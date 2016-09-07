Lima area boys golf capsules

The information was supplied by the coaches. Any school not listed, the information was not provided by the school.

WESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

BATH

COACH: Mike Viera

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 1, (7-2)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-2

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Isaiah Bolen (Jr), Jeremiah Bolen (Jr.), Hunter Iiames (rj), Jake Klingler (Jr.), Joey Miller (Jr.), Andrew Cook (Jr.), Sean Houston (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Colin Poling (Jr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: The Wildcats lost three starting seniors from their 2015 state qualifying team but looking for the younger golfers to step up and play well.

CELINA

COACH: Aaron Daniels

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 2

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-260 (1-17)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Lance Mawer (Soph.), Nate Langekmap (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Trey Schultz (Jr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are certainly young with our only experience coming in the form of two sophomores. This year will be a major learning experience.

ELIDA

COACH: Denny Thompson

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 33 (600-400)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 2-10

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Drew Sarno (12), Jared Ramirez (Jr.), Skyler Smith (Jr.), Trevor Hooker (Jr.), Kayler Yoxheimer (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Logan Long (Jr.), Riley Creps (Fr.), Carson Hurst (Sr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: Potentially the best team we have had for a few years. Drew Sarno is solid but players need to step up and help him. Hope to be in the top half of the WBL.

KENTON

COACH:Andrew Hobensack

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 1, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 9-1, 11-2 duals

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Roger Longbrake (Soph.), Cole Dearing (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS:Peyton Roby (Fr.), Cruz Bryant (Jr.)

OTTAWA-GLANDORF

COACH: Tom Van Sossan

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD:5, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Erik Verhoff (Sr.), Anthony Baughman (Sr.), Austin Radeliff (Soph), Collin Hempfling (Soph.), Evan Ellerbrock (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We hope to improve on last season’s results, but will need some younger players to play with more consistency.

SHAWNEE

COACH: Aaron Patterson

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 5, (30-33)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-0

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Kenton McKinley (Jr.), Sam Reed (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS:Andrew Boone (Sr.), Nick Guerrero (Sr.), Drew Ambroza (Sr.), Will Greeley (Sr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: Two returners from the state tournament team whill pass on their experience and expectations to the rest of the team. The Indians have large shoes to fill with five seniors gone to graduation. We are looking for the No. 3 and No. 4 golfers to be consistent scores to fill in the games. The expectation is to compete for the WBL title and tournament success.

ST. MARYS

COACH: Steve Schmitmeyer

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 1

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 22-30

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Jacob Hollman (Sr.), Austin Cook (Sr.), Josh Winget (Sr.), Jill Schmitmeyer (Jr.), Zach Michael (Jr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Austin Boley (Fr.), Grant Harris (Soph), Jace Norton (Fr.), Kaleb Koester (Fr.), Bryce Barker (Jr.).

SEASON OUTLOOK: We want to win the WBL and have state qualifiers.

VAN WERT

COACH: Kim Doidge

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 2, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Colton Deschner (Sr.), Carter Eikenbary (Jr.), Jared Hernandez (Jr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Zach Lyvers (Sr.), Ryan Keber (Sr.), Austin Bissonette (Fr.), Madison Buecker (Sr.).

SEASON OUTLOOK: With a year of experience and more tournament play, the Cougars are expecting a rise in the standings of the Western Buckeye League.

WAPAKONETA

COACH: Mike Brown, Denny Borgert

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 2 (8-6)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 8-6

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jared Miller (Sr.), Logan Miller (Jr.), Tanner Sweede (Jr.), Kyle Huffman (Sr.), Dusty Haggard (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Drew Zwiebel (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: The Redskins want to understand their own game and use that understand to minimize scores. The coaching staff’s hope is that the effort put forth by the players is rewarded in the end.

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

ADA

COACH: Jason Campbell

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 2-18, ninth in NWC

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Taylor Ramey (Sr.), Rob Allison (Soph.), Jacob Colwell (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Austin Amburgey (Soph.), Nathan Hurtig (Fr.), Alex Morgan (Fr.), Daniel Nash (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are a very young team, so the goal this year is to learn the game and have fun playing. Our success will be reflected in the progress we make from now until the end of this season.

BLUFFTON

COACH: Nicholas Rackley

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 1-20 (1-17)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Aaron Belcher (Jr.), Tyler McLaughlin (Sr.), Jordan Seifer (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Nelphi Paralta (Fr.), Cole Fruchey (Jr.), Braeden Edwards (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: This year is good restructuring year. We have a great team captain and returning varsity lettermen helping to bring our prospects into our conference competition. Though we are a young team I believe we will be able to show our conference and opponents that we are continuing our winning tradition here at Bluffton.

COLUMBUS GROVE

COACH: Scott Gronas

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 9 N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 17-26

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Kyle Welty (Sr.), Noah Oglesbee (Sr.), Jacob Oglesbee (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Grant Schroeder (Sr.), Brooke Silver (Jr.), Bryce King (Soph.), Gave Verhoff (Soph.), Zach Roberts (Fr.), Owen Macke (Fr.), Austin Macke (Fr.), Nathan Dunbar (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: This year we return three of our top six golfers from last season. We will look to improve on our regular season conference finishes and our tournament finish. We have a good group of athletes that will push each other to improve throughout the season. We are very young and will need to have some people step up and help compete in both the NWC and the PCL.

CRESTVIEW

COACH: Jeremy Best

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 14-13

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Colton Lauzenheiser (Soph.), Kaden Hurless (Jr.), Bret Schumm (Jr.), Kaleb Myers (Sr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS:Seth Niferd, Dillon Underwood, Ethan Waddles

SEASON OUTLOOK: We will look to get better and better as the season progresses. We have a yong team and will need to improve in our mental approach.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON

COACH:Ryan Stricker

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD:7-18

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Andrew Foust (Sr.), Braden Hammons (Jr.), Andrew Theobold (Sr.), Evan Mox (Sr.), Connor Berelsman (Sr.), Tristan Moore (Sr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: With man returning starters and a great amount of newcomers (16 total golfers), I feel like the program is heading in the right director.

LINCOLNVIEW

COACH: Dary Dowdy

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD:, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 29-0 (16-0 in NWC)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Joshua Rager (Sr.), Ryan Moody (Soph.), Reece Farmer (Soph.), Jayden Youtsey (Soph.), Brayden Evans (Soph.), Nicke Moytcka (Sr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: Our league aspirations are to win the Northwest Conference for the second consecutive year and move on from sectionals, districts and get to state as a team.

PAULDING

COACH: Tony Schaffer

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 2 N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-4, 3-9

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Ethan Dominque (Jr.), Cade McGarvey (Jr.), Cole Heller (Soph.), Fletcher Cook (Soph.), Westan Philpot (Soph.), Isaac Baldwin (Jr.), Jaret Miller (Soph), Chad Carper (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Kolson Egnor (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We have young team with a lot of experience. We didn’t lose any lettermen from a year ago and added a talented freshman to the mix. There should be much improvement as the year progresses and the team should be very competitive by season’s end.

SPENCERVILLE

COACH: Mike Harmon

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 12 (169-112)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: (9-7 NWC), 14-14)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Brian Wood (Sr.), Collin Davis Jr.), Drake Mertz (Soph.), Alex Gallman (Soph.), Logan Core (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Ethan Harmon (Fr.), Gavin Harmon (Fr.).

SEASON OUTLOOK: I am excited for this season. We have a little more experience this year than last and everyone has improved. I expect us to have a lot of fun and a good amount of success this year. We have a larger total number on the squad this year which is good because it will force them to work harder to earn their spot in the top six.

PUTNAM COUNTY LEAGUE

FORT JENNINGS

COACH: Todd Hoehn

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 19

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Sam Vetter (Sr.), Austin Luebrecht (Sr.), Logan Hardeman (Sr.), Griffin Morman (Sr.), Connor Stechschulte (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Will Calvelage, Jordan Neidert, Luke Trentman, Brandon Wehri, Reese Von Sossan, Ryan Hoersten

SEASON OUTLOOK: Musketeers should be competitive throughout the season. With a good number of players competition for varsity spots will be exciting.

KALIDA

COACH: Ken Schnipke

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 21, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 5-0 (Putnam County Champs)

DIVISION: IIi

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jeff Knueve (Sr.), Trent Siebeneck (Sr.), Christian Nartker (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Owen Recker (Soph.), Brian Edwards (Soph.), Adam Snipes (Soph.), Joshua Recker (Fr.), Alec Edelbrock (Fr.), Grace Miller (Fr.), David Peck (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: “I think we should be very competitive in the PCL and have an overall good season. The team has experience with six returning letterwinners with a good working attitude.

LEIPSIC

COACH: Kevin Brandt

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 8, 59-117

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 1-17

DIVISION: IIi

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Tyler Goedde (Sr.), Lillian Kamphaus (Sr.), Grace Rigel (Jr.), Hannah Goedde (Soph.), Kyle Mickens (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Brock Lammers (Fr.), Mason Tadena (Fr.), Eli Wueller (Fr.), Morgan Kamphaus (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK:”We have five letterwinners from last year, but this only their second year of competitive golf. Our girls will play in most of our varsity boys’ matches. We have a long way to go and will have to mature quickly if we are to compete in the two tough leagues we play in.

MILLER CITY

COACH: Jared Kern

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 1, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 19-1 (4-1 PCL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Davis Lammers Sr.), Jacob Schimmoeller (Sr.), Kelvin Stechschulte (Sr.), Luke Lammers (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Boyd Vance (Soph.), Collin Sheets (Soph.), Stevan Stechschulte (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK:”We have senior leadership and hard workers who are dedicated to getting better each day. The team needs to find consistency after the first two and three players. The team lack of varsity experience with the younger members of the team.

OTTOVILLE

COACH: Jim Brown

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 163-62

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-14

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Kaleb Haincq (Sr.), Andy Schimmoeller ((Jr.), Dylan Kemper (Soph.), Ethan Geise (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Zach Knippen (Soph.), Tyler Birr (Soph.), Evan Turnwald (Fr.), Hannah Hoehn (Fr.).

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are very young and those younger golfers are going to gain valuale varsity experience.

MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S

COACH:John Klausing

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 6, 28-30

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-2 MAC

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Derek Klausing, Austin Lucas, Adam Gerker, Grant Csuker, Robbie Buescher, Ryan Dickman Elliott Courtney

SEASON OUTLOOK: “With all of our starters returning and only falling five strokes last year from the districts we should give it a great run. Our goal is to have three of our players finish first team in the MAC and one on the second team. The secret to a successful team is depth in the roster. With the experience we have coming back this year a lot of good stores in the past will not be used because they will be the fifth or sixth score.

FORT RECOVERY

COACH: Matt Kerns

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Calvin Rammel (Sr.), Austin Faller (Sr.), Michaiah Cox (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Austin Pohl (Sr.), Aaron Lochtefeld (Sr.), Harrison Kaup (Sr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are looking to build a program that allows our student athletes to succeed.

MARION LOCAL

COACH: David Koenig

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 3 N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 53-48 (3-6 MAC)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Collin Fleck (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Dylan Homan (Jr.), Jack Bohman (Jr.), Bradey Ungruhn (Jr.), Seth Kelch (Soph.), Brennen Schlety (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: I am optimistic that we will be able to compete at a high level with 16 golfers for six spots. We have a few returning guys and maybe adding a few new golfers to the mix that will compete for probably five out of the six spots. I think the competition will be great for us with our numbers to help us throughout the season.

MINSTER

COACH: Jim Stubbs

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 2 (17-11)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 4-10 (3-7 MAC)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jordan Brackman (Sr.), Ben Stubbs (Sr.), Adam Knapke (Jr.), Logan Lazier (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Grant Voisard (Fr.), Grant Koenig (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: Four returning varsity letter winners will be the core of the varsity team this season with contributions expected from two promising incoming freshmen. We hope to make a strong showing in the league and postseason this year. We picked up a nice class of eight incoming freshmen this season.

PARKWAY

COACH: Joe Falk

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 4 (148-132)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 51-46 (7-2 MAC)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Cole Schoenleben (Sr.), Hunter Gause (Sr.), Clayton Agler (Jr.), Ashton Hamrick (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Andy Metz (Soph.), Duncan Morton ( Soph.), Alex Altenbach (Jr.), Mason Baxter (Soph.), Jack Wehe (Soph.), Jared Gibson (Soph.), Trevor Barker (Fr.), Colton Barna (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: If we can hit the ground running and perform well early in the season we hope to be competitive in the MAC and at sectionals.

ST. HENRY

COACH: John Dorner

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 11 (114-55)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-2

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Kyle Naumann (Jr.), Ryan Grieshop (Jr.), Seth King (Jr.), Jack Romer (Soph.), Rylee Deitsch (Soph.), Clayton Heitkamp (Jr.) Lucas Grieshop (Soph.).

SEASON OUTLOOK: The Redskins hope to defend their conference title and also make strides in the OHSAA Tournament (finished fifth in Sectionals and failed to advance to districts). “These guys have worked very hard this summer in the hopes of getting better and making a bigger splash when it comes to the state tournament.

REGION

BOTKINS

COACH: Brett Meyer

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-69, 0-12 in Shelby County Athletic League

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Josh Miller (Sr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Nick Fischio (Soph.), Justin Williamson (Soph.), Anthony Opperman (Soph.), Ethan Homan (Jr.), Joshua Brown.

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are looking to continuing our rebuilding process. We are looking for solid scores to finish off the three and four spots. Josh and Nick will be our leaders. The SCAL league will be very competitive this year. It will be fun.

INDIAN LAKE

COACH: Todd Dietz

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 10

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 0-15

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Brad Hoover (Sr.), Izaiah Bias (Sr.), Tyler Mackesy (Sr.), George Lones (Jr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: , Sam Roach (Jr.), Gage Dempster (Jr.), Caleb Taylor (Soph.) Drew Fatone (Fr.), Mattew Risner (Fr.), Ethan Fulkerson (Fr.)

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC

COACH: Scott Gronas

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:Regan Altenbach (Sr.), Marcus McGree (Jr.), Caden Brunner (Jr.), Dominic Riephenhoff (Soph.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Braydon Ruble (Fr.), Derek Pignataro (Soph.)

SEASON OUTLOOK: We are extremely young but we should be competitive . It may be a down year as far as LCC golf is concerned but if we continue to improve every day we’ll be able to compete in the tournament and build future.

RIDGEMONT

COACH: Greg Johnson

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 5, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Wyatt James (Sr.), Zach Jenkins (Sr.), Dalton Tackett (Sr.), Alex Ramsey (R.), Lyndon Roof (Jr.), Alexis Elliott (Jr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Carson James (Fr.)

SEASON OUTLOOK:I am hoping that al the players can pick up their game so they can help in the scoring. We have five to six players that care capable of shooting well and help in the team scoring on any match. This can help in being more competitive with all the teams we face and not having only two players that are consistent in scoring. I believe that this season will be a good one because the players are very positive and are working hard. The team’s overall golf skills have improved.

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN

COACH: Mike Whitman

YEARS AT SCHOOL, RECORD: 5, N/A

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: N/A

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Judah Whitman (Sr.), Seth Holhbein (Sr.), Adrian Willams (Sr.), Ty Callahan (Sr.), Micah Craig (Sr.)

PROMISING NEWCOMERS:Lincoln Waters (Fr)

SEASON OUTLOOK: With five seniors back from a district qualifying team the Pioneers are looking for a great season this year. A consistent regular season should give the Pioneers confidence for a solid run this postseason.

WAYNESFIELD GOSHEN

COACH: Craig Ludwig

YEARS AT SCHOOL: 5

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 10-15, 2-4 in Northwest Central Conference

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Caden Spencer (Sr.), Jaden Maxwell (Jr.), Kale Kauffman (Jr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Gage Rumor (Fr.), Gavin Schnider (Fr.), Alan Hatfield (Soph.).