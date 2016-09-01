Lima area roundup: Taflinger scores 3 goals as T-Birds defeat Bearcats

LIMA — Stephen Taflinger scored three goals as Lima Central Catholic defeated Spencerville 3-0 in boys soccer Thursday night at Spartan Stadium.

Bitler Rumer had two assists and Jack Zerante got the shutout in goal. The Thunderbirds are 3-1 on the season while the Bearcats are 1-3-1.

Lima Senior 3,

Temple Christian 1

LIMA — Lima Senior’s Adrian Jones, Nick Shauf and Nick Jolliff and Temple Christian’s Cameron Worsham each had a goal.

Wapakoneta 1, Shawnee 0

WAPAKONETA — Alex Lause scored the match’s only goal.

Bluffton 6, Paulding 0

Josh Begg and Isaiah Schwab scored two goals each and Douglas Nester and Antony Kingsley had one each.

Fairlawn 7,

New Knoxville 1

Cole Thompson scored New Knoxville’s goal.

Lehman Catholic 5, Lincolnview 0

No individual stats were reported about this match.

Ada 11, Old Fort 4

Logan Williams had three goals, Nate Allen and Chris Reyes had two goals each and Will Allen, Miguel Jordan, Noah Pinkney and Terry Sheridan had one each for Ada. Sheridan also had four assists.

Fort Jennings 2, Kalida 1

FORT JENNNGS — Kyle Maag had two goals and Grant Laudick one.

Girls soccer

Lima Central Catholic 2,

Delphos St. John’s 1

DELPHOS — The goal scorers’ names were not reported.

Allen East 3, Kenton 0

HARROD — Leah Casey, Jade Meyer and Kassidy McKeever each had a goal and Mustangs goalie Kassidy Reneau made five saves.

Liberty-Benton 3, Shawnee 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee goalie Nikole McPheron made nine saves.

Wapakoneta 2, Coldwater 2

Maura Hoying had both of Coldwater’s goals and Morgan Follin and Emily Ruppert each had one for Wapak.

Lehman Catholic 10, Lincolnview 0

No individual stats were reported about this match.

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Bath 0

OTTAWA — O-G won 25-15, 25-13, 25-8. Kendra Kahle had five acess and 15 assists, Carly Alt had nine kills, Jordan and Carly Alt each had eight kills, Brooke Kleman had 18 digs and Emily Annesser had seven kills, three blocks and 18 assists for the host Titans. Kennedy Metcalf had five kills and Abby Cosart had eight assists and seven digs for Bath.

St. Marys 3, Van Wert 0

St. Marys won 25-20, 25-18, 25-18. Ally Angstmann had 22 kills, 15 digs and three aces, Shania Taylor had 18 digs and Madi Howell had 29 assists for St. Marys. Emma Kohn had 10 kills, two aces and 12 digs, Peyton Fleming had five kills, 16 digs and five blocks and Megan Spray had 15 assists for Van Wert.

Shawnee 3, Wapakoneta 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The host Indians won 25-6 25-14 27-25. Olivia Brock had 22 assists and two aces, Emilly Allen had 11 assists and five aces, Norah Painter had 16 kills, Hailey Manuel had nine kills, Makayla Donley had nine digs and Amanda Medsker had seven digs for Shawnee.

Celina 3, Elida 0

CELINA — Celina won 25-10, 25-11, 25-11. McKenna Black had seven kills, Cora Lutz had six kills, nine digs and three aces and Paige Sutter had 17 assists for Celina.

Becca Tschuor had two aces and five kills, Dakota Roberts had four kills, Lindsey Brockelhurst had five digs and Maddie Murphy had four digs for Elida.

Perry 3, Temple Christian 0

The Commodores won 25-10, 25-21, 25-12. Alivia Turman had three aces, Lexus Baker had 10 kills and two blocks and Kylyn Collins had 18 assists for Perry.

Heather Goliver had six kills, Madison Yingst had eight digs and Anna Acklin had 11 digs and 11 assists for Temple Christian.

Leipsic 3, Pandora-Gilboa 1

The Vikings won 25-16, 25-13, 27-29 and 25-18. Brooke Gerdeman had 16 kills and six blocks, Hayley Heitmeyer had four aces, eight kills and 12 blocks, Kierra Meyer had 19 digs, Libby Quintero had 23 assists and Mindy Ellerbrock had 20 digs and three aces for Leipsic.

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

COLDWATER — The Cavaliers wons 25-21, 25-19, 25-20. Jordyn Heitbrink had 12 kills and two aces, Paige Purdy had 13 digs and two aces and Hayley Baumer had 23 assists for Minster.

Hardin Northern 3,

Waynesfield-Goshern 0

WAYNESFIELD — Hardin Northern won 25-13, 25-12, 25-13. Emily Jones had seven aces, Shelby Alloway had 10 kills, Holly Wilson had 10 kills, Madison Robson had 26 assists and Cassady Deckling had five digs for Hardin Northern.

Marion Local 3, St. Henry 0

Kyle Albers had 10 kills, Maddie Griesdorn had 19 assists and Jessie Kramer had 22 digs for Marion Local.

Defiance 3, Kenton 0

KENTON — The Bulldogs won 25-14-, 25-10, 25-10. Kenton individual stats were not reported.

Wayne Trace 3, Spencerville 0

Wayne Trace won 25-8, 25-8, 25-15. Spencerville’s individual stats were not reported.

Girls tennis

St. Marys 5, Elida 0

ST. MARYS — Singles players Claire Haywood, Hanna Felver and Jennifer Brown and the doubles teams of Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher and Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke won matches.

Wapakoneta 5, Bath 0

BATH TOWNSHIP — Singles players Madison Watt, Allie Zofkie and Cassidy Hughes and the doubles teams of MaKayla Schroeder and Kate Henderson and Lauren Snider and Madison Schroeder won matches.

Shawnee 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Singles players Alotus Wei, Sanjana Rajasekaran and Whitney Baxter and the doubles teams of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu and Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee won matches.

Boys golf

Shawnee 170, Kenton 213

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Medalist Keaton McKinley (38), Will Greeley (42), Sam Reed (44), Drew Bullock (46) contributed to the winning score at the par-36 Shawnee Country Club.

St. Marys 176, Bath 182

LIMA — Medalist Jacob Hollman (41), Austin Cook (44), Josh Wingett (45) and Nathan Kuffner (46) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Hidden Creek. Isaiah Bolon led Bath with a 42.

Wapakoneta 166,

Celina 213

CELINA — Medalist Jared Miller (39), Logan Miller (40), Tanner Sweede (41) and Dusty Haggard (46) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Celina Lynx Golf Club. Lance Mawer led Celina with a 46.

Van Buren 161, Kalida 164

FINDLAY — Josh Recker (39) and Jeffrey Knueve (40) led Kalida at the par-36 Red Hawk Run Golf Club.

Versailles 177,

New Knoxville 209

MINSTER — Ray Newton had a 47 to lead New Knoxville at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Fort Recovery 182,

Parkway 202

Austin Pohl (44), Micaiah Cox (45), Grant Knapke (46) and Harrison Kaup (47) combined for the winning score. Parkway’s Cole Schoenlegen was medalist with a 41 at the par-36 Mercer County Elks.

Girls golf

Parkway 225, Fort Recovery 240

ROCKFORD — Medalist Haylee Stukey (48), Mecaylah Hesse (57), Lauren Henderson (59) and Autumn Ellis (61) combined for the winning score at the par-36

Colleges

Women’s soccer

ONU 2, Kenyon 1

GAMBIER — Haley Moses and Abbey Oswald each scored first half goals to lead Ohio Northern to a season-opening victory at Mavec Field.

Olivet 6, Bluffton 0

OLIVER, Mich. — Bluffton goalies Kayla Penrod and Courtney Davis combined for 17 saves in the season opener for the Beavers.

Men’s soccer

Adrian 6, Bluffton 0

ADRIAN, Mich. — Matt Hardman-Zimmerman made eight saves for the visiting Beavers in the season-opener.

Lima Central Catholic’s Stephen Taflinger battles Spencerville’s Brandon Bockey for control of the ball during Thursday night’s match at Spartan Stadium. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_spencervilevsLCC-September-01-20163-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Stephen Taflinger battles Spencerville’s Brandon Bockey for control of the ball during Thursday night’s match at Spartan Stadium. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. Lima Central Catholic’s Ben Brinkman tries to get to the ball ahead of Spencerville’s Griffen Croft during Thursday night’s match at Spartan Stadium. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_spencervilevsLCC-September-01-20165-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Ben Brinkman tries to get to the ball ahead of Spencerville’s Griffen Croft during Thursday night’s match at Spartan Stadium.

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

