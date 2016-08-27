Allen East, Wapak survive close calls

Allen East and Wapakoneta opened the football season with close victories in games that had to be continued Saturday due to lightning delays Friday night.

Allen East 27,

Van Buren 26

HARROD — Allen East stopped a two-point conversion pass attempt with 2:23 remaining for the victory.

The Mustangs’ Spencer Miller completed 17 of 24 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, two to Caleb Smelcer and the other to Brent Wilson. Miller also scored on a 1-yard run.

Smelcer finished with 10 receptions for 158 yards. Wilson had 56 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving. Miller had 51 yards rushing. Austin Tafe had five solo and one assisted tackle and Shane Gipson had four solo and one assisted tackle also for Allen East. Teammate Reid Spencer recorded 1.5 sacks.

Wapakoneta 24,

Bellefontaine 21

BELLEFONTAINE — Manny Vorhees connected with Jace Copeland on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the visiting Redskins the lead for good with 5:15 remaining. Vorhees completed 11 of 18 passes for 146 yards, ran for 53 yards and rushed for a TD.

Wapak’s Landon Hall had 79 yards rushing and caught three passes for 59 yards. Maddux Liles had a scoring run also for the Redskins and teammate Tristan Meyer connected on a 23-yard field goal.

On defense for the Redskins, Rob Gerstner had five solo and seven assisted tackles and Liles had seven solo and one assisted tackle.

Marion Local 34,

Chaminade-Julienne 14

DAYTON — Flyers quarterback Duane Leugers finished with four touchdowns in a game that resumed Saturday. Nate Moeller had a 4-yard TD run also for Marion Local.

Other scores

Ridgemont 33, Morral Ridgedale 0; Covington 27, St. Henry 13; New Bremen 37, Bradford 13; Minster 26, Ft. Loramie 20.

High school football roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.