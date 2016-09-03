Bluffton University strong out of the gate

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University coach Denny Dorrel has two pretty good quarterbacks.

So he plays both.

And it helps that both quarterbacks can throw to Micah Roberson, who led all of Division III with 100 catches last year.

Bluffton quarterbacks senior Conner Sheehan and sophomore Colby Speice (Wayne Trace) combined for five TD passes in a 49-20 opening-day college football victory over Wilmington on Saturday at Salzman Stadium.

And while Wilmington went 1-9 last year, the Quakers’ lone win came against Bluffton 14-10 to open last year.

“We definitely didn’t want to start out like we did last year, losing to a team that hadn’t won a game in a while,” Sheehan said. “We knew this year was going to be different. We’re a whole different team than we were Game 1 last year.”

Bluffton led 14-7 after the first quarter and took a 35-7 lead into the half. It was never close in the second half.

Sheehan (Monroeville, Ind.) used his arm and his legs to keep the Quakers off balance. He completed 8 of 14 for 128 yards. He threw three TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, he had five carries for 40 yards.

Speice completed 5 of 7 for 56 yards with two TDs and no picks. He had three carries for 15 yards.

“We knew they would (both play well),” Dorrel said of his quarterbacks. “Going into camp, it’s hard to differentiate when one is doing better than the other one. Our opinion is if a guy deserves to play, we’ll put him on the field, whether it’s a quarterback or an offensive lineman or whatever. I thought both the quarterbacks rose to the occasion.

“Both have exceptional leadership. Conner is a very good game manager and knows what’s supposed to happen. Colby has one of the best arms I’ve ever seen. When you combine both those two things together, we’re lucky. We’re very fortunate to have two great ones.”

Roberson (Ada) ended up with six catches for 98 yards and two TDs. His TDs came from 15 and 32 yards. Raphael Dell had two catches for 30 yards and two TDs.

The Beavers also ran for 235 yards, with Drake Campbell leading the way with nine carries for 60 yards.

Bluffton scored first on its first drive, going 21 yards on four plays. Sheehan hit a leaping Roberson in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD to make it 7-0.

Wilmington came right back to tie it at 7 when Gino Hinton swept the right side and went 68 yards for a TD with 11:46 left in the first quarter.

Bluffton took the lead to stay 14-7 on its next drive, going 69 yards in 13 plays. Sheehan hit Dell in the left corner of the end zone on an 11-yard TD pass.

After Bluffton lost a muffed punt, Wilmington recovered at the Bluffton 43. The Quakers got has far as the Bluffton 15 before a holding call pushed them back.

Bluffton’s defense held and when Wilmington missed a 36-yard field goal attempt, Bluffton snatched the momentum back.

“It was big, then our offense went down and scored and it was on at that point,” Dorrel said.

Speice hit Roberson with a bubble screen and the speedster did the rest, flying in from 32 yards for the TD.

That gave Bluffton a 21-7 lead with 14:33 left in the second quarter.

“That was one of the most beautiful things, when I only throw it 5 yards and he runs for 40,” Speice said. “Getting the ball to Micah Roberson is one of the greatest things.”

Roberson caught passes down field, on screens and on several shovel passes just a few feet in front of the quarterback.

“He’s (Roberson) pretty special and is one of the best I’ve ever been around,” Dorrel said. “We’re going to move him around and try to get him the ball as much as we can and let 2 (Roberson) go to work.”

Dante Carroll’s 9-yard TD run on a sweep to the right pushed the Beavers lead to 28-7 with 8:30 left before the half.

Bluffton ended up with 417 total yards. Wilmington had 359 total yards, with 161 coming on the ground.

Wilmington quarterback Luke Creditt completed 20 of 32 for 198 yards. He was picked off twice.

The Beavers had six different receivers catch a pass and had eight different players run at least 10 yards.

“We have a lot of different guys who can catch the ball and run the ball,” Sheehan said. “It doesn’t matter. Teams are going to key on Micah, because he is great and he is a phenomenal player. But when you have other guys around him that makes things a lot easier.”

Added Specie, “I think it was a great first game for us.”

Bluffton’s Micah Roberson heads toward the end zone during Saturday’s home game against Wilmington. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316BlufftonFootball04cardinal.jpg Bluffton’s Micah Roberson heads toward the end zone during Saturday’s home game against Wilmington. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Bluffton’s Keyon Camden works for extra yardage during Saturday’s home game against Wilmington. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316BlufftonFootball02cardinal.jpg Bluffton’s Keyon Camden works for extra yardage during Saturday’s home game against Wilmington.

