Lima area high school girls tennis capsules

The information was supplied by the coaches. Any school not listed, the information was not provided by the school.

WESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

BATH

COACH: Sandy Dackin

YEARS AT SCHOOL: 5

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 2-13

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Kylee Morris (Sr.), Charis Barnes (Jr.), Cady Carman (Sr.) Nancy Stechschulte (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Regan Canter (Soph.), Katie Mulholland (Jr.) Kami Tomlinson (Jr.) Fayme Gandhi (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: As each player works hard to improve stroke and strategy, I feel confident that the team will continue to become more competitive and challenge our opponents, I am excited for each of the girls and her potential to win.

CELINA

COACH: Jan Morrison

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD 15 (191-48)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 11-7

DIVISION: I

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Cami Mohler (Sr.), Ally Harris (Sr.), Breanna Jenkins (Sr.), Miranda Rable (Sr.) Allison Lehman (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Renee Zuercher (Sr.), Grace Gabes (Fr.), Christina Harting (Jr.).

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are an experienced team ready for competition. I am optimistic that we will have another successful and rewarding season.

ELIDA

COACH: Jason Selhorst

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD 1

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-10

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Ashley Watkins (Jr.), Ellie Neal (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Kate Foster (Jr.), Annie Sayoto (Soph.) Angalena Wright (Jr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are a very young team with only two returning letterwinners. We are looking to improve each and every match and hope to be competitive in the WBL. We have a solid core of underclassmen who are very talented and we really hope to make great strides as the season progresses.

KENTON

COACH: Katie Brim

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD 1 (14-7)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 14-5 (6-3) WBL

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Kelsey Flowers (Soph.), Abby Hartshorn (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: MyKaela Schriber (Fr.), Abby Oberlitner (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: This season our goal is to be one of the most improved teams. We are a very young team but have a lot of potential to continue to become a strong team with our great work ethic and with time. We expect the girls to improve each match throughout the season.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF

COACH: Jim Welch

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 4-12 (2-8 WBL)

DIVISION: I

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS Madison Heckman (Sr.), Mariah Schroeder (Soph.), Kristen Ellerbrock (Sr.), Chelsea Podraski (Soph.), Lindsey Schneeg (Soph.), Alexa Haselman (Sr.), Devon Basinger (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Addison Schmieddebusch (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We hope to finish in the top half of the WBL. We are dedicated to winning and having a strong team from top to bottom.

SHAWNEE

COACH: Nate Higgins

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD 1

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 13-4 (8-1 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Sanjana Rajasekaran (Soph.), Whitney Baxter (Sr.), Rishika Avvari (Srn.), Meghana Chanamolu (Sr.), Bree Barker (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Alotus Wei (Fr.), Rachel Brogee (Sr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: The goal is always to win the WBL and this year I think we have a great shot at it. Seasoned veterans and great new additions will help get us there.

ST. MARYS

COACH: Brice Brenneman

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD 22 (208-138)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-5

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Hannah Felver (Sr.), Clare Caywood (Soph.), Bailey Lininger (Jr.),

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Jennifer Brown (Jr.), Kara Danaher (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We have a chance to be very good.

WAPAKONETA

COACH: Jason Johnson

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD 2 (18-0))

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 18-0

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Madison Watt (Sr.), Allie Zofkie (Sr.), Kate Henderson (Sr.), Cassidy Hughes (Sr.), MaKayla Schroeder (Jr.), Madison Schroeder (Soph.), Lauren Klopfenstein (Sr), Lauren Snider (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Brooke Mullen (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: All the girls have improved immensely over the course of the past year. I have strong expectations of the girls this year. As seniors, this group has won the WBL for three consecutive years, and they are striving to make it a fourth year. Having all but one girl return from last year, we will be working to achieve just as many goals as we did last year.

REGION

ADA

COACH: Scott Wills

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD :4 (38-16)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 16-6

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Meredith Marshall (Sr.), Libbie Milks (Sr.), Shelby Higgins (Jr.), Calle Young (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Paige Hobson (Sr.), Samantha Crawford (Fr.), Melina Temple (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We’ll be relying a great deal on the leadership of a four-year letterwinners and senior co-captains Meredith Marshall and Libbie Milks both on and off the court after losing a talented class to graduation. Meredith and Libbie helped start our program and know what it takes to be successful. While inexperienced in many positions we’ve got a hard working group that’s looking forward to getting better each practice and match.

BLUFFTON

COACH: Kristi Owsley

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 2nd season, 12-2

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-2

DIVISON: II

ROSTER: Amelia Mitchell (Soph.), Baylee Liddick (Sr.), Caity Zimmerman (Soph.), Emma Klinger (Soph.), Erin Hotmire (Fr.), Ilene Owen (Sr.), Julianna Hotmire (Sr.), Katie Wright (Jr.), Lucie Fett (Jr.), Raychel Avila (Soph.).

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC

COACH: Kevin Bruin

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 8 (209-108)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 1-17

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Kim Gonzalez (Jr.), Rylee Turgon (Jr.), Kenya Manley-Banks (Jr.), Cassandra Stuber (Jr.), Cassadi Lahmon (Jr.), Shelby Jackson (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Olivia Kesner (Fr.),, Anna Janowski (Fr.), Madie Brinkman (Fr.), Maddie Moore (Jr.), Ava Stanley (Soph.), Cameron Guagenti (Soph.), Hannah McVicker (Soph.), Anna Kahle (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: This will be a developmental year with some very bright years to come.

LIMA SENIOR

COACH: Amy Baker

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: I

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (Sr.)Yessenia Alvarez (Jr.), Hailey Bartels (Soph.), Taylor Orlando (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Addison Schmieddebusch (Fr.), Yessenia Alvarez (Jr.), Hailey Bartels (Soph.),

Alex Houston (Soph.), Gwen Billman (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are a young team. I just want them to have fun and enjoy the sport.