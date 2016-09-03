Columbus Grove, Minster dominate cross country invitational

COLUMBUS GROVE — Coming into Saturday’s Columbus Grove Invitational, the Columbus Grove cross country program figured it wouldn’t be an easy task to nab team titles.

However, the Columbus Grove girls’ pack of runners proved to be too much for the competition in the Small School Division, as it notched the team title quite easily, defeating second-place Carey, 44-119. Hopewell-Loudon finished third (133), Lincolnview was fourth (154), while Botkins (164) rounded out the top five teams. There were 15 teams that scored in that division.

On the boys side, Columbus Grove finished fifth out of 22 full teams in the Small School Division. Carey edged out Lincolnview for the team title, 89-90. Minster finished third (111), while Crestview came in fourth (165).

Alyssa Ellerbrock led Columbus Grove, finishing fourth overall in 19 minutes, 54 seconds. Teammate Taylor Ellerbrock finished fifth in 20:03. Crestview’s Ashley Brown came on strong toward the end of the 5,000-meter race to win in 19:34.

“The girls ran very well today,” Columbus Grove girls coach Jason Jay said. “The top five (runners) performed pretty much about where I was hoping they would perform later in the season. So, to have my top five under 21:15, surpasses anything I had planned for right now. We had 12 girls who ran and they all ran great today.”

In the boys Small School Division, Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker got out to an early lead and pulled away for the win in 15:45. Carey’s Trevor Cook came in second (15:56). Nick DeHaven, from Fostoria St. Wendelin, was third (16:25).

Siefker, who placed fourth at last year’s Division III state meet as a sophomore, wanted to get out fast Saturday and take control of the race.

“I tend to always have a pretty fast first mile,” Siefker said. “Maybe I need to slow down a little bit and have some more for the end (of the race). But, it worked for me today. I did it last week, too (win at Delphos St. John’s Blue Jay Invite). I went out fast and tried to hold them off. I think I won by about 10 seconds. And that was about the gap I had at the end of the race.”

Siefker also juggles playing soccer, along with running cross country, during the fall season.

“Both of my coaches are really good about it,” Siefker said. “So, if it’s a day before a soccer game, I’ll probably go to soccer, because we do our scouting stuff and things like that. But, a day before a cross country meet, like if it’s Friday, I go to cross country and do my pre-race workout.”

In the girls Large School Division, Minster’s pack of runners was too much as it captured the team crown, defeating second-place Liberty-Benton 25-84. St. Marys had the next best local finish, coming in sixth (147). There were 18 teams in the race.

Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan was never challenged, winning the Large School Division race in dominant fashion in a personal-best time of 18:12. Minster’s Emma Watcke was a distant second (19:05). L-B’s Meghan Bartel was third (19:08), while St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker came in fourth (19:16).

Sreenan, a junior, is a two-time state-placer. On Saturday, once she took the lead, she never let up.

“I got a little nervous (early on), because I got stuck in the pack and I was trying to weave in and out,” Sreenan said. “But once I got out in front, I had to take off into a sprint to make up that little bit of time. And I felt really good the rest of the race.”

In the boys Large School Division, Wauseon won the team title, defeating runner-up Anna, 49-108. Findlay (125), Anthony Wayne (125) and Fairview (135) rounded out the top five teams. There were 23 teams that scored in that division. Wauseon’s Kyle Vernot won the race in 16:27.

CG Invitational results Girls Large group Team scores: 1. Minster 25, 2. Liberty-Benton 84, 3. Findlay 120, 4. Anthony Wayne 122, 5. Fairview 137, 6. St. Marys 147, 7. Woodmore 186, 8. Bath 264, 9. Kenton 288, 10. Ottawa-Glandorf 295, 11. Bryan 302, 12. Wauseon 329, 13. Tinora 346, 14. Fostoria 417, 15. Paulding 441, 16. Anna 445, 17. Lake 464, 18. Elmwood 514 Area finishers in top 50 1. Emily Sreenan (LCC) 18:12.60, 2. Emma Watcke (Minster) 19:05.98, 4. Kelly Wilker (SM) 19:16.25, 5. Morgan Pohl (M) 19:19.21, 6. Kaitlynn Albers (M) 19:24.61, 8. Cassie Francis (M) 19:41.90, 9. Gwen Meiring (M) 19:55.30, 12. Morgan henschen (SM) 20:01.34, 13. Mackenzie Bohman (M) 20:04.91, 15. Madeline Magoto (M) 20:10.94, 22. Charis Barnes (Bath) 20:35.13, 26. Pilar Slonkosky (M) 20:58.45, 27. Lillian Hirschfeld (M) 21;04.07, 41. Laura Wilker (SM) 21:49.57, 43. Sydney Hoff (Bluffton) 21:55.89, 45. Alice Schmiesing (M) 22:01.98, 50. Miranda Gibson (Kenton) 22:14.10 Top O-G runner: Maggie Rump 22:36.09; top Paulding runner: Christine Clapsaddle 23:57.61; top Allen East runner: Abigail Baughman 26:03.14 Small group Team scores: 1. Columbus Grove 44, 2. Carey 119, 3. Hopwell-Loudon 133, 4. Lincolnview 154, 5. Botkins 164, 6. Kalida 187, 7. Riverdale 190, 8. Ayersville 197, 9. Crestview 228, 10. Leipsic 237, 11. Antwerp 264, 12. Hicksville 270, 13. No. Central 293, 14. Ada 309, 15. Pandora-Gilboa 361 Area finishers in top 50 1. Ashley Bowen (Crestview) 19:34.29, 4. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 19:54.95, 5. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 20:03.91, 6. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 20:08.62, 7. Taylor Lucke (Kalida) 20:10.57, 8. Libby Quintero (Leipsic) 20:13.80, 11. Abbie James (Ada) 20:47.60, 12. Macy McCluer (CG) 20:58.12, 13. Adriana Jutte (Botkins) 21:05.30, 17. Kirsten Malsam (CG) 21:20.51, 19. Rylee Byrne (Lincolnview) 21:22.95, 20. Ragen Harting (Crestview) 21:24.17, 21. Brooklyn Flora (Botkins) 21:24.26, 23. Kelly Doeper (Kalida) 21:31.13, 26. Victoria Snyder (Linconview) 21:59.30, 27. Alena Looser (Lincolnview) 22:03.12, 28. Leanndra Price (CG) 22:13.06, 29. Sydney Witteborg (CG) 22:15.92, 30. Payton Amstutz (Botkins) 22:28.60, 42. Alycea ruhlen (CG) 22:57.03, 48. Abby Langhals (Kalida) 23:18.66, 50. McKenna Byrne (Ottoville) 23:20.80 Top P-G finisher: Sarah Beechboard 23:29.10; top Spencerville finisher: Alivia McMichael 24:29.18; top C-R finisher: Brittany Woodruff 30:45.56 Boys Large group Team scores: 1. Wauseon 49, 2. Anna 108, 3. Findlay 125, 4. Anthony Wayne 125, 5. Fairview 135, 6. National Trail 141, 7. New Haven 155, 8. Paulding 225, 9. Tinora 251, 10. Van Buren 303, 11. Elmwood 331, 12. Delta 358, 13. St. Marys 375, 14. Woodmore 395, 15. Kenton 404, 16. Ottawa-Glandorf 409, 17. Fostoria 439, 18. Bryan 464, 19. Bath 496, 20. Liberty-Benton 515, 21. LCC 527, 22. Bluffton 656, 23. Allen East 705 Area finishers in top 50 Race Winner: Kyle Vernot (Wauseon) 16:27.64 19. Simeon Shepherd (Paulding) 17:24.96, 29. Vincent Abrams (Bath) 17:43.78, 32. Noah Tobin (SM) 17:53.83, 35. Brent Siefker (O-G) 18:01.88 Top Kenton finisher: Jacob manns 18:33.27; top LCC finisher: Brad Keating 18:59.71; top Bluffton finisher: Seth Andreas 19:16.30; top AE finisher: Johnny Schmiedebusch 19:24.83 Small group Team scores: 1. Carey 89, 2. Lincolnview 90, 3. Minster 111, 4. Crestview 165, 5. Columbus Grove 192, 6. Ayersville 209, 7. Botkins 244, 8. St. Wendelin 253, 9. No. Central 261, 10. Hopewell-Loudon 299, 11. Stryker 316, 12. Antwerp 357, 13. Patrick Henry 361, 14. Kalida 367, 15. Fayette 393, 16. Ottoville 395, 17. Spencerville 402, 18. McComb 408, 19. Hicksville 415, 20. Pandora-Gilboa 504, 21. New Riegel 532, 22. Ada 644 Area finishers in top 50 1. Brenson Siefker (Ottoville) 15:45.10, 5. Austin Fullenkamp (Botkins) 16:56.54, 7. Karter Tow (Lincolnview) 17:04.18, 8. Austin Elick (Lincolnview) 17:04.65, 9. Preston Brubaker (CG) 17:07.08, 10. Adam von der Embse (Kalida) 17:13.63, 12. Andrew Broering (Minster) 17:17.45, 13. Jon Albers (Minster) 17:22.99, 14. Wyatt Richardson (Crestview) 17:23.98, 16. Tracey West (Lincolnview) 17:27.97, 17. Austin Conrad (Spencerville) 17:28.38, 18. Boone Brubaker (CG) 17:29.22, 23. Carter Pohl (Minster) 17:37.55, 26. Ryan Cavanaugh (Minster) 17:41.04, 27. Jonathan Hoorman (C-R) 17:42.33, 29. Alek Bowersock (Lincolnview) 17:49.68, 30. Alex Jutte (Botkins) 17:50.73, 31. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 17:51.34, 32. Jacob Keysor (Lincolnview) 17:55.51, 38. Luke Barga (Minster) 18:03.34, 42. Konnor Burmeister (Botkins) 18:11.24, 43. Austin Felice (Minster) 18:11.49, 44. Robert Modic (Spencerville) 18:11.82, 45. Aaron Huwer (Minster) 18:13.99, 49. Devon Bill (Lincolnview) 18;20.10 Top Leipsic finisher: Raphel Lopez 18:45.53; top P-G finisher: Cameron Hilty 18:54.49; top Ada finisher: Eric Armbrecht 19:43.33

