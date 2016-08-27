Bluffton wins Elida boys soccer tourney

ELIDA — Bluffton won the Elida Fall Classic boys soccer tournament with a 6-0 victory against Ottoville on Saturday.

Luke Young, Eli Bourassa, Douglas Nester, Braden Conrad, Tristan Smucker and Isaiah Schwab each had a goal.

LCC 5, Lincolnview 1

LIMA — Steven Tafflinger had four goals and Lima Central Catholic’s Jim Kutka and Lincolnview’s Braxten Robey had one each.

Shawnee 2, Bellefontaine 0

BELLEFONTAINE — Jackson Schaaf had both goals.

Lima Senior 3, Toledo Start 0

LIMA — Cole Mericle, Tyler Lesh and Caden Fry each had a goal. Spartans goalie Kevin Sammons made four saves.

Ada 3, Spencerville 0

Logan Williams had two goals and Terry Sheridan one. Ada goalie Ace Gamble made three saves.

Volleyball

Shawnee 3, Allen East 0

Indians won 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 as Olivia Brock had 19 assists and four aces, Norah Painter had 16 kills, Hailey Manuel had seven kills and two blocks and Jaden Addis had four digs. Allen East stats not reported by deadline.

Grove splits

KENTON — Columbus Grove fell 25-13, 23-25 25-20 to Patrick Henry and defeated Kenton 25-18, 25-7. Paige Bellman had 17 kills and 15 digs, Jade Clement had 24 assists and Jenny Ellerbrock had 19 digs for CG.

Parkway Invitational

ROCKFORD — Elida defeated Temple Christian 25-14, 25-20 and lost to Arlington 25-7 and 25-12 and Riverside 25-23, 25-21. Amiah Jones had four aces, Lindsey Brockelhurst had 22 digs and four aces and Rebecca Tschuor had 12 kills for Elida.

Temple Christian aldo defeated Lima Senior 25-20, 12-25, 25-16 and lost to Versailles 25-11, 25-7. Madelyn Crawford had 21 digs and Abigail Durst had five aces for Temple Christian.

LCC 3, Bath 0

Ellen Dee had 13 kills, Courtney Hahn had 29 assists, Halley Moore had 11 digs and Aerica Bennett had three blocks for LCC. Kennedy Metcalf had 10 kills, Kaleigh Ketcham had three blocks, Abby Cosart had 23 assists and Kali Armstrong had 17 digs for Bath.

Girls Soccer

LCC 11, Lincolnview 0

Avery Rice had four goals, Emma Baugartner had two and Sam Koenig, Jenna Rose, Cecelia Ripenhoff, Peyton Craig and Sophia Santaguida each had one.

Fort Jennings 5,

Delphos St. Johns 2

Lexi Hoersten, Abby Von Sossan, Hayley Wittler and Erin Eickholt of Fort Jennings and MyKenah Jackson and Carleigh Ankerman of Delphos St. John’s each had a goal. One of Fort Jennings’ scores was an own goal.

Lake High 3,

Ottawa-Glandorf 2

OTTAWA — Lexi Schroeder and Leanna Zynda each had a goal for O-G.

Bath 4, Bluffton 2

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath’s Kennedy Fagan, Ainsley Miller, Kelsey Wallace and Madison Ward each had a goal and Sarah Theisen had both of Bluffton’s tallies.

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 3, Oak Harbor 2

Singles players Claire Caywood and Hannah Felver and the doubles team of Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke won for St. Marys.

Celina 3, Bluffton 2

BLUFFTON — Singles player Cami Mohler and the doubles teams of Miranda Rable and Alli Lehman and Christina Harting and Grace Gabes won for Celina. Singles players Kaite Wright and Lucie Fett won for Bluffton.

Boys Golf

Findlay Invitational

FINDLAY — Wapakoneta (209) finished third behind Toledo St. Francis (199) and Bowling Green (203) in a event shortened by poor weather to 11 holes at Findlay Country Club.

Logan Miller led Wapak with a 48.

