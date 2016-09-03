Lima area boys soccer capsules

The information was supplied by the coaches. Any school not listed, the information was not provided by the school.

WESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

BATH

COACH: Wes Mason

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 5th, (41-44-4)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 9-7-1 (3-5-1 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Dylan Mohr (Jr, G); *Lief Liechty (Sr., D/MF); *Jordan Sellers (Sr., F); *Caden Schmidt (Jr., MF); *Ryan Dickrede (Jr., D/MF); *Jacob Naylor (Sr., F/MF); *Robert Mooney (Soph., D); *Keaton Manley (Sr., MF); *Jared Deitsch (Sr., MF/D); *Luke Best (Jr., D/MF); *Trey Burnett (Sr., F/MF); *Zac States (Sr., MF); *Joey Sexton (Sr., D); *Marshall Craig (Sr., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Brenton Brock (Fr., G); Jackson Chiem (Jr., MF); Taylor Williams (Soph., MF).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Bath has 14 veterans back, including GK Mohr. The Wildcats will strive for consistency. With the nucleus returning, Bath should build on its winning season last year.

ELIDA

COACH: Tom Thomas

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 12th, NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 15-6-1 (regional semifinals)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Matt Cellar (Sr., D); *Jake Taylor (Jr., MF); *Cade Parker (Jr., D); Riley Bartels (Jr., MF); *Noah Adcock, Soph., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Cody Gay (Jr., MF); Noah Davis (Jr., MF); Max Parker (Soph., D); Corbin Fingerle (Soph., MF); Keagan Layman (Soph., D); Caleb Jones (Soph., G).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs will work to fill the void of a number of key seniors that paved the way to the regional tourney last year. That group including all-everything, soccer/cross country standout Gaerid Littler. Three starters return in D Cellar, MF Taylor and D Parker. The youngsters will look to fill in the forward spots up front.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF

COACH: Kyle Metzger

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 2nd, (12-4-1)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-4-1 (8-1 WBL champions)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Nathen Foppe (Sr); Drake Lammers (Sr.); Justin Maag (Sr.); Zack Balbaugh (Jr.); Evan Balash (Jr.); Michael Bowers (Jr.); Chad Duling (Jr.); Joel Ellerbrock (Jr.); Austin Horstman (Jr.); Ray Orengo (Jr.); Ryan Schroeder (Jr.); Ethan White (Soph.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Josh Rosengarten (Soph.); Nolan Unterbrink (Soph.).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Kyle Metzger took over the highly successful program last year and kept the team rolling with a WBL championship. A total of 12 veterans return for Metzger. The Titans move the ball well, but the key will be defending. Two of the team’s key players are F/MF Schroeder and G Bowers.

SHAWNEE

COACH: Ryan Quatman

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 3rd, NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-8-2 (3-6 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Max Sweigart (Sr., G); *Jack O’Connor (Sr., D/MF); *Trent Ward (Sr., F); *Jackson Schaaf (Jr., MF); *Ryan Wheeler (Jr., D); *Justin Vorhees (Jr., D); Chris Schock (Jr., D/F); Jeffrey Geise (Jr., D); Jake Lehman (Jr., MF); Cameron Tenwalde (Soph., MF/F).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Micah Chambers (Soph., D/MF); Jack Fraser (Fr., D/MF/F); Carter Schaaf (Fr., D/MF); Garrett DeMoss (Soph., D/MF/F).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Indians should be strong on defense with returning D O’Connor, D Wheeler, D Vorhees, MF Schaaf (5 goals, 8 assists) and Sweigart (1.35 GAA, 5 shutouts) back in goal. O’Connor was first team all-WBL, while Schaaf was second team. The Indians need to finish shots at the net. If they develop several scoring threats, they can make a run at the WBL title.

VAN WERT

COACH: Matt Hernandez

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 3rd, (3-24-5)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 1-12-3 (0-7-2 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Austin Sudduth (Sr.); Ben Scheidt (Sr.); Eli Rager (Jr.); Michael Etter (Jr.); Austin Hammons (Sr.); Chase Day (Sr.); Zach Blakeley (Sr.); Josh Fowler (Sr.); Kolton Smith (Sr.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Zach Lupe (Soph.); Evan Goodwin (Sr.); Marshall Healey (Soph.).

TEAM OUTLOOK: There’s a mix of nine veterans with 16 rookies in hopes of getting the Cougars back to respectability. Scheidt was third team all-WBL. The Cougars hope to build around a defense that gave up 38 goals last year, compared to 65 the year before.

WAPAKONETA

COACH: Keith Rambin

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 4th, (36-11-6)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 10-6-2 (6-2-1 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Alex Lause (Sr.); *Kaden Ware (Sr.); *Jordan Bowers (Sr.); *Charlie Knatz (Sr.); *Noah Richey (Sr.); *Kaleb Benny (Jr.); *Aaron Good (Soph.); *Luke Beach (Soph.); Jason Schnippel (Sr.); Ryan Schneider (Sr.); Seth Ricketts (Jr.); Ross Burkhart (Jr.); Hunter Coffey (Soph.); Jeff Adkins (Soph.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Tristan Gesler (Soph.); Tyler Amstutz (Soph.); Kyle Lenhart (Soph.).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Redskins should continue their winning ways with eight returning starters, including four-year starter Lause and three-year starters Ware, Bowers and Kanatz. The Redskins will look to possess the ball and spread the field for the attack. The key will be on defense.

REGION

LIMA SENIOR

COACH: Tim Brown

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: First year

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 8-6-3 (3-3-1 TRAC)

DIVISION: I

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Evon Berney (Sr., D); *Caleb Grundisch (Sr., D); *Nick Jolliff (Sr., MF); *Adrian Jones (Sr., MF); *Nick Shauf (Sr., MF); *Josiah Shoemaker (Sr., G); *Colton Fry (Jr., MF); *Tyler Lesh (Jr., F); *Cole Mericle (Soph., D); *Sam Sharik (Soph., F); Austin Anderson (Sr., F); Micah Rex (Soph., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Kevin Samons (Jr., G/F); Jaiden Durr (Soph., CMF); Caden Fry (Fr., F).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Tim Brown takes over at Lima Senior after the Spartans put together an 8-6-3 year last year, including going 3-3-1 in the TRAC. The nucleus is back from a year ago, so the Spartans look to continue to win. The Spartans will rely on their strong defense to spark the counter attack.

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC

COACH: Garry Tabler

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 3rd, (16-14-6)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-9-4 (district semifinals)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Stephen Taflinger (Sr.); Jimmy Kutka (Sr.); Bitler Rumer (Sr.); Nic Keller (Sr.); Skyler Corso (Jr.); Ben Brinkman (Jr.); Michael Briggs (Soph.); Connor Knippen (Jr.); Preston Gandy (Jr.); Trey Horstman (Soph.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Greg Rohan (Sr.); John Garlock (Jr.); Jack Zerante (Fr.); Josiah Simpson (Fr.); Ethan Bowker (Fr.).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The T-Birds return 10 veterans, including up front scores Taflinger and Kutka. Taflinger was second team all-district. Rumer and Kutka give the T-Birds plenty of speed. The key will be how soon the young players jell with the veterans.

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

BLUFFTON

COACH: Steve Smucker

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-7-1 (5-0 NWC) (district finals)

DIVISION: NA

RETURNING LETTERMEN: Isaac Andreas (Sr., MF); Josh Begg (Sr., MF); Eli Bourassa (Sr., MF); Trevor Bunch (Sr., MF); Antony Kingsley (Sr., D); Douglas Nester (Sr., MF); Levi Smith (Sr., G); Zach Basinger (Jr., MF); Christopher Harnish (Jr., D); Tristan Smucker (Jr., F); Jon Schwab (Soph., D); Isaiah Schwab (Soph., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Jordan Sieferd (Jr., D); Luke Young (Soph., F); Isaiah Schwab (Soph., MF).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The nucleus is back from last year’s NWC champion, district finals team, including six all-NWC players. Of those all-conference players are three midfielders and the goalkeeper. With the defense being another strength, it looks like another strong year for the Pirates.

PUTNAM COUNTY LEAGUE

FORT JENNINGS

COACH: Gregg Luthman

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: NA

DIVISION: III

SENIORS: Kyle Maag (Sr., D/MF); Quinton Neidert (Sr., D/MF); Michael Fields (Sr., D); Troy Ricker (Sr., MF/F); John Gerdeman (Sr., MF/F); Dylan Wiechart (Sr., MF/F).

JUNIORS: Aaron Sealts (Jr., MF); Isaac Schuck (Jr., MF/F); Adam Howbert (Jr., G/D); Cole Horstman (Jr., MF/G).

SOPHOMORES: Nolan Grote (Soph., MF/D/G); Ian Ricker (Soph., MF/F); Aaron Kloeppel (Soph., MF/F); Derek Luersman (Soph., D/MF); Nick Fields (Soph., MF/F); Connor Hoersten (Soph., MF); Alex Wieging (Soph., D); Zach Piasecki (Soph., D); Adam Noriega (Soph., D/F).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Musketeers return six seniors and four juniors. They will also blend in a crop of sophomores into the mix.

KALIDA

COACH: Mark Czubik

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 28th, (360-93-62)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 11-7-1 (3-1 PCL)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERMEN: Ryan Ellerbrock (Sr., D); Brady Decker (Jr., D); Trent Guisinger (Jr., MF/D). Kevin Hamburg (Jr., MF/F); Chandler Hopkins (Jr., D); Carter Moore (Jr., MF/F); Grand Laudick (Soph., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Dillon Elkins (Jr., D); Jacob Kahle (Jr., MF/D) Keith Doepker (Soph., D); Connor Krouse (Soph., MF); Cameron Siebeneck, Soph., MF); Brad Siefker (Soph., G); Josh Verhoff (Soph., MF/F); Paul von der Embse (Soph., F).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Kalida, a longtime soccer power, must regroup after graduation took its top two scorers, the entire defense and its goalkeeper. Seven lettermen will be counted on to continue Czubik’s legendary success with the Wildcats. A number of young players will be counted on to fill the roles of graduated Austin Swift (12 goals) and GK Nathan Meyers (1.34 GAA, five shutouts).