Shawnee wins girls golf invitational

LIMA — Shawnee won the eight-team Turquiose Division at Saturday’s LCC Lady Thunderbird Invitational at par-72 Lost Creek Golfers Club.

Megan Spainhower (92), Raegan Wheeler (95), Sarah Cornell (98) and Jeanna Fullom (105) combined for the winning team score of 390. LCC, lead by Meghan Mulcahy’s 89, finished second, winning a fifth-score tiebreaker against Bluffton. Fort Loramie’s Emily Knouff was medalist with a 76.

Upper Arlington (327) won the eight-team Scarlet Division followed by Pickerington North (339) and Ursuline Academy (350). Sophie Hemleben was medalist with a 73.

Volleyball

St. Marys Invitational

ST. MARYS — The host Roughriders defeated Old Fort 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 in the championship match of the St. Marys Invitational. St. Marys opened tourney play with a 25-3, 25-6 win against Toledo Woodward and then defeated Allen East 25-13, 25-14 in the semifinals.

Ally Angstmann had 28 kills, Taryn Swander had 15 kills, Makenna Mele had 12 kills, Madi Howell had 64 assists and Shania Taylor had 34 digs on the day for St. Marys.

Lehman Labor

Day Invitational

SIDNEY — Minster finished fifth, losing 25-18, 30-28, 25-16 to St. Paul, winning 25-18, 25-19 against Lima Central Catholic and losing 25-23, 31-29 to Bellbrook.

Jordyn Heitbrink had eight aces, 32 kills and 24 digs and Carly Barhorst had five blocks for Minster.

LCC also lost 25-22, 25-23 to Anna and defeated Lehman Catholic 25-19, 25-23 to finish seventh. Ellen Dee had 28 kills and Courtney Hahn had 43 digs for the Thunderbirds on the day.

Arlington 2, Ada 0

DOLA — Arlington won 25-17, 25-17. Melina Woods had 10 kills, Olivia Alexander had 10 digs and Maddie Gossard had eight assists for Ada.

Hardin Northern 2, Ada 0

DOLA — Hardin Northern won 25-19, 27-25. Gossard had four aces, Woods had 12 kills and Alexander had 11 digs for Ada.

Arlington 2,

Hardin Northern 1

DOLA — Arlington won 25-19, 22-25, 25-22.

Football

Fairfield Christian 14,

Hardin Northern 12

MILLERSPORT — Hardin Northern was unable to get the lead back after giving up a third-quarter touchdown. Andrew Stump rushed for 117 yards on 24 carries, had a TD run and also a touchdown reception on a pass from Logan Lease.

Versailles Invitational

VERSAILLES — St. Henry (345) finished third behind Versailles (332) and Anna (340). Kyle Naumann led the Redskins with an 84 at the par-72 Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Parkway, which finished 13th, was led by Dave Gause with a 95.

Girls soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 1,

Bryan 1

BRYAN — Kadie Hempfling scored O-G’s goal.

Lima Central Catholic 2,

Fort Jennings 0

FORT JENNINGS — Sam Koenig and Emma Baumgartner each had a goal and teammate Madison Stolly got the shutout in goal. Fort Jennings goalie Devyn Wiechart had three saves.

Continental 9,

Delphos Jefferson 4

Alex Hoeffel had five goals and Paige Lawhorn and Kaytlin Bibler each had two for Continental. Maddie McConnahea and Arianna Knebel each had two goals for Delphos Jefferson.

Wauseon 4, Kalida 3

KALIDA — Lauren Langhals had two goals and Hannah Warn scored one of Kalida. Teammate Bailey White had two assists.

Upper Sandusky 7, Ada 0

Rielyn Castle had 13 saves for Ada.

Van Wert 2, Lincolnview 1

Sydney Maller and Hayley Kuhlman each had a goal for Van Wert.

Lima Senior 2,

Delphos St. John’s 1

Tierra Cotten and Tajah Upshaw each had a goal for Lima Senior. The goal scorer for Delphos St. John’s was not reported.

Boys soccer

Lima Senior 8, LCC 1

LIMA — Tyler Lesh had three goals, Caden Fry scored 2 and Nick Shauf, Colton Fry and Sam Sharik each had one for Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Stephen Taflinger had LCC’s goal.

Shawnee 3, Napoleon 3

NAPOLEON — Jack O’Connor had two goals for the visiting Indians. Shawnee’s other tally came on an own goal.

Wapakoneta 6,

Indian Lake 0

Charles Snatz had three goals, Hunter Coffe scored two and Luke Beach had a tally. Alex Lause had two assists.

Bryan 0,

Ottawa-Glandorf 0

GLANDORF — O-G goalie Mike Bowers made seven saves.

New Knoxville 2,

Van Wert 2

Christoph Balk and Jonah Lageman each scored a goal for New Knoxville. Van Wert’s goal scorers were not reported.

Allen East 4, Lincolnview 2

The names of the goal scorers were not reported.

Bath 5, Upper Sandusky 0

Jacob Naylor had two goals and two assists, Trey Burnett had two goals and Jordan Sellers had one tally.

Colleges

Volleyball

Ohio Wesleyan 3,

Ohio Northern 1

ADA — The Ohio Northern volleyball team fell for the first time this season to Ohio Wesleyan, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, during day two of the 38th Annual ONU Invitational at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears drop to 2-1 on the season, while the Battling Bishops improve to 3-0.

Chelsea Huppert led the team offensively with a team-high 16 kills, while Marion Local grad Claire Heitkamp and Ashley Borchers added 10 kills apiece. Borchers also posted a team-high 42 assists.

Bluffton goes 1-1

LMHURST, Ill. — On day two of the Elmhurst Volleyball Invitational, Bluffton University opened with the No. 14 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks. The Beavers dropped the first set 25-18 decision, but came back to win the next three, 25-21, 25-19, and 30-28.

Lauren Weisgarber and MacKenzie McFarlin led the Beavers at the net with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Teammate Erin Weisgarber added 38 assists and 12 digs and New Knoxville grad Abby Rohrbach led the Beavers defensively with 16 digs, and Sydney Mohler (Lima Central Catholic) added 13 pickups.

After a short break Bluffton took the court to face 18th-ranked Elmhurst College. The Beavers fell 25-12, 25-16 and 25-20.

Bluffton was paced offensively by Lauren Weisgarber and Martini with five kills each. Erin Weisgarber dished out 19 assists.

Men’s soccer

Bluffton 1, Concordia 0

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Senior Blake Drewes headed in a Corbin Knedler corner kick as the horn sounded for the victory over Concordia University Chicago. The goal also handed James Kusak his first collegiate victory as a head coach.

Area roundup

