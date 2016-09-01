Cincinnati tops UT Martin 28-7

CINCINNATI — Hayden Moore threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Boone ran for a score and Cincinnati beat UT Martin 28-7 on Thursday night.

Cincinnati scored on a 3-yard pass from Moore to Nate Cole with 19 seconds left in the first half to pull to 7-6. Josh Pasley, who missed a 24-yard field goal earlier, missed the extra point.

Kahlil Lewis added a 3-yard TD catch late in the third and a successful two-point conversion made it 14-7. Boone’s TD capped an 11-play drive and Tyrell Gilbert intercepted Gunnar Holcombe and returned it 58 yards to cap the scoring.

Tion Green ran for 97 yards for Cincinnati (1-0).

Jaimiee Bowe rushed for 102 yards for UT Martin (0-1). Holcombe threw for 146 yards but was intercepted twice.

Holcombe, a transfer from Marshall, led UT Martin on a 14-play, 75-yard season-opening drive. It ended in a 7-yard TD catch by Caylon Weathers for a 7-0 lead.

The Skyhawks are 1-21 all-time against FBS teams. The lone win was a 20-17 victory over Memphis on September 1, 2012.

Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore (8) rolls out of the pocket and looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee-Martin, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati wide receiver Devin Gray (21) turns upfield after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee-Martin, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee-Martin head coach Jason Simpson calls a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.