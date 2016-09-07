LCC tops Bath in girls tennis

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic improved to 5-3 on the season with a 4-1 girls tennis victory Wednesday against Bath at Collett Street Courts.

Singles players Olivia Kesner and Madie Brinkman and the doubles teams of Maddie Moore and Kenya Manley-Banks and Cassandra Stuber and Cassadi Lahman won matches for the Thunderbirds. Charis Barnes won for Bath.

Shawnee 5, Bellefontaine 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Singles players Alotus Wei, Sanjana Rajasekaran and Whitney Baxter (S) and the doubles teams of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu and Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee won matches.

Boys soccer

Cory-Rawson 3, Allen East 1

HARROD — Caleb Austin scored Allen East’s goal.

Girls soccer

Riverdale 6, Ada 0

ADA — Rielyn Castle made 16 saves for Ada.

Girls golf

St. Henry 202, Celina 248

Medalist Kaitlyn Clune (46), Carina Clune (49), Jessica Clune (53) and Allyson Hemmelgarn (54) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Mercer County Elks. Madelynn Sudhoff led Celina with a 57

Boys Golf

Delphos St. John’s 166, St. Henry 171

DELPHOS — Medalist Derek Klausing (35), Adam Gerker (41), Elliott Courtney (44) and Austin Lucas (46) combined for the winning score at the par-35 Delphos Country Club.

Volleyball

Leipsic 3, Arcadia 0

The Vikings won 25-12, 25-17, 25-15. Brooke Gerdeman had 13 kills and five blocks, Kierra Meyer had five kills and 14 digs and Libby Quintero had 14 assists for Leipsic.

Delphos Jefferson 3, Miller City 1

MILLER CITY — The visiting Wildcats won 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. Makenna Ricker had 11 kills and five digs, Meggan Meyer had nine kills and five blocks, Abbey Schroeder had 21 digs, and Cayla Troyer had 14 assists for Miller City. Delphos Jefferson individual stats were not available by deadline.

Liberty-Benton 3, Pandora-Gilboa 1

FINDLAY — The visitors fell 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19. Alexa Maag had 12 kills and eight blocks, Korri Basinger had 23 digs and Adei Diller had 25 assists for P-G.

Colleges

Volleyball

Ohio Wesleyan 3, Bluffton 0

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan put on a hitting clinic Wednesday evening en route to a25-19, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of the Bluffton University in Branch Rickey Arena. The Beavers slipped to 3-2 on the season while OWU upped its mark to 4-1.

Senior Lauren Weisgarber had 12 kills, Erin Weisgarber handed out 31 assists and libero Sydney Mohler (Lima Central Catholic) chipped in with 20 digs and three aces.

Madonna University 3, UNOH 1

LIVONIA, Mich. — The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference opened competition for the University of Northwestern Ohio as the Racers traveled to Madonna University to challenge the 17th-ranked Crusaders.

Madonna, the 2015 WHAC regular season and tournament runner-up, opened conference play proving itself as 2016 contenders as the Crusaders (9-1) defeated UNOH (6-8) 25-10, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11.

Men’s Soccer

ONU 2, Wittenberg 1

ADA — Ohio Northern extended its winning streak to four games as the Polar Bears defeated Wittenberg at Edwards-Maurer Field.

The Polar Bears improved to 4-0-0 on the year, while the Tigers fall to 1-1-0.

David Janusz led the way for Northern offensively, scoring two goals.

Pike Run Club

Senior event

OTTAWA — Denny Wenzinger finished with a two-day total of 127 on the par-71 course to win the gross score title at the Senior Club Championship. Bob Lee was second (150). Dick Thornton (128.6) was the net winner with Denny Brown (128.6) finishing as the runner-up.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.