Rahal makes last-lap pass to win IndyCar race at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Graham Rahal made a last-lap pass and just held on to beat James Hinchcliffe in the closest finish ever for an IndyCar race at Texas.

The only time Rahal led the race — competed over a 2 1/2-month span — was when he sliced to the bottom of the track coming off of the backstretch on that final lap Saturday night. He won by eight-thousandths (0.008) of a second, crossing the line only inches and side-by-side with Hinchcliffe, with Tony Kanaan right behind them.

Hinchcliffe had led the Firestone 600 for 76 days. He was leading when the race was initially red-flagged June 12 because of rain after only 71 of 248 laps, and he was dominating after it resumed until three late restarts.

Rahal’s fourth career win came at the high-banked, 1 1/2-mile oval where four years ago he appeared headed for victory before brushing the wall on the last lap and finishing second to Justin Wilson.

Simon Pagenaud, foreground, of France, and Graham Rahal, of the United States, head down the front stretch during a warm-up before an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Takuma Sato of Japan, second from left, watches as track crews work to remove his car from the track after Sato hit the wall at Turn 4 during the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.