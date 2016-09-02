Lima area roundup: Celina upends Elida

ELIDA — Celina’s Ryan Harter 2 yard run with 1:55 left in the game to lift Celina past Elida 12-7. This was Harter’s second touchdown. Earlier in the game he plunged in from 1 yard out. Harter finished the game with 116 yards on 25 carries. Elida’s quarterback Isaac McAdams was 20 of 39 for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Lima Senior 26, Marion Harding 19

MARION —Spartan running back Jaden Walker had 200 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns to help Lima Senior defeat Marion Harding. Walker had scoring runs of two and 22 yards. Spartan quarterback Adrian Mitchell was 9 for 13 for 83 yards and one touchdownH e also ran in fourth quarter touchdown from four yards out. Jaleel King recorded the reception for the touchdown. In the loss T.J. Jefferson was six of 31 yards for two touchdowns.

Arlington 20, Ada 7

ADA — Arlington held Ada to just 161 passing yards to upend the Bulldogs 20-7.

In the defensive battle, Arlington’s Gage Beck had one touchdown and quarterback Matt Crawford, who was 3 for 6 on the night threw for another score. Ada’s Seth Conley. who was 15 for 37 for 161 yards, threw for Ada’s only touchdown to Chase Sumner.

Kenton 35, Defiance 0

DEFIANCE — Kenton’s Trent Hites was 26 for 43 for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Hites also ran in one score from 4 yards out. Kenton’s Chris Deardorff caught 8 receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Coldwater 20, Delphos Jefferson 6

DELPHOS — Coldwater’s Dylan Thobe had 104 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown and teammate Zach Klosterman had six reception for 92 yards including a 53-yard touchdown reception. In the loss, Delphos Jefferson’s Brenan Auer had 109 yards on 21 carries. Wildcat quarterback Jace Stockwell was 8 of 9 passing for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Fort Recovery 32, Fort Loramie 0

FORT RECOVERY — Indians’ Caleb Martin was 10 of 19 for 208 yards and rushed for 119 yards on six carries for two touchdowns. Will Homan rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown and caught one touchdown.

Spencerville 37, Parkway 0

SPENCERVILLE — The host Bearcats held the Panthers to 161 total yards, had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Keaton Lotz ran for 126 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and also had a TD catch. Calvin Wilson finished with 98 yards on 10 carries and also had a TD.

Fairview 37, Paulding 14

PAULDING — Fairview’s Luke Breininger rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns and tammate Timmy Timbrook scored two touchdowns on 102 yards. Breininger, who was 9 of 13 for 85 yards, threw a touchdown pass. Paulding’s Preston Ingol scored one touchdown and Jacob Eblin caught one for the Panthers.

Ridgemont 36, Arcadia 20

MOUNT VICTORY —Ridgemont’s Cameron Smith rushed for 186 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns to help propel the Golden Gophers past Arcadia. Ridgemont quarterback Brandon Bennet was 8 of 10 for 117 yards including an 82-yard touchdown to Garrett Pitz. Bennett had one interception for a touchdown to help seal the game. Pitz had two catches for 97 yards and one touchdown. Golden Gopher Cade McKinley had 13 tackles and Tony Munafo had nine tackle with five going for loss.

St. Henry 27, Eaton 7

ST. HENRY — Redskin Ryan Luttmer rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown. Jarren Fishbaugh, who had 14 carries for 59 yards, scored twice on runs from 11 and 20 yards.

Upper Scioto Valley 34,

Cory-Rawson 13

MCGUFFEY — Rams’ quarterback Jason Moots passed for two touchdowns and ran for another one. USV’s Chase Rose caught two touchdowns and ran in a third. On the ground Moots gained 106 yards on 16 carries and Rose rushed 102 carries for seven yards and caught five passes for 93 yards.

Van Buren 26, Bluffton 3

VAN BUREN — Kyle Koontz connected on a 20-yard field goal for Bluffton.

St. Marys 46, Van Wert 6

VAN WERT — Roughrider running back Julius Fisher ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Eric Spicer also rushed for an identical 102 yards. St. Marys quarterback Dustin Howell also threw for a score with Spicer on the receiving end. Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore was 18 of 31 for 179 yards and one touchdown. Cougar receiver Nate Place caught the team’s lone score.

Wapakoneta 31, Shawnee 0

WAPAKONETA — The Redskins limited Shawnee to just 105 total yards. Wapakoneta’s Maddux Liles, who rushed for 68 yards on seven carries, scored once on a 16 yard run and caught a touchdown from 8 yards out. Manny Vorhees was 11 of 19 for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Marion Local 36, McComb 0

MARIA STEIN — Marion Local Duane Leugers had runs of 43 and 51 for touchdowns and Flyer quarterback Duane Leugers threw for two touchdowns.

Other scores: Columbus Grove 27, Leipsic 13; Crestview 34, Hicksville 21; Fairbanks 56, Waynesfield-Goshen 7; Indian Lake 35, Kenton Ridge 3; Marion Pleasant 42, Pandora-Gilboa 7; Minster 44, Lehman Catholic 21; New Bremen 45, Holgate 20;

Colleges

Women’s soccer

Bluffton-ONU

match canceled

ADA — The match between Ohio Northern and Bluffton scheduled for today has been canceled. Bluffton has a limited number of healthy players on its squad.

The match is now considered a ‘No Contest” as no makeup date could be found between the two schools.

Elida’s Baylen Stinson tries the avoid Celina’s Kyle Zizelman during Friday night’s game at Elida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Elida-FB-vs-Celina-DS1-1.jpg Elida’s Baylen Stinson tries the avoid Celina’s Kyle Zizelman during Friday night’s game at Elida.

Area roundup

