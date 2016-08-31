Lima area boys cross country capsules

Capsules are based on the information received from area coaches.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Allen East

Division: III

Coach: Dana Houston

Years at school, record: 2, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Cory Spees (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Nicholas Baughman (Fr.), Andrew Cochensbarger (Fr.), Aiden Neff (Fr.), Johnny Schmiedebusch (Fr.)

Season outlook: With a youthful squad, the Mustangs will be working hard to develop a pack of runners.

Bath

Division: II

Coach: Dan Grime

Years at school, record: N/A

Last season’s record/finish: fifth in Western Buckeye League, eighth at districts

Returning letterwinners: Vincent Abrams (So.), Caden Smith (Jr.), Logan Williams (Sr.), Jackson Chiem (Jr.), Ethan Kolhorst (Jr.), Garrett Carver (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Jackson Barnes (Sr.), Cody Rieman (Sr.), Braden Smith (So.), Tyler Ross (Fr.), Thomas Douglas (Fr.), Derek Inskeep (Fr.)

Season outlook: The Wildcats lost three runners from last season’s team, including Allen County champion Wyatt Stahl. However, with several experienced runners back, Bath looks to stay competitive.

Bluffton

Division: III

Coach: Bill Theisen

Years at school, record: first, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: fourth in Northwest Conference

Returning letterwinners: Seth Andreas (So.), Brice Metzger (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: With low numbers, Bluffton will look to develop each runner as the season progresses.

Columbus Grove

Division: III

Coach: Terry Schnipke

Years at school, record: 11, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: Northwest Conference runner-up, regional qualifier

Returning letterwinners: Boone Brubaker (Sr.), Preston Brubaker (Sr., state qualifier), Austin Sager (Sr.), Cam Caton (Jr.), Grant Mumaugh (So.)

Promising newcomers: Breece Pingle (Fr.), Tanner Smith (Fr.), Jordan Bellman (So.)

Season outlook: The Bulldogs will rely heavily on their seniors. There are several young runners who could fill some of the voids left after last season.

Crestview

Division: III

Coach: Jeff Bagley

Years at school, record: 30, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: third in Northwest Conference, regional qualifier

Returning letterwinners: Caleb Bagley, Dylan Sparks, Gabe Smith, Collin Puckett

Promising newcomers: Wyatt Richardson, Danil Lichtensteiger, Jace Vining

Season outlook: With the loss of several key runners from last season, the Knights will focus on the process of improving as the season progresses, and hopefully peak out by the postseason tournament.

Delphos St. John’s

Division: III

Coach: Steve Hellman

Years at school, record: 7, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 43-103, seventh in Midwest Athletic Conference

Returning letterwinners: Nick Pohlman (Sr.), Evyn Pohlman (Sr.), Chandler Clarkson (Sr.), Patrick Stevenson (Sr.), Andrew Shawhan (Sr.), Canyon Scirocco (So.)

Promising newcomers: Ean Boecker (So.), Noah Heiing (Fr.)

Season outlook: With five returners, the Blue Jays look to improve on last season’s performances.

Elida

Division: II

Coach: Mark Altstaetter

Years at school, record: 2 (16 years total), N/A

Last season’s record/finish: ninth in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Mat Hesseling (Sr.), Daulton Buetner (Sr.), Corbin Fingerle (So.), Jon Stotts (So.), Tyler Dancs (Jr.), Gavin Peare (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Aidan Kruse (Sr.), Garrett Simmons (Fr.), Devin Baker (So.)

Season outlook: With a solid core of returners, Elida looks to build a pack of runners, and should improve on last season’s performance.

Kalida

Division: III

Coach: Scott Miller

Years at school, record: 10, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 10th at districts

Returning letterwinners: Adam von der Embse (Sr.), Caleb Siebeneck (Sr.), Austin Nartker (Sr.), Jacob Kahle (Jr.), Adam Fitzgerald (So.), Treyton Martin (So.), Trevor Vorst (So.)

Promising newcomers: Noah Miller (Fr.)

Season outlook: With three seniors, who have provided good leadership this summer, the Wildcats look to be competitive toward the end of the season.

Lima Central Catholic

Division: III

Coach: Mike Griffo

Years at school, record: 24, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Drew Frommer (Sr.), Brad Keating (Sr.), Ethan Mangette (Jr.), Hayden McKee (So.), Keman George (So.), Kelen George (So.)

Promising newcomers: Quentin Potempa (Fr.), Jared Young (Fr.)

Season outlook: With six returning letterwinners, LCC will be trying to build a solid pack of runners.

Lima Senior

Division: I

Coach: Ralph Bennett

Years at school, record: 31, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Kyius Simpson (So.), Ethan Williams (Sr.), Kamarous Williams (So.), Connor Brayton (So.), Dylan Booth (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Latrell Moore (So.), Owen Taylor (Fr.)

Season outlook: The Spartans look to build around its five returners.

Lincolnview

Division: III

Coach: Matt Langdon

Years at school, record: N/A

Last season’s record/finish: 194-29; Northwest Conference champions, district runner-up, 13th at state meet

Returning letterwinners: Tracey West, Austin Elick, Brayden Farmer, Ryan Rager, Karter Tow, Jacob Keysor, Alek Bowersock

Promising newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: With a solid core of runners back from last season, the Lancers look to be the team to be in the NWC.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Division: II

Coach: Thomas Williams

Years at school, record: 2, 58-52

Last season’s record/finish: 58-52, sixth in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Tyler Balbaugh (Sr.), Leon Palomo (Sr., second team WBL), Brad Gerdeman (Jr.), Brent Siefker (Jr.), Jon Turnwald (Sr.), Parker Siebeneck (Sr.), Bronson Buddlemeyer (So.)

Promising newcomers: Parker Shomaeker (Fr.)

Season outlook: With seven returners, the Titans look to have a solid pack of runners.

Ottoville

Division: III

Coach: Bob Kaple

Years at school, record: 48, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Brendan Siefker (Jr., fourth at state meet), Trevor Fischer (Sr.), Cody Kemper (Sr.), Eric Von Sossan (Sr.), Brendon Stone (Jr.), Logan Ditto (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Kyle Looser (Fr.)

Season outlook: With one of the top D-III runners in the state back, in Brendan Siefker, the Big Green look to build a solid pack around Siefker this season.

Shawnee

Division: II

Coach: Russ Holly

Years at school, record: 50, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: eighth in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Jon Wahlie (Sr., regional qualifier), Colton Treadway (Sr.), Austin Matthews (Jr.), Gabe Williams (So.), Grant Stump (So.), Levi Stump (So.), Josh Kuhlman (So.)

Promising newcomers: Kai Malcolm (Jr.), Connor Miller (Jr.), Trevor Miller (Fr.), Dalton Miller (So.), Kaleb Egri (Fr.), Ian Baker (So.), Clay Adlesh (So.), Cooper Conley (So.)

Season outlook: With seven returners, including regional qualifier Jon Wahlie, the Indians look to be competitive.

Spencerville

Division: III

Coach: Brian McMichael

Years at school, record: 45, 2,666-2,148

Last season’s record/finish: 43-90, sixth in Northwest Conference

Returning letterwinners: Ed Smith (Sr.), Austin Conrad (Sr., regional qualifier), Robert Modic (Jr.), Hunter Stephen (Jr.), Kalob Pitson (Jr.), Matt Wood (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Keagan Gaskill (Fr.), Seth Clark (Fr.), Andrew Broseke (Fr.)

Season outlook: Bearcats look to contend in the top half of the NWC this seasons.

Van Wert

Division: II

Coach: Ryan Holliday

Years at school, record: first, N/A

Last season’s record/finish: second in Western Buckeye League, regional qualifier

Returning letterwinners: Dylan Lautzenheiser (Sr.), Cade Chiles (Sr.), Thane Cowan (Jr.), Stephen Hamblett (Jr.), Max Sealscott (Jr.), Gage Chiles (So.), Blake Henry (So.), Sterling Rigdon (So.), Cal Wolfrum (So., WBL champion)

Promising newcomers: Holden Reichert (Fr.)

Season outlook: With a solid core of returners, the Cougars look to compete for the WBL title.

Wapakoneta

Division: I

Coach: Mark Cook

Years at school, record: N/A

Last season’s record/finish: third in Western Buckeye League

Returning letterwinners: Jordan Bowers (Sr.), Isaac Webb (So.), Will Zofkie (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Dylan Lord (Sr.)

Season outlook: Wapak hopes to build around its three returners.

— Mark Altstaetter. The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

