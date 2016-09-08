Kalida bounces back

KALIDA – If ever a team was in need of a change of momentum, it was the Kalida volleyball team in its match with Lincolnview on Thursday night.

After falling behind two games to one, Kalida roared back and took the fourth and fifth games to claim the non-league match by a 3-2 final margin.

The Wildcats, who improve to 3-1 on the young season, came out and played well as they took the first game by a 25-22 score.

The Lancers (3-4) bounced back and took both the second and third games by identical scores of 25-19 to grab a 2-1 lead and all the momentum.

Lincolnview suddenly found the holes in the Kalida defense and also benefited from a couple of double hits by the Wildcats to get back into the match.

“I think we got that first game under our belt and kind of relaxed a little bit.” Kalida coach Kristen Stechschulte said.

Kalida refused to fold and grabbed the fourth game 25-20 to even the match at two games apiece. The Wildcats were down 16-15 in that game when junior Sarah Klausing served seven straight points to give Kalida a 22-16 lead and the Wildcats were able to hold on for the win and force a tie-breaking fifth game.

Kalida would then go on to grab a 15-12 win in the final game to claim the match.

“I told the girls after that third game that they have to get the momentum back and they did a great job to come back and win both the fourth and fifth games.” Stechschulte said. “It says a lot about their character; they just don’t give up.”

The Wildcats got strong efforts from a number of players. Carlee Miller had a big night as she accounted for 16 kills to go along with 16 digs. Klausing finished with 26 assists, three blocks, and seven digs in the match. Dana Knueve chipped in with eight kills and nine digs while Tori Niese totaled nine kills and five blocks. Brooke Kimball added 10 kills to go along with seven digs.

MaKenna Klausing had 15 kills, Katlyn Wendel had four blocks, Alana Williams had 10 kills and six aces, Lakin Brant had 36 digs and Morgan Miller had 42 assists for Lincolnview.

By Mike Miller [email protected]

