Texas tops Tribe

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Derek Holland allowed one run over six innings in his second start off the disabled list, new left fielder Carlos Gomez made two highlight-reel catches and the AL-best Texas Rangers held off the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Sunday.

The Rangers took three of four in the series between division leaders, the first time since 1999 both teams were in first place when playing each other after the All-Star break.

Cleveland loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against closer Sam Dyson, who struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin and retired Abraham Almonte on a fly ball to end it.

Ian Desmond and Jonathan Lucroy each had an RBI single for Texas, which has an 8 1/2-game lead in the AL West with five weeks left in the season.

Holland (6-6) struck out five without a walk while yielding only four singles. The left-hander, who missed two months because of shoulder inflammation before returning Tuesday at Cincinnati, got a big boost from Gomez and his glove.

Dyson worked a scoreless ninth for his 29th save in 33 chances. He gave up a single and two walks, but held on.

Danny Salazar (11-6) lost his third consecutive decision in four August starts despite matching his season high with 10 strikeouts and allowing just two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

In the sixth, with two Indians still on base and two outs after Jason Kipnis’ RBI single cut the margin to 2-1, Mike Napoli hit a hard liner to left. Gomez made a runs-saving grab while sprinting back and reaching over his head for another highlight-quality play.

That came an inning after Gomez made a leaping catch with his glove extended as his body crashed into the left-field wall to rob Jose Ramirez of a hit.

Gomez was playing his fourth game for Texas. He played 85 games this season for Houston before the Astros designated the two-time All-Star for assignment Aug. 10.

Desmond’s run-scoring single in the second came on the first pitch after Elvis Andrus had initially been called out on a stolen base. The Rangers challenged and Andrus was ruled safe on a replay review that extended the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Just before the deep fly Gomez caught, Ramirez fouled a pitch off his right leg, just above his knee. … LF Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. It was the third time in this series and MLB-high 28th time this season he was plunked.

Rangers: There was a short delay in the fourth inning when team photographer Kelly Gavin was struck on the back of the head by a foul ball hit into the photographer’s well at the far end of the Rangers dugout. Gavin got the rest of the day off, and team officials said she would be OK. … Jurickson Profar was hit on the inside of his left ankle by a pitch in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Indians: Start a 10-game homestand Monday night with right-hander Trevor Bauer (9-6) on the mound against Minnesota, which has the AL’s worst record.

Rangers: Yu Darvish (4-3, 2.91) makes his third major league start against fellow Japanese pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma in the opener of a three-game series against AL West rival Seattle on Monday night. Darvish and Iwakuma both came to the majors before the 2012 season. They have split their first two MLB matchups, with each winning at home.

