one tally for 3-0 Allen East. Cassidy Reneau got the shutout in goal.

Shawnee 2, Bryan 2

BRYAN — Isabella Pasion and Alaina Behnke each had a goal for Shawnee.

Boys golf

Wapakoneta 177,

Ottawa-Glandorf 184

Logan Miller, Jared Miller and Tanner Sweede each shot 43 to go with Drew Zwiebel’s 48 for the winning team score. Erik Verhoff and Evan Ellerbrock each shot 44 to lead O-G.

Shawnee 164, Bath 187

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Medalist Sam Reed (38), Keaton McKinley (40), Andrew Boone (43) and Drew Bullock (43) contributed to the winning team score at the par-36 Shawnee Country Club. Sean Houston led Bath with a 45.

Delphos St. John’s 175,

Marion Local 214

Medalist Derek Klausing (39), Austin Lucas (40), Adam Gerker (44) and Grant Csukker (52) combined for the winning score. Collin Flock led Marion Local with a 46.

Elida 169, Kenton 189

Medalist Drew Sarno (37), Logan Long (41), Jared Ramirez (44) and Brodie Hurst (47) contributed to the winning score. Rocco Longbrake led Kenton with a 42.

