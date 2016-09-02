Blue Jays rule roost

LIMA — The Delphos St. John’s running game brought back visions of the glory days.

But, more than that, the Blue Jays were able to be dominate both lines of scrimmage.

Delphos St. John’s rolled to a 35-7 victory over Lima Central Catholic on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

The Blue Jays ran plenty of their option-pitch sweep and ended up with 334 yards rushing. On the defensive side, the Blue Jays held LCC to 134 total years and -13 on the ground.

“It’s been a long time (since we’ve dominated the lines) and we were able to establish a run game,” St. John’s coach Todd Schulte said. “And I thought our pass game complemented it pretty well. It felt good, offensively and defensively, to control the line of scrimmage and kind of dictate the game.”

The Blue Jays, 1-9 last year, are 1-1. LCC is 0-2.

St. John’s went back to its old favorite way of pounding the ball on the toss sweep. It also used the option keeper with quarterback Jacob Youngpeter.

Blue Jays tailback Aaron Reindel finished with 28 carries for 166 yards and four TDs. He ran for TDs of 3, 3, 1 and 7 yards.

“One win, I don’t know if I’d call it that (old St. John’s football), but I sure hope so,” Reindel said. “We lost a close one last week to a really good Bath team. We were really hungry after that one, so it’s good to come out here and get a win.”

Youngpeter had 11 carries for 99 yards. He completed 9 of 17 for 143 yards. He threw one TD and had two interceptions, both by Thomas Williams.

Eric Vogt had six catches for 99 yards.

LCC turned to junior defensive back Brendan Stolly to play quarterback after losing Anthony Venturella with a broken collarbone in Week 1. Stolly completed 12 of 22 for 147 yards. He had one TD and one interception.

Williams had five receptions for 116 yards with a 68-yard TD.

LCC also lost its No. 2 receiver Vinny Pignataro in the first quarter with an ankle injury and he wasn’t able to return.

The Blue Jays scored on their first possession, going 66 yards in five plays. Reindel did most of the damage, with four carries for 31 yards, including a 3-yard TD to give St. John’s a 7-0 lead.

“I thought it (the key) was the first drive of the game from the start,” LCC coach Scott Palte said. “We came out real flat and didn’t have a lot of energy and they just took it to us.”

The Blue Jays scored the second time they had the ball, as well, going 57 yards in three plays. Youngpeter ran for 35 yards to take the ball to the LCC 3.

Reindel ran it over from the 3 and it was 14-0, Jays, with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

LCC got within 14-7 with 1:36 left in the first half when Stolly hit Williams down the right sideline for a 68-yard TD.

St. John’s re-established itself on its first possession of the third quarter, going 60 yards in six plays to score to make it 21-7. Reindel scored from the 1, after going for 9 yards on the previous play.

“We got out to a big lead, but you could kind of feel the air go out of us on the sidelines (after LCC scored),” Schulte said. “But we talked at halftime and said the biggest thing we needed to do was come out and score.”

After three quarters the St. John’s lead grew to 28-7.

“It’s always tough to lose your starting quarterback, but we didn’t play well on defense, either,” Palte said. “We didn’t do a lot of things well. So I don’t think that’s an excuse. Brendan (Stolly) gave us all he had, then we lost Vinny (Pignataro) in the first quarter and it snowballed from there. We just didn’t play well enough to win.”

Schulte said it was important for his team to get a ‘W’ after falling to Bath 28-27 last week.

“We needed a win,” Schulte said. “You can only tell your kids so many times in a row, ‘Keep working hard and good things are going to come.’ That was big just for our psyche.’ ’’

Delphos St. John’s Jacob Youngpeter scrambles for yards while being pursued by Lima Central Catholic’s Nikiya Williams during Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSJ-vs-LCC-RP-001-.jpg Delphos St. John’s Jacob Youngpeter scrambles for yards while being pursued by Lima Central Catholic’s Nikiya Williams during Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium.

DSJ exceeds 300 yards rushing in defeating LCC

By Tom Usher [email protected]

