Persistance pays off for Kalida in girls soccer victory against Miller City

KALIDA — Kalida kept taking turns at breakaways in front of the Miller City goalkeeper.

And, for the most part, she stood up to the barrage.

But Kalida’s Hannah Warn found the answer with two lofted long-range goals in Kalida’s 3-2 girls soccer victory Wednesday over Miller City.

Kalida ended up outshooting Miller City, 27-11. And Miller City goalkeeper Chrissy Berger continually kept her team in the game with 18 saves.

But the differences were Warn’s two goals high into the back of the net to give Kalida its first win of the year.

“It’s a relief,” Warn said.

Kalida is 1-1-2 and 1-0 in the Putnam County League. Miller City is 2-4, 0-2 in the PCL.

“It was a step in the right direction after the way we started the season,” Kalida coach David Kehres said. “It’s nice to get the monkey off your back and get your first win. We have a very young team and it helps out with building confidence.

“I was pleased with the way we played, but I wasn’t happy with all the offsides calls. Overall, it was a good team win and it was exactly what we needed to hopefully keep going in the right direction.”

While Berger turned away a number of Kalida 1-on-1 breakaway shots in the first half, Kalida had a 20-6 shot advantage at halftime. Kalida led 2-1 at the half.

“We were winning the 50-50 balls and when you win the 50-50 balls, you can control the tempo and keep possession of the ball, and we were doing that in the first half,” Kehres said. … “And their keeper came up big in the first half with some very nice saves.”

With 36:42 left in the first half, Kalida made a rush down the left side, which drew Berger out of the goal box before she fell down. The loose ball ended up on Warn’s foot and she lofted a 22-yard strike into the open net to give Kalida a 1-0 lead.

“I saw the keeper on the ground and I knew there was no one by the goal, so I thought I might as well take a shot and see if it goes in or not,” Warn said.

Miller City tied it at 1 on a goal by Tiffany Welty with 18:59 left in the first half.

Kalida took the lead to stay 2-1 on another shot from the outside by Warn. This one came from 25-yards out on the left side and was lined into the right corner of the net. It came with 5:35 left in the first half.

“We were tied and I knew I had to get a goal to get the hype back up,” Warn said.

Kalida made it 3-1 with 30:57 to play on a goal from 12-yards out by freshman forward Bailey White.

Abby Niese scored for Miller City to get within 3-2 with 22:13 to go.

Miller City coach Ron Bruce wasn’t around for the end. He got a yellow card for disputing an official’s call with 20 minutes left in the first half. He then was given a red card for his objection to a non-call with 30 minutes to play in the match.

With the red card, Bruce was ejected for the remainder of the game.

He declined to comment to the media after the match.

Kalida goalkeeper Morgan Knapke made four saves. She was helped by the strong defensive play in front of her by freshman McKayla Maag, freshman Abby Wurth, junior Alecia Dunn and sophomore Halie Kaufman.

That helped Kalida make the stops and go back on the attack. White had seven shots, while Lauren Langhals had six.

“I start four freshmen, and a couple of the first girls off the bench are freshmen, and it takes a little bit to get going,” Kehres said.

Warn added, “We’ve improved a lot this year and I hope to keep improving. There are a lot of freshman starters and they’ve shown improvement.”

Miller City’s Tiffany Welty and Kalida’s Madison Langhals fight for control of the ball during Wednesday night’s match in Kalida. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KalidaVSMillerCity-September-07-20161-1.jpg Miller City’s Tiffany Welty and Kalida’s Madison Langhals fight for control of the ball during Wednesday night’s match in Kalida. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. Miller City’s Allison Ruhe and Kalida’s Hannah Warn battle for control of the ball during Wednesday night’s match in Kalida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KalidaVSMillerCity-September-07-20163-1.jpg Miller City’s Allison Ruhe and Kalida’s Hannah Warn battle for control of the ball during Wednesday night’s match in Kalida. Kalida’s Lauren Langhals, right, defends Miller City’s Bailey Schroeder during Wednesday night’s match in Kalida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KalidaVSMillerCity-September-07-20162-1.jpg Kalida’s Lauren Langhals, right, defends Miller City’s Bailey Schroeder during Wednesday night’s match in Kalida.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

