Wapakoneta netters down Shawnee

GIRLS TENNIS

Wapakoneta 4, Shawnee 1

Wapakoneta remained unbeaten in the Western Buckeye League with a win over Shawnee 4-1. The Redskins got wins from singles players Madison Watt and Allie Zofkie. Wapakoneta also swept the doubles action with wins from the pairs of Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder and Madison Schroeder and Lauren Snider. Shawnee’s lone win came from singles performer Whitney Baxter. The Redskins improve to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the WBL.

St. Marys 5, Van Wert 0

Picking up wins for the Roughriders in singles play were No. 1 Clair Caywood, No. 2 Hannah Felver and No. 3 Jennifer Brown. In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Jillian Wine and Kara Vanaherd and the No. 2 team of Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke also posted wins.

St. Marys improves to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Western Buckeye League play. Van Wert falls to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in WBL action.

Celina 5, Elida 0

Celina picked up singles wins from No. 1 Cami Mohler, No. 2 Ally Harris and No. 2 Renee Zuercher. In doubles action the Bulldog pair of Breanna Jenkins and Mirande Rohle won at first doubles and the second doubles team of Alli Lehman and Christina Herting also won.

Celina goes to 9-2 overall and 5-1 on the season. Elida falls to 1-4 and 0-4.

LCC 4, Sidney Lehman 1

Lima Central Catholic got singles wins from No. 1 Olivia Kesner, No. 2 Anna Janowski and No. 3 Maddi Brinkman and the No. 1 doubles pair of Kenya Manley and Maddie Moore.

The T-Birds improve to 4-3 and Lehman falls to 0-9.

BOYS SOCCER

Continental 2, Lima Temple Christian 1

Lima Temple Christian got a goal from Taran Zwiebel and four saves from DJ Clay. Continental’s Christian Perez-Velasquez and Jacob Williamson each scored goals. Continental goalie Trevor Williamson made three saves.

Toledo St. Johns 3, Lima Senior 0

Lima Senio’rs Kevin Sammons had seven saves.

Bluffton 1, Wapakoneta 0

Bluffton scored in the second half and held on for the win over Wapakoneta tonight in Bluffton In the 54th minute of the game Luke Young shot from the right side in a high arc which just cleared the goalkeeper to find the net. Bluffton had 8 shots on goal to 3 shots on goal for the Redskins. Goalkeepers for Wapak were Ross Burkart who had one save, and Noah Ritchie who had three saves. Bluffton’s keeper, Levi Smith, had two saves

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Liberty Benton 2

Titan Bryce Schroeder scored twice and Liberty-Benton got goals from Allen Bracy and Tyler Dillon. Ottawa-glandorf goalie Mike Bowers had two saves and Liberty-Benton’s Chris Dole had eight.

St. Marys 3, Kalida 0

Evan Vogel, Ethan Mielke and Ingo Ybarra Ramirez-Cardenas all scored for St. Marys. Roughrider Keegan Liette had five saves and Kalida’s Brad Siefker and Brayden Recker combined for 12 saves.

St. Marys improves to 6-0 and Kalida falls to 2-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotinental 7, Ft. Jennings 0

Alex Hoeffel scored three goals, Paige Lawhorn scored twice and Kelsey Miller and Kaytlin Bibiler added goals for Continental. Continental goal keeper Ashley Mansfield had one save and Ft. Jennings goalie made 12 saves.

Bluffton 12, Lincolnview 1

Bluffton’s Abbie Parkins scored four goals and Kayla White and Katie Burkholder each had two goals. Other goals scored by the Pirates were by Averey Rumer, Sarah Theisen, Brinkley Garmatter and Sarah Cartwright. Olivia Gorman scored the lone goal for Lincolnview.

Bluffton improves to 1-3 and 10- in Northwest Conference play and Lincolnview fell to 0-5 and 0-1 in the NWC.

Celina 4, Bath 2

Celina got the hat trick from Jenna Berry and Alyssa Cisco added another goal for the Bulldogs. Bath got goals from Kelsey Wallace and Ainsley Miller

Elida 4, Defiance 0

Elida’s Jaydon Hollstein had two goals and Jency Jenkins and Hope Carter each had a goal. Hollstein and Jenkins also had assists.

Wapakoneta 4, Kenton 3

Wapakoneta’s Josee Kaeck, Claire Burton, Emily Ruppert and Drew Peachey all scored goals. Kenton got goals from Ashley Morris, Taylor Gilfillan and Ellie Miller.

BOYS GOLF

Kalida 162, Leipsic 226

Kalida’s Jeff Knueve shot a 39 to take match medalist honors. Mason Tadena was the low score for Leipsic with a 54.

Other scores for Kalida were Josh Klausing (40), Trent Siebeneck (41), Josh Recker (42) Christian Nartker (43), Collin Nartker (45). Leipsic scores were Tyler Goedde (57), Hannah Goedde (57), Grace Rigel (58), Brock Lammers (60), Lily Kamphaus (60).

Kalida improves to 8-1 overal and 2-0 in the Putnam County League. Leipsic falls to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in PCL action.

Wapakoneta 169, Defiance 183

Wapakoneta’s Jared Miller shot a 39 to lead the Redskins. Other scores were Tanner Sweede (41), Logan Miller (44), Dusty Haggard (45), Kyle Huffman (48), and Drew Zwiebel (54). For Defiance, Jacob Black shot a 40. Other Bulldogs scores were Jack Vanderhorst, Trevor Rose (45), Anthony Keehn (51), Will Lammers (52), Jaeger Newton (53).

Wapakoneta improves to 9-0 and 6-0 in Western Buckeye League play.

Bluffton 179, Paulding 184, Crestview 190, Ada (DQ not enough players)

Bluffton’s Aaron Belcher and Crestview’s Caden Hurless each shot 38 to share match medalists honors. Other team scores for Bluffton were Tyler McLaughlin (45), Levi Mikesell (47) Nephi Peralta (49), Cole Fruchey (51) and Braeden Edwards (53). Other Crestview scores were Colton Lautzenhesser (46), Kaleb Myers (50), Jacob Bowman (56), Ethan Waddles (57) and Seth Neiferd (73). Paulding was led by Ethan Dominque with a 45. Other Panther scores were Cole Heller (46), Isaac Baldwin (46), Cade McGarvey (47), Fletcher Cook (52), and Kolson Egnor (53), Ada’s Taylor Ramey shot a 62 and Rob Allison shot a 69.

Bath 176, Van Wert 212

Van Wert’s Jared Hernandez was the match medalist with a score of 42. Three Bath golfers shot 43 for the team’s low score and they were Hunter Iiames, Andrew Cook and Jeremiah Bolon. Other scores for Bath were Jake Klingler (47), Sean Houston (48) and Isaiah Bolon (48). Other Van Wert scores were Colton Deschner (55), Carter Eikenbary (57), Austin Bissonette (58), and Ryan Keber (60).

Bath is 4-4 in the Western Buckeye League

VOLLEYBALL

Arlington 3, Bluffton 0

Bluffton’s Andie Schmutz had four kills and seven assists. Katie Prater had one solo block and two assisted blocks and Haley Baker had eight digs for the Pirates.

New Knoxville 3 Spencerville 0

The Rangers got nine kills from Shayna Bierlein, six kills from Caitlin Lammers and five kills and 13 assists from Kenzie Schroer. Kayla Jaynes had 11 assists and Faith Homan had 12 digs. New Knoxville improves to 6-2. For Spencerville, Abby Satterfield had two kills and Neleya Burden had two kills.

New Bremen 3, St. Marys 0

Roughrder Ally Angstmann had 12 kills and 10 digs and Quincy Rable had three kills and nine digs. Madi Howell had 19 assists. Shania Taylor had 11 digs .

St. Marys falls to 4-5.

Lincolnview 3, Lima Temple Christian 0

Temple Christian got four kills and one block from Morgan Callahan, five kilss, seven assists and six digs from Kaitlyn Sutton, Seven assists and six digs from Anna Acklin, one ace and eight digs from Madelyn Crawford and two blocks from Kayla Mueller.

Temple Christian falls to 1-6.

Coldwater 3, Wapakoneta 0

Redskin Sarah Pothast had six kills and four solo blocks. MacKenzie Lange had 11 assists and eight digs and Allison Harrod had six digs.

Ben Logan 3, LCC 1

T-Bird Victoria Lauck had two aces and 17 digs. Mornay McBroom had five blocks and Ellen Dee had 17 saves. Courtney Han had 24 assists.

Marion Local 3, Celina 1

The Flyers got 15 kills from Kylie Albers and 13 from Jessie Kramer. Chloe Bertke had 10 kills and Kara Evers had nine. Maddie Griesdorn had 20 assists and Natalie Rethman had 22. Carrie Fesenmyer had 25 digs and Jessie Kramer had 12.

Allen East 3, Perry 2

Perry got two aces and 19 digs from Kaylyne Trent and Kylyn Collins had 36 assists. Kelsey Wells had 16 kills.

Perry evens its mark at 3-3.

GIRLS GOLF

Ft. Loramie 195 Parkway 232 Celina 246

Emily Knouff was medalist with a round of 39 to lead Ft. Loramie over both Parkway and Celina at Celina Lynx Golf Club. Ft. Loramie totaled a 195 to win the tri-match. Parkway followed with a 232 and Celina with a 246.

Haylee Stukey shot a 53 for Parkway, follwed by Mecaylah Hesse’s 59 and the 60’s carded by both Lauren Henderson and Maggie Houts.

For Celina, Riley Miller led the team with a 58, Emma Sweeney added a 60, Katelyn Sweeney a 63, and Madeline Sudhoff a 65.