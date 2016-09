Lima area girls cross country capsules

Capsules are based on information received from area coaches.

Allen East

Division: III

Coach: Dana Houston

Years at school, record: 2, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Allie Bowerman (Sr.), Alyssa Young (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Sonya Truex (Jr.), Abigail Baughman (Fr.), Anamaya Truex (Fr.)

Season outlook: With just two returning letterwinners, the Mustangs look to develop its pack and improve as the season progresses.

Bath

Division: II

Coach: Dan Grime

Years at school, record: N/A

Last season’s record/finish: ninth in Western Buckeye League; 10th at districts

Returning letterwinners: Rachel Inskeep (Sr.), Jewelia Ricker (Sr.), Brook Metcalfe (Sr.), Britlyn Faulder (Sr.), Charis Barnes (Jr., regional qualifier in 3,200 in track), Quinnlyn Conley (Jr.), Katie Fisher (So.)

Promising newcomers: Tabitha Miller (Fr.), Emma Deters (Fr.), Kylyn Shadewald (Fr.), Natalie Crowe (Fr.)

Season outlook: With Charis Barnes, a regional qualifier in the 3,200 meters in track returning, the Wildcats look to build a pack around the junior standout.

Bluffton

Division: III

Coach: Bill Theisen

Years at school, record: first, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: sixth in Northwest Conference

Returning letterwinners: Sydney Hoff (So., regional qualifier)

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: With low numbers, the Pirates will focus on individual improvement this season.

Columbus Grove

Division: III

Coach: Jason Jay

Years at school, record: 10, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 115-59, second in Northwest Conference; first in Putnam County League

Returning letterwinners: Leah Myerholtz (Sr.), Macy McCluer (Sr.), Kirsten Malsam (Sr.), Taylor Ellerbrock (Jr.), Baily Dunifon (Jr.), Kaitlyn Price (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Alyssa Ellerbrock (Fr.), Sydney Witteborg (Fr.), Allie Choi (Jr.), Addi Shafer (Fr.), Leanndra Price (Fr.)

Season outlook: With six returners, the Bulldogs look to have a solid pack of runners, and should be a top contender in both leagues and in the postseason.

Crestview

Division: III

Coach: Jeff Bagley

Years at school, record: 30, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: third in Northwest Conference

Returning letterwinners: Ashley Bowen (regional qualifier), Brooke Ripley, Lauren Schumm

Promising newcomers: Ragen Harting, Lydia Saylor, Savannah Smith

Season outlook: With three returning letterwinners, the Knights will focus on improving as the season progresses.

Delphos St. John’s

Division: III

Coach: Steve Hellman

Years at school, record: 7, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 36-68, eighth Midwest Athletic Conference

Returning letterwinners: Breece Rohr (Sr., regional qualifier), Baylee Lindeman (Sr.), Caroline Kopack (So.), Josie Schulte (So.), Kayla Pohlman (So.)

Promising newcomers: Lakin Stevenson (So.), Jenia Freewalt (Fr.)

Season outlook: With five returners, including regional qualifier Breece Rohr, the Blue Jays look to build a solid pack of runners.

Elida

Division: II

Coach: Mark Altstaetter

Years at school, record: 2 (16 years total coaching), N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 10th in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Thalia Slaise (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Sarah Hawkins (So.), Elena Strzyzowski (Fr.)

Season outlook: With low numbers, Elida’s focus will be on individual development this season.

Kalida

Division: III

Coach: Kayla Stechschulte

Years at school, record: 3, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: fourth at districts

Returning letterwinners: Kelly Doepker (Sr.), Erica Edwards (Sr.), Kristen Fortman (Sr.), Abby Langhals (Sr.), Taylor Lucke (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: With a few solid runners graduated, the Wildcats will try to build a competitive pack.

Lima Central Catholic

Division: III

Coach: Mike Griffo

Years at school, record: 24, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Emily Sreenan (Jr., eighth at state meet)

Promising newcomers: Cassie Rose (So.)

Season outlook: With just two runners, including all-Ohio runner Emily Sreenan, the T-Birds will be focused on individual improvement.

Lima Senior

Division: I

Coach: Audree Crites

Years at school, record: 1, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Tierea Cotton (Sr.), Riley Davenport (So.)

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: With low numbers, the Spartans will be focusing on individual development.

Lincolnview

Division: III

Coach: Matt Langdon

Years at school, record: N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 186-22, Northwest Conference champions, eighth at regionals

Returning letterwinners: Abbie Enyart, Alena Looser, Miah Katalenas, Brayden Langdon, Rylee Byrne, Madeline Snyder

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: The Lancers look to be strong again this season, with six returners.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Division: II

Coach: Thomas Williams

Years at school, record: 2, 16-68

Last season’s record/finish: 16-68, eight in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Mia Fonte (So.), Samantha Freeman (Jr.), Emily Hamel (Jr.), Madalyn Lehman (Sr.), Breanne Herman (Jr.), Mallory Salsbury (Sr.), Karissa Recker (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Maggie Rump (Fr.), Allison Schroeder (Fr.), Grace Turnwald (Fr.)

Season outlook: With seven returners, a few promising newcomers, the Titans look to improve on last season’s performance.

Ottoville

Division: III

Coach: Bob Kaple

Years at school, record: 48, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Elyse Baker (Jr.), McKenna Byrne (Jr.), Brittney Schleeter (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: With low numbers, the Big Green will focus on individual improvement this season.

Shawnee

Division: II

Coach: Russ Holly

Years at school, record: 50, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: fifth in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Taylor Blythe (Sr., regional qualifier), Faith Baxter (Jr., regional qualifier), Anne Hardy (So., regional qualifier), Isabelle Cohorn (Jr.), Sydnie Truesdale (Jr.), Victoria Haycock (Sr.), Ali Sellati (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Hope Baxter (Jr.), Trystin Johns (Jr.), Emily Bryan (Fr.), Lexie Marshall (Fr.), Michaela Rutter (Fr.), Morgan Taviano (Fr.), Kaylee McGue (Fr.), Alexis Moon (Fr.)

Season outlook: With a solid seven returners, including three regional qualifiers (Blythe, Baxter and Hardy), Shawnee looks to contend for a league title.

Spencerville

Division: III

Coach: Brian McMichael

Years at school, record: 45 (36 for girls), 1,514-674

Last season’s record/finish: 9-79, fourth in Northwest Conference

Returning letterwinners: Jayden Smith (Jr.), Destiny Fiely (Jr.), Haley Volbert (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Alivia McMichael (So.)

Season outlook: With just three returners, the Bearcats will focus on individual improvement this season.

Van Wert

Division: II

Coach: Ryan Holliday

Years at school, record: first, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: third in Western Buckeye League, regional qualifier

Returning letterwinners: Julia Springer (Jr.), Nicole Clay (Jr.), Kylee Bagley (Jr.), Sierra Shaffer (Jr.), Caton Williamson

Promising newcomers: Caylee Phillips (Fr.), Jerica Huebner (Fr.)

Season outlook: Cougars look to battle for the WBL title.

Wapakoneta

Division: II

Coach: Mark Cook

Years at school, record: N/A

Last season’s record/finish: sixth in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Mackenzie Courter (So.), Michaelia Fisher (Jr.), Caitlin Puff (So.), Victoria Smith (Jr.), Samantha Sutton (So.), Sidney Sutton (Sr.), Emma Walker (Sr.), Allie Zofkie (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Paige Schneider (Fr.), Danielle Hastings (Fr.), Lauren Doll (Fr.)

Season outlook: With eight returners and solid group of underclassmen, the Redskins look to compete in the top half of the WBL.