Waynesfield Raceway banquet set for Nov. 5

WAYNESFIELD — The Waynesfield Raceway Park awards banquet will take place Nov. 5 at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall in Wapakoneta. Social hour will start at 5:30 pm and dinner will begin at 6:30 pm with awards to follow. All fans, sponsors and drivers are welcome. The top 10 in each class will be awarded along with respective rookies of the year in each applicable class. The cost of the banquet is $25 for adults, $10 for those ages 6 to 10 and those 5 and younger get in free free. There will be no ticket sales at the door. To order send a check and number of tickets requested to Waynesfield Raceway Park, 15595 Waynesfield Road, Waynesfield, Ohio 45896