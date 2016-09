Lima area girls soccer capsules

The information was supplied by the coaches. Any school not listed, the information was not provided by the school.

WESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

BATH

COACH: Morgan Lenke

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 13-4-1 (8-0-1 WBL champions)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jaidyn Hale (Sr., MF); Lauren Singhaus (Jr., F/MF); Kennedy Fagan (Jr., MF); MaKenna Pauff (Sr., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Ava Christy (Jr., D); Caylee Rieman (Soph., F); Lexi Foley (Jr., D/MF); Kelsey Wallace (Jr., MF/F); Ainsley Miller (Fr., D); Tori Dackin (Soph., MF/F); Emily Rocca (Soph., G).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Graduation took the bulk of last year’s WBL championship team. Hale will help lead the offensive charge. Wallace had two assists in a win of LCC. Rocca takes over in goal and will be aided by talented freshman D Miller in front of her. The key is how quickly the young players mesh with the few veterans.

ELIDA

COACH: Brady Overholt

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 8th, 57-51-14

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 9-5-5 (district finals)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:

PROMISING NEWCOMERS:

TEAM OUTLOOK: Hope Carter (Sr., F); Jenna Foust (Sr., D); Kyleigh Gay (Sr., MF/D); Claire Komarek (Sr., MF); Makayla Reese (Sr., MF); Aubrey Etzler (Jr., MF); Jaydon Hollstein (Jr., MF); Lauren Kesler (Jr., MF); Jacqueline Nichols (Jr., D; Jency Jenkins (Soph., F); Cienna Kuhn (Soph., MF) Baylie Moening (Soph., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Shyah Wheeler (Jr., G); Jessica Siefker (Jr., D); Bella Wallace (Fr., MF).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return 13 players, including five seniors and four juniors. There’s a good mix of veteran and younger players to build this team around. The captains are Carter, Gay and Reese. The keys will be controlling the midfield and finishing at the net.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF

COACH: Allison Schroeder

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-5-1 (6-2-1 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Cassie Schroeder (Sr., G); Devon Warnecke (Sr., MF) Leanna Zynda (Sr., F); Kylie Gerdeman (Sr., D); Amanda Sahloff (Sr., D); Veronica Knott (Sr., D); Katie Fuetter (Sr., MF); Kaitlin Brown (Sr., D); Rachel Warnecke (Sr., D); Haley Schroeder (Sr., D); Brooke Beach (Sr., F); Alexis Schroeder (Sr., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Kadie Hempfling (Jr., F); Claire Inkrott (Soph., F); Carri Johnson (Jr., MF); Kirsten Siefker (Soph., MF).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Titans went to the state finals two years ago and hope to take a step back in that direction this year after going 12-5-1 last year. Replacing seniors Dani Ellerbrock and Alex Verhoff will be a tough task, but 12 veterans return to pave the way. One newcomer is junior forward Hempfling, the WBL player of the year in basketball.

ST. MARYS

COACH: Seth Hertenstein

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 3rd, (14-13-8)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-6-5 (4-2-3 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Riley Wilson (Sr., D); *Regan Tischler (Sr., D); *Bailey Fenwick-Miller (Sr., G); *Jenna Norton (Sr., D); Caleigh Christman (Sr., D); *Josie Bowman (Jr., F); *Sydney Cisco (Jr., MF) Alli Schlosser (Jr., D); Katelyn Miley (Jr., MF); Kylie Lauth (Jr., F); *Ciann Geren (Soph., D); Emma White (Soph., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Meredith McMurray (Soph., MF); Emma Wibbeler (Fr., F).

TEAM OUTLOOK: St. Marys has 12 veterans back, including seven starters to build around. The strength of the Roughriders will be defense, with all four starters and the goalkeeper returning. The key to making a run at the WBL title will be the Roughriders’ ability to finish at the net.

SHAWNEE

COACH: Caroline O’Brien

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 15th, (120-97-33)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-7-4

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Marie Beach (Sr., MF/F); *Nikole McPheron (Sr., G); *Alaina Behnke (Jr., D/MF); *Bella Fusillo (Jr., MF); *Emily Hoffman (Jr., D); Madi Wohlgamuth (Jr., D); Grace O’Connor (Soph., MF); *Rachel Russ (Soph., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Sophia Fusillo (Fr., F); Tessa Jordan (Fr., F); Madi Mason (Fr., D); Isabella Pasion (Fr., D).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Six starters return, including McPheron in goal and Behnke on defense/midfield. Shawnee has improved its ability of attacking the goal with multiple threats. Keys will be the Indians’ possession game and passing.

VAN WERT

COACH: Rich Nouza

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 7th, NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-14 (0-9 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Ally Jackson (Sr., MF); *Jena Rex-LaRue (Sr., D); *Dakota Thomas (Sr., MF); Abbi Spridgeon (Sr., MF/F); *Chloe Brake (Jr., MF); Briana Kesler (Jr., D/G); *Hayley Kuhlman (Jr., F); *Cassidy Meyers (Jr., MF); Madeline McKeddie (Jr., D); *Camryn Nouza (Jr., G); *Olivia Davidson (Soph., F); Allison Hawter (Soph., D); *Michaela Johnson (Soph., D); Emma Rutkowski (Soph., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Jena Covey (Fr., D); Kaylena Kelly (Fr., F); Sydney Maller (Fr., F); Evelyn McKeddie (Fr., D); Sydney Moore (Fr., D); Savannah Nygren (Fr., MF/D).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Van Wert will look to improve on last year with 14 veterans returning, including nine starters. The Cougars will aim to improve their possession and passing game.

WAPAKONETA

COACH: Ross Kantner

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 13-4-1 (6-2-1 WBL)

DIVISION: II

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Claire Burton (Sr., F); Olivia Cousino (Sr., F); Abbie Gesler (Sr., F); Ellie Horman (Sr., D); Alex Debell (Jr., D); Katie Manger (Jr., F); Abbi McCluer (Jr., D); Lauren Place (Jr., D); Torie Carter (Soph., D); Morgan Follin (Soph., F); Drew Peachey (Soph., MF); Corrine Raney (Soph., G); Nicole Richard (Soph., MF); Emily Ruppert (Soph., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Emma Kentner (Soph., MF); Josee Kaeck (Sr., F); Madi Lause (Fr., MF); Cami Lenhart (Fr., D).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The nucleus is back from last year’s 13-4-1 team. The Redskins did graduate their midfield and replacing those key spots will be huge. Manger, who led the team in scoring last year, is out with a knee injury. The key will be getting a number of forwards to fill the offensive void of Manger.

REGION

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC

COACH: Mike Santaguida

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 6th, (45-23-10)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 5-8-4

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Madison Stolly (Sr., G/MF); Lauren Mayers (Soph., MF); Sam Koenig (Sr., F); Hailey Koenig (Soph., D); Cameron Rice (Sr., MF); Mikaela Dahill (Sr., D); Cecilia Riepenhoff (Jr., D/MF); Avery Rice (Soph., F); Madeleine Mohler (Soph., D); Carla Caprella (Sr., D/MF); Cassie Rose (Soph., MF); Emma Baumgartner (Sr., MF); Khloe Kaskocsak (Soph., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Jenna Rose (Fr., MF/F); Peyton Craig (Fr. MF); Sophia Santaguida (Fr. F)

TEAM OUTLOOK: The T-Birds have one of the top goalkeepers in the region in Stolly, who will play basketball at the University of Findlay. She played some at the midfield last year, but will return to the net this season. MF Cameron Rice is back after missing last year with a torn ACL knee injury. Her sister, Avery Rice, will be one of the leaders of the offense, along with Sam Koenig. The defense will be solid. The key will be finishing at the net.

MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S

COACH: Katrina Smith

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 3rd, NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 5-13

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Kristina Koester (Sr.); *Courtney Wrasman (Sr.); *Carleigh Ankerman (Sr.); Brandy Baldauf (Sr.); *Kelsi Gillespie (Sr.); *Mykenah Jackson (Jr.); *Lucy Bonifas (Jr.); Brooke Hodgson (Jr.); *Marie Mueller (Jr.); *Annette Klausing (Jr.); *Halle Hays (Soph.); *Hayleigh Bacome (Soph.); Erin Pohlman (Soph.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Leah Hays (Fr); Allie Miller (Fr.); Sydney Eley (Soph.).

TEAM OUTLOOK: A total of 10 starters back should give the Blue Jays a good shot at a successful season. A key will be how quickly a number of players adapt to taking on new roles this year.

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

ADA

COACH: Jeff Hunt

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-11-2

DIVISION: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: MaKenna Callahan (Sr., D); Latifa Bugais (Sr., F); Rielyn Castle (Sr., G); Kaitlyn Long (Sr., MF); Grace Nelson (Sr., D); MaKayla Callahan (Sr., F); Madison Preston (Jr., D) Caitlyn Stover (Jr., D/MF); Hailey Callahan (Soph., D/F); Audrey Hazelton (Soph., D); Allison Dotson (Soph., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Katie Butterfield (Fr., F); Bella East (Fr., D); Ruth Pfieffer (Fr., D).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Things should be looking up for the Bulldogs with 12 veterans returning. Among those veterans are first-team all-NWC G Castle and second team all-NWC MF Long.

ALLEN EAST

COACH: Lamar Houston

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 6th, (41-27-10)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-4 (5-0-1 NWC)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk): *Leah Casey (Sr.); *Jade Meyer (Sr.); *Kassidy Reneau (Sr.); Kasey Reneau (Sr.); *Madison Staley (Sr.); *Sophia Silone (Jr.); *Madison Houston (Jr.); *Alley Richardson (Soph.); *Gabbrielle Scott (Soph.); *Abby Garver (Soph.).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Julia Meyer (Fr.); Taylor Rooker (Fr.); Shelby Dirmeyer (Fr.); Devyn Hopkins (Fr.); Brook Frisch (Fr.).

TEAM OUTLOOK: Ten are back from last year’s team that went unbeaten (5-0-1) in the NWC. Meyer and Casey are dynamic scores, who are both approaching 100 career goals and 50 assists. It should be another strong season for the Mustangs. They team will work on passing on the ground.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON

COACH: Josiah Stober

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 5th, (32-26-10)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 13-1-4 (district semifinals)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (starters marked with asterisk):

Kenzie Hammons (Sr., MF); *Kiya Wollenhaupt (Sr., MF); *Makaya Dunning (Sr., D/MF); *Arianna Knebel (Sr., MF)); *Addison Schimmoeller (Sr., MF); *Abby Parkins (Sr., D/MF); Cheyanna Scirocco (Sr., D); *Kendall Marquiss (Jr., MF); Sierra Marlow (Soph., D); *Maddie McConnahea (Soph., F); Tori Redmon (Soph., MF).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Kylie Gossett (Soph., MF); Ally Hastings (Soph., G); Devyn Carter (Jr., MF); Brooke Rice (Jr., MF); Madi Shuck (Fr., MF).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Wildcats have plenty of upperclassmen returning, including seven starters from a 13-1-4 team. The Wildcats also have depth at several positions, which should provide dividends. A key will be passing and ball movement.

PUTNAM COUNTY LEAGUE

CONTINENTAL

COACH: Toby Bidlack

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-11 (1-3 PCL)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jaylen Armey (Sr., MF); Paige Lawhorn (Sr., F/MF); Ashley Mansfield (Sr., G) Kelsey Miller (Sr., F/MF); Blair Tegenkamp (Sr., D); Jade Zachrich (Sr., D/MF) Briley Collier (Sr., D/MF); Kaitlyn Alvarado (Jr., F/MF); Kaytlin Bibler (Soph., F/MF); Sierra Prowant (Soph., MF/D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Sarah Koenig (Soph., F/MF); Angel Brzozowski (Soph., G); Brooke Davis (Soph., MF); Addy Armey (Fr., MF); Alex Hoeffel (Fr., F/MF); Katie Keller (Fr., MF/D).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Pirates have 10 veterans back, including both goalkeepers. With improvement with their passing and offensive efficiency, it should be a much better season for the Pirates.

FORT JENNINGS

COACH: Rob Warnecke

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: First year

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-11 (1-3 PCL)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Erin Eickholt (Sr., F); Abby VonSossan (Sr., F); Haley Wittler (Sr., D); Hailey Young (Sr., MF); Devyn Weichart (Sr., G); Marissa Kreitemeyer (Jr., MF); Makenna Ricker (Jr., MF); Vanessa Wallenhorst (Jr., G/MF); Lillian Wisner (Jr., D); Allaina Zehender (Jr., D).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Rachel Kneale (Jr., MF); Abby Grone (Soph., G); Lexi Hoersten (Soph., F); Kayleigh Klir (Soph., D); Madison Neidert (Soph., MF).

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Musketeers have a solid nucleus returning, including veterans on the forward line and on defense. The high number of returnees should be able to push the club back to respectability.

KALIDA

COACH: David Kehres

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 11th, (119-53-38)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 13-6-2 (4-0 PCL) (PCL champions) (regional finals)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: McKayla Maag; Madison Langhals; McKenna Bockrath; Kyla Fortman; Carlie Rampe; Abby Wurth; Sydney Wurth; Bailey White.

TEAM OUTLOOK: Only two seniors return from last year’s team that reached the regional finals. How quickly this team develops its offense will determine if the Wildcats can repeat at PCL champions and make a tournament run.

OTTOVILLE

COACH: Tim Kimmet

YEARS, RECORD AT SCHOOL: 6th, NA

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 12-6 (1-3 PCL)

DIVISION: III

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Madison Knodell (Sr., MF/F); Taylor Boecker (Sr., D); Elyse Baker (Jr., MF/D); Megan Burgei (Jr., MF/D); Kaitlyn Kelch (Jr., MF/D); Amber Miller (MF/D); Madilyn Schnipke (Jr., MF/D); Lindsey Schweller (Jr., MF/D); Nicole Williams (Jr., D/F).

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: NA

TEAM OUTLOOK: The Big Green will look to a talented group on offense to lead the way. The key will be how quickly the young defense develops.