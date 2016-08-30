Allen East duo score 4 goals each

HARROD — Leah Casey and Jade Meyer scored four goals each as Allen East defeated Northwest Conference foe Spencerville 10-1 in girls soccer Tuesday night.

The host Mustang’s Ally Richardson and Madison Houston and the Bearcats’ Alexis White each had a goal.

Casey, Meyer and Sophia Stone each had two assists.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Bath 2

GLANDORF — Leanna Zynda had two goals and Kadie Hempfling and Erin Kaufman had one each for O-G. Lauren Singhaus had both of Bath’s goals.

Elida 2, Celina 2

Hope Carter had both Elida goals.

Continental 5, Wauseon 1

Alex Hoeffel had three goals and Kaitlyn Alvarado and Paige Lawhorn each tallied one for Continental.

Ottoville 1, Coldwater 1

Coldwater’s Maura Hoying and Ottoville’s Nicole Williams each score a goal.

Shawnee 1, Wapakoneta 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Tessa Jordan had the game’s lone goal. Shawnee’s Nikole McPheron and Wapakoneta’s Clorine Raney each had three saves in goal.

Football

Lima Senior

ticket sales

LIMA — Pre-sale tickets for the Lima Senior’s football game Friday at Marion Harding will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be sold at the Lima Senior Athletic Department via the Activities Entrance. Pre-sale tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults. All tickets at the gate will be $7. The game will be played at Marion Harding Football Stadium located at 420 Presidential Drive, Marion, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Boys soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 7,

Wauseon 0

WAUSEON — Bryce Schroeder had two goals and Joel Ellerbrock, Tristan Ball, Chad Duling, Ray Orengo and Evan Balash had one each. Mike Bowers made four saves in earning the shutout in goal.

Temple Christian 2,

Botkins 2

Cameron Worsham and Taran Zwiebel each had a goal for Temple Christian.

Paulding 3, Allen East 3

Kaleb Goshia had all three goals for Paulding.

Ottoville 2, Lincolnview 2

Ottoville’s Evan Boecker and Brendan Siefker and Lincolnview’s Blaike Kerner and Ethan Swallow each had a goal.

Lima Senior 6,

Toledo Whitmer 0

LIMA — Colton Fry and Sam Sherik had two goals each and Caleb Grundishch and Cole Mericle had one each. Kevin Samons got the shutout in goal.

Time change

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville at Van Wert game scheduled for Saturday will now kick off at 10 a.m.

Girls golf

Tri match

Leipic (223) got its first-ever girls golf victories by defeating Ayersville (278) and Fairview (296). Medalist Lily Kamphas (50), Hannah Goedde (55), Morgan Kamphaus (58) and Grace Rigel (60) contributed to the winning score.

Boys golf

Shawnee 167, Ottawa-Glandorf 202

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Medalist Sam Reed (39), Drew Ambroza (40), Andrew Boone (43) and Keaton McKinley (45) teamed up for the winning score.

NWC quad match

Spencerville (166) had the low score among Northwest Conference opponents Lincolnview (170), Paulding (181) and Allen East (195). Gavin Harmon (37), Ethan Harmon (39), Collin Davis (44) and Noah Dunlap (46) contributed to the winning total. Lincolnview’s Joshah Rager (36) was medalist. Paulding’s Ethan Dominque (41) and Allen East’s Grant Whitley (44) had the low rounds for their respective squads.

Tri match

Kalida (162) defeated Tinora (181) and Antwerp (200) to go to 7-0 on the season. Co-medalist Jeff Knueve (37), Christian Nartker (39), Trent Siebeneck (42) and Josh Klausing (44) contributed to the winning score.

Miller City 179,

Wayne Trace 184

OTTAWA — Jacob Schimmoeller (43), Davis Lammers (44), Luke Lammers (45) and Kelvin Stechschulte (47) combined for the winning score. Austin Radcliffe led O-G with a 45.

Parkway 183, Crestview 195

ROCKFORD — Medalist Mason Baxter (41), Jack Wehe (43), Cole Schoenleben (49) and David Gause (50) combined for the winning score. Kaleb Myers led Crestview with a 42.

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Lima Central Catholic 0

The Titans won 25-9, 25-13, 25-15. Kendra Kahle had 13 assists and four aces, Emily Annesser had 18 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and four aces, Carly Alt had nine kills and a block and Brooke Kleman had 19 digs for O-G.

Ellen Dee had five kills, Courtney Hahn had five assists, Halley Moore had 11 digs, Courtney Hahn had two aces and Mornay McBroom had two blocks for LCC.

Shawnee 3, Bluffton 0

The Indians won 25-9 25-18 25-16. Olivia Brock had 16 assists and six kills, Norah Painter had 11 kills two aces and six digs and Makayla Donley had nine digs for Shawnee.

Perry 3, Delphos Jefferson 2

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Commodores won 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 15-3. Alexis Baker had seven aces and 25 kills, Eden Godfrey had eight aces, Kylyn Collins had 47 assists and Alivia Turman and 14 kills and 17 digs for Perry.

Records: Perry 2-3.

Allen East 3,

Temple Christian 0

Kara Clark had six kills and three aces and Summer McCloskey had 17 assists for the Mustangs who won 25-19, 25-21, 25-12. Madelyn Crawford had 12 digs, Morgan Callahan had six kills and two blocks, Kaitlyn Sutton had six kills, 13 digs and six assists and Anna Acklin had 11 assists and four digs for Temple Christian.

Hardin Northern 3, Elida 1

ELIDA — Shelby Alloway had five aces, 14 kills and eight digs and Madison Robson had 35 assists for Hardin Northern which won 25-12, 25-21, 17-25, 25-6. Amiah Jones had two aces, Becca Tschuor had six kills and three blocks, Isabelle Shrider had 12 assists and Lindsay Brockelhurst had 10 digs for Elida.

Marion Local 3,

Lehman Catholic 0

The Flyers won 25-18, 25-17, 25-7. Carrie Fesenmyer had 21 digs, Maddie Griesdorn had 17 assists, Morgan Heckman had four blocks and Kara Evers and Kylie Albers had seven kills each for Marion Local.

Tinora 3, Miller City 0

Tinora won 25-18, 25-21, 25-14. Makenna Ricker had 13 digs, three kills and two aces, Abbey Schroeder had 17 digs, Kylie Berner had four kills and Cayla Troyer had six digs and three assists for Miller City.

Coldwater 3, Crestview 0

COLDWATER — The Cavaliers won 25-8, 25-14, 25-16. Maci Baker had seven kills, Abby Bagley had 18 assists and Lyvia Black and Katie McClure had 10 digs each for Crestview.

Ottoville 3, Lincolnview 0

OTTOVILLE — The hosts won 25-12, 26-14, 25-12. Bridget Landin had 10 kills and 12 digs, CJ Kemper had 11 kills, Brynlee Hanneman had five blocks Alexis Thorbahn had 30 assists and six blocks and Emily Landin had 23 digs for Ottoville.

Girls tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

LCC 2

LIMA — Singles player Madison Heckman and the doubles teams of Kristen Ellerbrock and Chelsea Podraski and Addison Schmiedebusch and Lindsey Schneeg won for O-G. Singles players Olivia Kesner and Anna Janowski won for LCC.

Bluffton 3, Bath 2

Singles players Kate Wright and Lucie Fett and the doubles team of Raychel Avila and Emma Klingler won for Bluffton. Singles player Cady Carman and the doubles team of Nancy Stechschulte and Regan Canter won for Bath

Colleges

Men’s cross country

ONU picked

to repeat

ADA — Ohio Northern has been selected to repeat as Ohio Athletic Conference champions in the 2016 OAC preseason coaches poll.

The Polar Bears finished 134-9 overall in 2015.

Northern finished first in the poll with 81 points and nine firs- place votes, while John Carroll finished second with 70 points and one first-place vote and Mount Union rounded out the top three with 66 points.

Women’s cross country

Polar Bears

picked third

ADA — Ohio Northern has been picked to finish third in the 2016 preseason Ohio Athletic Coaches poll.

The Polar Bears finished 95-38 overall and fourth in the OAC a season ago.

Otterbein was picked to win the league title with 81 points and nine first place votes, while Mount Union was picked to finish second with 65 points and Northern rounded out the top-3 with 64 points.

Allen East’s Leah Casey, right, dribbles past Spencerville’s Olivia Goecke during Tuesday’s match at Goodwin Field in Harrod. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SoccerAE-RP-003-.jpg Allen East’s Leah Casey, right, dribbles past Spencerville’s Olivia Goecke during Tuesday’s match at Goodwin Field in Harrod. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. Allen East’s Madison Houston, right, gets past Spencerville’s Christina Emery during Tuesday’s match at Goodwin Field in Harrod. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SoccerAE-RP-004-.jpg Allen East’s Madison Houston, right, gets past Spencerville’s Christina Emery during Tuesday’s match at Goodwin Field in Harrod.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

