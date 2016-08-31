Bearcats win on tiebreaker

DELPHOS — Spencerville won the fifth-score tiebreaker against Bluffton after each boys golf team had a low four-score total of 173 at the par-35 Delphos Country Club followed by Columbus Grove (176) and Delphos Jefferson (202). Noah Dunlap (42), Gavin Harmon (43), Ethan Harmon (43), Collin Davis (45) and Alex Gallman (49) combined for the winning team effort.

Bluffton’s Aaron Belcher was medalist with a 37. Columbus Grove’s Kayle Welty (41) and Delphos Jefferson’s Andrew Foust (45) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Shawnee 163, Elida 178

Co-medalist Will Greeley (39), Keaton McKinley (40), Sam Reed (42) and Drew Bullock (42) combined for the winning score in the Western Buckeye League match at the par-36 Tamarac Golf Course. Co-medalist Drew Sarno (39) led Elida.

Tri match

DELPHOS — Miller City (178) defeated Putnam County foes Fort Jennings (186) and Leipsic (216) at the par-35 Delphos Country Club.

Medalist Davis Lammers (41), Jacob Schimmoeller (43), Luke Lammers (45) and Steven Stechschulte and Boyd Vance (49 each) contributed to the winning score. Fort Jennings’ Sam Vetter (42) and Leipsic’s Mason Tadena (50) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Tri match

ROCKFORD — St. Henry (162) defeated Parkway (185) and Ottoville (196) at the par-36 Deerfield Golf Course.

Medalist Kyle Naumann (37), Lucas Grieshop (38), Ryan Grieshop (42) and Jack Romer (45) combined for the winning score.

Parkway’s Mason Baxter (42) and Ottoville’s Andy Schimmoeller (43) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Girls golf

Lima Central Catholic 187,

Arcadia 197

Co-medalist Regan Altenbach (44), Caden Brunner (46), Braydon Ruble (48) and Marcus McGee (49) combined for the winning score.

Girls tennis

Wapakoneta 4,

Bluffton 1

BLUFFTON — Singles players Madison Watt and Cassidy Hughes and the doubles teams of Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder and the Lauren Klopfenstein and Lauren Snider won matches for Wapak. Singles player Lucie Fett won for Bluffton.

Girls soccer

Fort Jennings 4, Miller City 3

Haley Wittler, Erin Eickholt, Abby Von Sossan and Madison Neidert each had a goal for Fort Jennings. Bailey Schroeder, Abby Niese and Kylie Niese each had a goal for Miller City.

Coach openings

at Allen East

HARROD — Allen East has openings for the following coaching positions: boys varsity baseball, assistant/junior varsity baseball and seventh grade girls basketball. Those interested should submit a resume to Athletic Director Lisa Truex at [email protected] by Sept. 23.

Colleges

Men’s golf

UNOH wins

invitational

MILWAUKEE —

In a field that included three ranked opponents, the University of Northwestern Ohio opened play in the 2016-17 season with a first-place finish in the six-team Wolfpack Invitational hosted by Cardinal Stritch University.

The Racers finished the rain-shortened event with a two-round total of 576, finishing ahead of No. 22 Marian (582) from Indiana, No. 15 Cardinal Stritch (583) and No. 9 Grand View (588).

Along with the team victory, Ivar Blohm took home the medalist trophy with a three-under 139. Lewis Scott and Gonzalo Garcia-Parada finished among a five-way tie for fourth with a 145. Philip Fransson rounded out the official scoring for UNOH with a 148, good for a tie for 12th.

Men’s cross country

ONU ranked

No. 33 in poll

ADA — Ohio Northern isranked No. 33 in the preseason United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III poll.

The Polar Bears received 35 points in the voting after being unranked in the final 2015 poll.

ONU was ranked as high as No. 19 last season, in which it won the OAC Championships title and finished with a 138-9 record.

North Central (Ill.) is in the top spot with 275 points and five first-place votes, Geneseo State (N.Y.) is second with 270 points and two first-place votes and Williams (Mass.) is third with 268 points and one first-place vote.

Ohio Northern will open its 2016 season on Friday at the Bluffton 6k.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.