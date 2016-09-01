Bath tops O-G for historic win

BATH TOWNSHIP – Bath carved out a little piece of school soccer history Thursday.

The Wildcats boys soccer team knocked off Ottawa-Glandorf for the first time in the program’s history.

Bath forward Trey Burnett scored two goals and the Wildcats’ defense did the rest in a 2-0 soccer victory.

According to the Bath coaches and Bath records, it marked the Wildcats’ first boys soccer win over O-G, the defending Western Buckeye League champions.

“This means a lot,” Burnett said of beating O-G. “We’ve worked really hard for this.”

Bath is 3-0, 1-0 in the WBL. O-G is 2-1, 0-1 in the WBL.

Bath scored both goals in the first half, then passed the game over to its defense in the second half.

“It’s amazing,” Bath defender Joey Sexton said. “To come out here and play O-G in our first WBL game, a team we have never beaten before, it’s a feeling that we will never forget.”

Bath had the edge with speed and quickness, but also outhustled the Titans to most of the loose balls in the first half.

The Titans played better in the second half, but Bath went into a defensive shell in the final 15 minutes. The Titans weren’t able to break through.

“It’s a tough loss. We’ll learn from it,” O-G coach Kyle Metzger said. “It hurts for these guys and it’ll be remembered throughout the season. Hopefully, we can build off it and go from there.”

Burnett scored with 33:57 left in the first half to make it 1-0.

Burnett took a crossing pass from Jacob Naylor just inside the 18-yard box. Burnett took a couple of dribbles and nailed a shot into the lower-left corner of the net.

Then, at the 20:31 mark of the first half, an O-G defender was called for a handball inside the box. That gave the Wildcats a penalty kick.

Burnett lined it up and hit a low liner into the lower-left corner to make it 2-0.

“I was dead tired (lining up for the kick) because I was sprinting (just before that),” Burnett said. “I was nervous to take it because I had to catch my breath.”

“Having a two-goal lead is definitely a nice cushion, especially as we got later in that (first) half,” Bath coach Wes Mason said. “We know if we give up a sloppy goal, we still have the lead.”

Bath had a 7-6 shot edge in the first half, but O-G won the shot total for the game, 12-9.

Bath won most of the 50-50 balls throughout the game and kept possession for most of the first half.

“I like when we have possession of the ball,” Mason said. “We can pass. We can possess the ball when we want to and that’s huge for us. We can attack with more than one or two guys.”

O-G goalkeeper Mike Bowers had seven saves. Bath goalkeeper Dylan Mohr made seven saves, with several of those on dives to the post.

Anchoring the Bath defense was 6-foot-4 center defender Sexton, who made 10 stop and clears to get the Wildcats out of trouble. O-G would run its attack, but would get stymied by Sexton in the middle.

“He’s (Sexton) tough to get around,” Mason said. “He’s huge and he’s really improved this year. He’s a smart player back there.”

