Lima area results

High Schools
Girls Golf
Minster 190, Bluffton 197
Medalist: Ali Borgerding (M) 42
Bluffton: Alivia Koenig 47, Kayleigh Coughlan 49, Mara Minnig 50, Kennedy Coughlan 51, Lily Shadle 55, Natasha Smith 74.
Minster: Ali Borgerding 42, Sarah Huwer 49, Hannah Koenig 49, Lisa Borgis 50, Taylor Homan 52, Sarah Bertke 56.
Versailles 183, St. Henry 193
At Mercer County Elks (par 36)
Medalist: Lauren Durham (V) 40
Individual Scores
Versailles: Lauren Durham, Lauren Heitkamp 45, Morgan Heitkamp 47, Jorja Pothast 51, Morgan Barlage 556, Anna Groff 62
St. Henry: Allyson Hemmelgarn 45, Kaitlyn Clune 46, Karlee Staughler 48, Carina Clune 54, Jessica Clune 57, Abby Gast 67
Shawnee 177,
Waynesfield-Goshen 281
At The Oaks (par 36)
Medalist: Megan Spainhower (S) 41
Individual Scores
Shawnee: Megan Spainhower 41, Raegan Wheeler 42, Sarah Cornell 47, Jeanna Fullom 47, Taylor Burgess 49, Morgan Altenbach 53
Waynesfield: Sarissa Wallace-Ojeda 58, Olivia Rolston 72, Kayla Caster 75, Khierstyn Branan 76
Boys Golf
Tri Match
Team scores: Lincolnview 159, Allen East 185, Crestview 192
Medalist: Joshah Rager (L) 36
Crestview: Caden Hurless 44, Kaleb Meyers 47, Brett Schumm 48, Colten Lautzenheiser 53, Jacob Bowman 55.
Lincolnview: Joshah Rager 36, Braden Evans 40, Ryan Moody 41, Jayden Youtsey 42, Nick Motycka 45, Reece Farmer 46.
Allen East: Grant Whitley 38, Matt Meyer 47, Layne Houston 49, Harrison Kill 51, Nick Phillips 53, Bubba Butler 57.
Wapakoneta 177,
Ottawa-Glandorf 184
At Wapakoneta Country Club (par 36)
Medalist: Logan Miller, Jared Miller, Tanner Sweede (W) 43
Wapakoneta: Logan Miller 43, Jared Miller 43, Tanner Sweede 43, Dusty Haggard 53, Kyle Huffman 50, Drew Zwiebel 48.
Ottawa-Glandorf: Austin Radcliff 45, Erik Verhoff 44, Anthony Baughman 51, Evan Ellerbrock 44, Alex Ellerbrock 61, Collin Hempfling 52.
Shawnee 164, Bath 187
Medalist: Sam Reed (S) 38
Shawnee: Sam Reed 38, Keaton McKinley 40, Andrew Boone 43, Drew Bullock 43
Bath: Sean Houston 45, Isaiah Bolon 46, Hunter Iiames 48, Jeremiah Bolon 48
Records: Shawnee 8-1 (6-1 WBL); Bath 5-5 (4-4 WBL)
Parkway 163, New Bremen 194
At Deerfield Golf Course (par 36)
Medalist: Mason Baxter (P) 37
Parkway: Mason Baxter 37, Cole Schoenleben 42, Dave Gause 42, Ashton Hamrick 42, Jack Wehe 50, Andy Metz 58.
NB: Cole Hemmelgarn 47, Derek Bergman 49, Ezra Ferguson 46, Tyler Lichleiter 52, Devon Thieman 61, Xander Stephens 64.
Delphos St. John’s 175,
Marion Local 214
(par 36)
Medalist: Derek Klausing (DSJ) 39
St. John’s: Derek Klausing 39, Austin Lucas 40, ADAM Gerker 44, Grant Csukker 52, Robert Buescher 54, Matt Dickrede 57
Marion Local: Collin Flock 46, Dylan Homan 54, Tim Knapschaefer 57, Jack Bohman 57, Garrett Pleiman 57, Seth Kelch 57
Records: DSJ 6-1 MAC, ML 1-6
Elida 169, Kenton 189
Medalist: Drew Sarno (E) 37
Individual Scores
Elida: Drew Sarno 37, Logan Long 41, Jared Ramirez 44, Brodie Hurst 47
Kenton: Rocco Longbrake 42, Cole Dearing 50, Cruz Bryant 50, Brock Cote 50
Boys Soccer
Elida 2, Defiance 0
Goals: Cade Parker, Jake Taylor (E)
LCC 1, Temple Christian 0
At Spartan Stadium
Goal: Steven Taflinger (LCC)
Assist: Jimmy Kutka (LCC)
Shots on goal: LCC 10; TC 9
Saves: Jack Zerante (LCC) 9; DJ Clay (TC) 6
Records: TC 3-3-1; LCC 4-2
Continental 4, Ft. Jennings 0
Goals: Chris Potts, Tyler Brecht, Jarret Keck 2.
Shots on goal: C-13, FJ-3.
Volleyball
Ottoville 3, Delphos Jefferson 0
At Delphos Jefferson
Set scores: 25-11, 25-7, 25-11
Ottoville leaders: Bridget Landin 13 kills, 6 blocks, CJ Kemper 11 kills, Emily Landin 19 digs, Alexis Thorbahn 15 assists, Abi Hilvers 14 assists.
Marion Local 3, New Bremen 0
At Marion Local
Set scores: 25-22, 25-21, 25-12
ML leaders: Kylie Albers 11 kills, Jessie Kramer 20 digs, Maddie Griesdorn 20 assists, Morgan Heckman 3 blocks.
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Van Wert 0
Set scores: 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
VW leaders: Emma Kohn 10 kills, 12 digs, Megan Spray 15 assists, Peyton Fleming 3 blocks.
O-G leaders: Jordan Alt 10 kills, 2 aces, Carly Alt 8 kills, Taylor Alt kills, Emily Annesser 21 assists, 7 kills, Brooke Kleman 14 digs, Sydney Heitmeyer 3 blocks.
Celina 3, Bath 1
Set scores: 25-14, 22-25. 25-12, 25-17
Bath leaders: Caitlyn Renner 1 ace, Riley Iiames 23 digs, Kennedy Metcalf 13 kills,
Abby Cosart 25 assists, Kaleigh Ketcham 2 blocks.
Defiance 3, Elida 0
At Elida
Set scores: 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Elida leaders: Becca Tschuor 7 kills, 3 blocks, Lindsay Brocklehurst 13 digs, Maddie Murphy 9 assists, Mallory Etzler 5 aces.
Wapakoneta 3, Kenton 1
Set scores: 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12
Wapakoneta leaders: Sarah Pothast 17 kills, 3 blocks, Emma Miller 18 digs, Allison Harrod 11 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs, Mackenzie Lange 38 assists.
Crestview 3, Wayne Trace 1
Set scores: 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22
Crestview leaders: Lexi Gregory 2 aces, 16 kills, Abigail Bagley 6 kills, 28 assists, Ally McCoy 5 kills, Ashley Dealey 5 kills, Lyvia Black 11 digs, Katie McClure 13 digs.
Kalida 3, Lincolnview 2
At Kalida
Set scores: 25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12
Kalida leaders: Carlee Miller 16 kills, 16 digs, Tori Niese 5 blocks, Sarah Klausing 26 assists.
St. Marys 3, Shawnee 1
Scores: 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21.
Shawnee Leaders: Olivia Brock 12 assists, 1 ace, Emily Allen 16 assists, 5 digs< Norah painter 10 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs, Aurora Knight 7 kills, Hailey Manuel 6 kills, 4 blocks, Amber Greeley 10 blocks 3 kills, Makayla Donley 13 digs, Amanda Medsker 13 digs.
St. Marys Leaders: Ally Angstman 28 kills, Madi Howell 47 assists, Shania Taylor 30 digs, Ally Angstman 24 digs.
Records: SM 5-5 (2-0 WBL).
Columbus Grove 3, Holgate 0
at Holgate
Scores: 25-23, 25-11, 25-8.
CG Leaders: Lauren Birkenmeier 7 kills, Rylee Sybert 7 kills, 13 assists, Peyton Brubaker 6 kills, Paige Bellman 7 blocks, Jade Clement 14 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces, Jenny Ellerbrock 12 digs.
Records: CG 3-3.
Coldwater 3, New Knoxville 1
Scores: 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17.
New Knoxville Leaders: Kenzie Schroer 17 kills, 18 assists, 16 digs, Shayna Bierlein 12 kills, 10 digs, Kayla Jaynes 19 assists, 8 digs, Faith Homan 46 digs.
Records: NK 6-3 (1-1 MAC).
Girls Soccer
Anna 4, Lima Central Catholic 1
Goals: Emily Albers, Abby Gaydosh, Breah Kuck, Mackenzie Cummings (A), LCC goal scorer not reported.
Saves: Savanna Hostetler (A) 5.
Shawnee 2, Bryan 2
at Bryan
Goals: Isabella Pasion, Alaina Behnke (S), Emily Gorzeianczyk, Gracie Voight (B).
Shots on goal: Shawnee-4, Bryan 12.
Saves: Nikole McPheron (S) 10, Lauren Robinson (B) 3.
Records: S 2-2-2, B1-2-1.
Allen East 9, Delphos St. John’s 0
at Allen East
Goals: Jade Meyer 2, Julia Meyer 2, Leah Casey 4, Gabby Scott.
Shots on goal: AE-32, DSJ-4.
Saves: Cassidy Reneau (AE) 2.
Records: AE 3-0.
Girls Tennis
St. Marys 5, Bath 0
at St. Matys
Singles
Claire Caywood (SM) def. Kylee Morris (B), 6-2, 6-2.
Hanna Felver (SM) def. Charis Barnes (B), 6-1, 6-2.
Jennifer Brown (SM) def. Cady Carmen (B), 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (SM) def. Nacy Stechschulte/Fayme andhi (B), 6-1, 6-0.
Bailey Rust/Allie Vanderhorst (SM) def. Katie Mulholland/Cami Tomlinson (B), 6-1, 6-1..
Records: SM 6-1 (5-1 WBL).
Wapakoneta 3, Celina 0
Singles
Allie Zofkie (W) def. Ally Harris (C), 6-1, 6-1.
Cassidy Hughes (W) def. Renee Zuercher (C), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
MaKayla Schroeder/Katie Henderson (W) def. Breanna Jenkins/Miranda Rable (C), 6-2, 6-0.
(Other matches halted due to rain)
Van Wert 3, Elida 2
at Elida
Singles
Ellie Neal (E) def. Emma Verville (VW), 7-6, 6-2.
Ashley Watkins (E) def. Jessie Agler (VW), 6-3, 6-4.
Olivia Kline (VW) def. Anne Sayoto (E), 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Meghan Moonshower/Cheyanne Brown (VW) def. Kate Foster/Angelina Wright (E), 7-5, 6-2.
Tabatha Saam/Alli Kennedy (VW) def. Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E), 6-3, 6-4.
Bluffton 3, Wauseon 2
Singles
Julianna Hotmire (B) def. Paige Maden (W), 6-0, 6-0.
Sarah Becker (W) def. Ilene Owen (B), 2-6, 6-6, 7-2, 6-2.
Maddy Wendt (W) def. Caity Zimmerman (B), 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Lucie Fett/Katie Wright (B) def. Samantha Martin/Liv Ladd (W), 6-0, 6-0.
Raychel Avila/Erin Hotmire (B) def. Kaitlyn Sager/Sierra Rupp (W), 6-0, 6-3.
Lima Central Catholic 5,
Lima Senior 0
at Collett Street Tennis Courts
Singles
Olvia Kesner (LCC) def. Yessenia Alverez (LS), 6-0, 6-0.
Madie Brinkman (LCC) def. Hailey Bortels (LS), 6-2, 6-0.
Maddie Moore (LCC) def.Willow Olsen (LS), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Kim Gonzoles/Hannah McVicker (LCC) def. Hope Contrares/Taylor Orlando (LS), 6-2, 6-3.
Rylee Turgon/Aivlynn Blythe (LCC) def. Gwen Bellman/S. Glenn (LS), Forfeit.
Records: LCC 6-3.
From Wednesday
Boys Golf
Quad Meet
At Country Acres Golf Club (par 36)
Allen East 191, Bluffton 193, Delphos Jefferson 196, Columbus Grove 198
Medalist: Aaron Belcher (B) 38
Allen East: Grant Whitley 39, Harrison Kill 48, Matt Meyer 49, Nick Phillips 55, Bubba Butler 58, Lane Houston 62
Bluffton: Aaron Belcher 38, Cole Fruchey 50, Levi Mikesell 52, Tyler McLaughlin 53, Nephi Peralta 54, Braeden Edwards 56
Jefferson: Andrew Foust 43, Braeden Hammons 49, Alex Theoblad 52, Nathan Pohlman 52, Tristan Moore 53, Matt Schroeder 54
Columbus Grove: Noah Oglesbee 46, Zach Roberts 50, Grant Schroedr 51, Owen Macke 51, Jacob Oglesbee 53, Kyle Weltey 53
Records: Allen East 6-8, (3-5 NWC), Bluffton 9-7 (6-5 NWC), Jefferson 10-12 (5-6 NWC), Columbus Grove 11-10 (6-6 NWC)
District Preview
At Red Hawk Run Golf Club (par 72)
Toledo St. Johns 296, Bowling Green 301, Toledo Central Catholic 322, Oregon Clay 325, Norwalk 329, Liberty-Benton 341, Wapakoneta 345, Toledo St. Francis 346, Findlay 355, Tiffin Columbia 357, Lexington 359, St. Marys 367, Toledo Whitmer 397, Fremont Ross 457
Medalist: Jack Hamus (BG) 70
Wapak: Logan Miller 82, Jared Miller 82, Tanner Sweede 88, Drew Zwiebel 93, Dusty Haggard 100, Kyle Huffman 106
St. Marys: Jill Schmitmeyer 84, Austin Cook 89, Jacob Hollman 90, Nathan Kuffner 104, Austin Boley 106, Josh Wingett 107