Lima area runners battle heat at competitions

CELINA — The first week of the cross country season seems to always bring hot, humid weather conditions.

Saturday’s Celina Rotary Cross Country Invitational at the Wright State University – Lake Campus wasn’t any different than previous years.

There were two different divisions at Saturday’s invite. For three of the four races, teams from Indiana notched first-place honors.

In the Green Division (Division I-II) boys race, Decatur Bellmont (Indiana) won with a stellar score of 26 points. New Haven (Indiana) finished second (78), Celina was third (81), St. Marys was fourth (141), Coldwater was fifth (149) and Elida was sixth (157) in the 11-team field.

Celina’s Adrian Hurley pulled away to notch the win on the 5,000-meter course in a time of 17 minutes, 48.30 seconds. Bellmont’s pack was solid as it placed its five scorers in the top 11 overall spots.

“My goal was to hang back in the first mile of the race to see what everyone else was doing, and try to work my way up to first place,” Hurley said. “After the (first) mile I noticed it was really slow. That’s when I thought I could probably win this.”

Other local runners finishing in the top 10 spots included Coldwater’s Andrew Schoen (seventh, 18:53), Lima Senior’s Kyius Simpson (eighth, 18:57.50) and Elida’s Aidan Kruse (10th, 19:01.20).

In the girls Green Division race, Bellmont defeated second-place St. Marys, 39-48. Celina finished third (51), Kenton was fourth (102), while Bryan came in fifth (103).

St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker pulled away from the pack to win the Green Division race in 20:18.50. Bryan’s Audrey Zimmerman finished second (20:51.70). Celina’s Lauren McDonough, who was second for most of the race, finished fifth (21:30.20).

“The goal of our team today – obviously, with the rivalry of St. Marys and Celina – we just wanted to beat Celina,” Wilker said. “I knew I had to score as low as possible for our team to beat them. So, I knew I had to win the race. I just kept a good distance from her (McDonough) and kept her off of me the whole time.”

With the hot, humid weather conditions, Wilker was pleased at the outcome of Saturday’s race.

“I’m happy with it,” Wilker said. “I ran a race on Tuesday and it’s a little hotter today. So, I’m just happy with my effort. I didn’t give up, and I’ve struggled with that in the past.”

St. Marys’ Morgan Henschen came in sixth (21:45.60). Celina’s Sawyer Weitzel was eighth (22:47.30), while St. Marys’ Laura Wilker rounded out the top 10 area runners (22:50).

In the boys White Division (Division III), Fort Loramie won the team title, defeating Parkway 37-65. St. Henry finished a close third (68), South Adams was fourth (112), while Grandview Heights was fifth (137). There were eight teams in the race.

South Adams’ Bailey McIntire pulled away early, en route to a winning time of 16:16.80.

In the girls White Division race, South Adams took first place in the final team scores, defeating St. Henry 32-43. Fort Loramie finished third (110), Coldwater was fourth 123), while Fort Recovery came in fifth (129). There were nine teams in the race.

Blue Jay Invitational

DELPHOS — Anna won the boys team title Saturday at Stadium Park, defeating Van Wert 59-64. Lincolnview finished third (77), Columbus Grove was fourth (141) and Liberty-Benton was fifth (190).

Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker won the boys race in 16:02. Anna’s Lucas Huber was a distant second (17:07), while Van Wert’s Cal Wolfrum was a close third (17:19).

Other area runners finishing in the top 10 included Columbus Grove’s Preston Brubaker (fourth, 17:33), Lincolnview’s Karter Tow (fifth, 17:38) and Austin Elick (eighth, 18:02), Kalida’s Adam von der Embse (ninth, 18:06) and Van Wert’s Holden Reichert (10th, 18:12).

On the girls side, Columbus Grove packed it up, placing all five scorers in the top 15 overall spots, en route to a first-place finish over Liberty-Benton, 37-55. Van Wert finished third (97), New Bremen was fourth (105) and Lincolnview rounded out the top five teams (149). There were 11 teams in the race.

Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan ran away from the pack for the victory in 19:05.

Columbus Grove’s Taylor Ellerbrock (fourth, 20:19), Alyssa Ellerbrock (fifth, 20:20), Leah Myerholtz (eighth, 21:25) and Macy McCluer (ninth, 21:27), all finished in the top 10. New Bremen’s Bailey Brockema (sixth, 20:41), Kalida’s Taylor Lucke (seventh, 21:10) and Van Wert’s Julia Springer (10th, 21:32) also finished in the top 10.

Defiance Early Bird Open

DEFIANCE — Defiance won the boys team event with 18 points. Paulding (176) was fourth and Ottawa-Glandorf (202) finished fifth. O-G’s Le’on Palomo led area runners with a 21st-place finish. St. Ursula Academy (72) won the girls event. O-G (289) was 10th and Paulding (408) 17th.

St. Marys' Kelly Wilker leads Celina's Lauren McDonough during the Division I-II race Saturday at the Celina Rotary Cross Country Invitational at the Wright State University – Lake Campus.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

Results Girls Celina Rotary Invitational Division I-II race Team scores: 1. Decatur Bellmont 39, 2. St. Marys 48, 3. Celina 51, 4. Kenton 102, 5. Bryan 103. Area finishers in top 50: 1. Kelly Wilker (SM) 20:18.5, 5. Lauren McDonough (C) 21:30.2, 6. Morgan Henschen (SM) 21:45.6, 8. Sawyer Weitzel (C) 22:47.3, 9. Laura Wilker (SM) 22:50, 11. Nicole Bowsher (C) 23:01.7, 13. Sara Wenning (C) 23:13.5, 14. Jenna Gibson (K) 23:19.8, 17. Laura Donovan (SM) 23:31.6, 18. Ashley Robinson (C) 23:31.9, 19. Lauren Cisco (SM) 23:52.6, 21. Miranda Gibson (K) 24:11.9, 24. Payton Preston (K) 24:55.3, 26. Madison Fast (SM) 25:06.6, 27. Kalie Gayer (SM) 25:12.1, 28. Sarah Rish (K) 25:32.2, 29. Alexis Grubbs (K) 25:37.6, 30. Karissa Hoying (C) 25:42.3, 32. Shelby Smith (K) 26:26.6, 34. Sarah Hawkins (E) 27:22.3, 37. Claire Schloemer (SM) 28:09.9, 39. Makenzie Fennig (C) 28:51.1, 41. Mary Cisco (SM) 29:13.8, Taylor Morrow (K) 29:18.3, 44. Thalia Slaise (E) 29:36.8, 45. Kayla McCormick (C) 29:48, 48. Jana Cronley (K) 31:13.6, 49. Elen Strzyzykowsky (E) 31:27.6. Division III race Team scores: 1. South Adams 32, 2. St. Henry 43, 3. Fort Loramie 110, 4. Coldwater 123, 5. Fort Recovery 129, 6. Marion Local 163, 7. Grandview Heights 166, 8. Parkway 225, 9. New Knoxville 245. Race winner: Kallee Patch (SA) 21:15.1. Area finishers in top 50: 3. Lauren Hemmelgarn (SH) 21:19.6, 4. Kelsey Broering (ML) 21:39.2, 7. Chloe Will (FR) 22:04.2, 8. Olivia Hemmelgarn (SH) 22:06.5, 9. Erin Clune (SH) 22:09.3, 10. Ashley Bruns (SH) 22:16, 13. Makayla Hoying (SH) 22:17.6, 14. Hannah Heitkamp (FR) 22:23.3, 15. Maddie Steinke (C) 22:28.2, 16. Brooke Speck (SH) 22:28.5, 17. Colby Homan (C) 22:43.8, 19. Vannessa Goewert (SH) 22:58.3, 22. Elise Gehle (FR) 23:09.5, 23. Breanna Schulze (SH) 23:13.3, 25. Britta Walterbusch (C) 23:16.1, 27. Alexis Health (SH) 23:21.1, 30. Rachel Barrett (P) 23:47.7, 32. Jessica Break (C) 23:49.9, 35. Cassie Pohlman (ML) 24:14.1, 37. Paige Hemmert (FR) 24:16.2, 38. Hannah Kramer (ML) 24:23.6, 40. Alana Wehrley (SH) 24:25.3, 41. Abbi Maggi (NK) 24:33.1, 44. Jacklyn Leffel (NK) 24:43.9, 46. Conner Muhlenkamp (C) 24:46.2, 47. Krista Walterbusch (C) 24:47.3, 48. Riley Post (SH) 24:52, 50. Callie Eichler (P) 25:30.1. Blue Jay Invitational At Delphos Stadium Park Team scores: Columbus Grove 37, Liberty-Benton 55, Van Wert 97, New Bremen 105, Lincolnview 149, Delphos St. Johns 175, Kalida 186, Pandora-Gilboa 200, Bath 224, Leipsic 259, Anna 280. Area finishers in top 50: 1. Emily Sreenan (LCC) 19:05, 4. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 20:19, 5. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 20:20, 6. Bailey Bronkema (NB) 20:41, 7. Taylor Lucke (Kalida) 21:10, 8. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 21:25, 9. Macy McClure (CG) 21:27, 10. Julia Springer (VW) 21:32, 11. Bailie Barrington (WG) 21:47, 13. Jerica Huebner (VW) 22:01, 15. Rylee Bryne (Lincolnview) 22:16, 16. Charis Barnes (Bath) 22:17, 17. Kirsten Malsam (CG) 22:25, 18. Andrea Heitkamp (NB) 22:31, 19. Caroline Kopack (DSJ) 22:32, 20. Sydney Hoff (Bluffton) 22:43, 21. Jenia Freewalt (DSJ) 22:47.60, 22. Olivia Schulte (PG) 22:47.94, 23. Erica Niekamp (NB) 22:49, 24. Nicole Clay (VW) 22:50.11, 25. Sarah Beechboard (PG) 22:50.36, 26. Victoria Snyder (Lincolnview) 22:52, 27. Alana Speelman (NB) 22:55, 28. Alena Looser (Linclonview) 22:57, 29. Sydney Witteborg (23:01;) 30. Caton Williamson (VW) 23:05; 31. Leanndra Price (CG) 23:05; 32. Sierra Shaffer (VW) 23:13. 35. Ali Gemmer (DSJ) 23:34; 36. Breece Rohr (DSJ) 23:34; 37. Makenna Diller (PG) 23:59; 39. Abby Banghals (Kalida) 24:04; 40. Abbis Enyart (Linc) 24:11; 42. Alyssa Ruhlen (CG) 24:20; 44. Cassie Rose (LCC) 24:24.4; 45. Jessica Fledderjohan (NB) 24:34; 46. Jordan Paul (NB) 24:36; 47. McKenna Bryce (Ottoville) 24:36; 48. Brianna Bebout (VW) 24:47.01; 49. Josie Schultz (DSJ) 24:48; 50. Kristen Fortman (CG) 24:56. Defiance Early Bird Open At Camp Lakota Team scores: 1. St. Ursula Academy 72, 2. Pettisville 82, 3. Bedford-Temperance 93, 4. Defiance 95, 5. Archbold 105, 10. Ottawa-Glandorf 289, 17. Paulding 408 (out of 18 teams). Race winner: Alexa Leppelmeier (P) 25:58.91. Area finishers in top 50: Maggie Rump (OG) 23:26.03. Top Paulding finisher: 60. Christi Clapsaddle 24:42.38. Boys Celina Rotary Cross Country Invitational At Wright State University (Lake Campus) Division I-II race Team scores: Decatur Belmont 26, New Haven 78, Celina 81, St. Marys 141, Coldwater 149, Elida 157, Jay County 191, Kenton 208, Lima Senior 216, Bryan 254, Woodlan 261. Area finishers in top 50: 1. Adrian Hurley (Celina) 17:48; 7. Andrew Schoen (Coldwater) 18:53; 8. Kylius Simpson (Lima Senior) 18:57.5; 10. Aiden Kruse (Elida) 19:01.2; 12. Noah Tobin (SM) 19:03.2; 17. Ethan Ly (Celina) 19:12.2; 20. Nathan Robinson (Celina) 19:28; 22. Hunter Lynch (Celina) 19:44.2; 23. Domnic Brown (SM) 19:56.6; 24. Kamarous Williams (Lima Senior) 19:57; 25. Jacob Manns (Kenton) 19:57.7; 27: Noah Schrock (Celina) 19:59.9; 28. Adam Hess (Coldwater) 20:01.5; 30. Corbin Fingerle (Elida) 20:03.4; 31. Hunter Wendel (Coldwater) 20:04.4; 35. Jacob Klosterman (Celina) 20:14.3; 37. Eric Gendron (Bryan) 20:14.6; 38. Jason Dancs (Elida) 20:15.9; 39. Cymon Crowe (Kenton) 20:27.20; 40. Jordan Heitkamp (SM) 20:28.2; 41. Michael Jaros (SM) 20:28.5; 42. Jack Cisco (SM), 20:33.9; 47. Gavin Peare (Elida) 21:01.7; 48. Josh Piper (Kenton) 21:04.5; 49. James Benitez (SM) 21:05.6. Division III Team Scores: Ft. Loramie 37, Parkway 65, St. Henry 68, South Adams 112, Grandview Heights 137, Marion Local 147, Ft. Recovery 172, Blackhawk Christian 176, Race winner: Bailey McIntire (South Adams) 16:16.8 Area finishers in top 50: 5. Matt Gaerke (Parkway) 18:14.1; 6. Devin Huelskamp (SH) 18:19; 8. Travis Sutter (FR) 18:24.1; 9. Kyle Roth (Parkway) 18:26.8; 10. Sean Muhlenkamp (SH) 18:27.4; 11. Nick Kramer (ML) 18:36.8; 12. Alan Holdheide (FL) 18:43.5; 13. Aaron Bruns (Parkway) 18:45.4; 14 Seth Brookhart (SH) 18:45.6; 15. Ben Schlemmer (Parkway) 18:47.1; 18. Blake Ontrop (SH) 18:52.1; 20. Braydon Hoying (SH), 18:52.1; 23. Reid Etzcorn (Parkway) 19:40.2; 25. Brandon Dues (SH) 19:50; 26. Drew Muhlenkamp (FR) 19:55.2; 27. Sean Quigley (NK) 19:59.8; 32. Austin Kremer (ML) 20:20; 33. Justin Rose (SH) 20L24.1; 34. Jared Hoying (SH) 20:21.7; 36. Max Heitbrink 20:37.7; 39. Matt Tangeman (ML) 20:51.5; 41. Jon Heitkamp (ML) 20:52.7; 42. Caleb Rollins (Parkway) 20:55.9; 43. Alex Clune (SH) 20:56.5; 44. Devin Heitkamp (ML) 20:58.3; 47. Troy Bruggeman (ML) 21:19.6; 49. Brad Balster (SH) 21:20.4; 50. Greg Schwieterman (ML) 21:22. Blue Jay Invitational At Delphos Stadium Park Team scores: Anna 59, Van Wert 64, Lincolnview 77, Columbus Grove 141, Liberty-Benton 190, Kalida 207, Bath 221, Delphos St. Johns 231, Spencerville 238, New Bremen 256, Ottoville 259, Lima Central Catholic 283, Pandora-Gilboa 318, Waynesfield-Goshen 361, Bluffton 383, Allen East 456. Area finishers in the top 50: 1. Brendon Siefker (Ottoville) 16:02; 3. Calahan Wolfrum (Van Wert) 17:19; 4. Preson Brubaker (CG), 17:33; 5. Karter Tow (Linc) 17:38; 8. Austin Elick (Linc) 18:02; 9. Adam von der Embee (Kalida) 18:06; 10. Holden Riechart (VW) 18:12; 11. Austin Conrad (Spen) 18:14; 15. Cade Chilee (VW) 18:18; 15. Caden Schmidt (Bath) 18:19; 16/. Adam Bowerson (Linc) 18:20; 17. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 18:21; 18. Stephen Hamblet (VW) 18:25; 20. Chiles Gage (VW) 18:25; 22. Tracey West (Linc) 18:30; 23. Vincent Abrams (Bath) 18:36; 24. Blake Henry (VW) 18:40; 26. Nick Pohlman (DSJ) 18:50.85; 27. Dylan Luatzenheiser (VW) 18:54; 28. Jacob Keysor (Linc) 18:57; 29 Ezra Ferguson (NB) 18:59; 30. Raphel Lopez (Leipsic) 19;25; 32. Cameron Hilty (PG) 19:30; 33. Austin Nartker (Kalida) 19:31; 34. Caleb Siebeneck (Kalida) 19:33; Hunter Waterman (NB) 19:40; 36. Austin Sager (CG) 19:41; 38. Devon Bill (Linc) 19:50.64; 39. Joe Sadowski (Linc) 19:50.93; 42. Dawson Carmean (WG) 19:59; 43. Boone Brubaker (CG) 20:07.33; 44. Brad Keating (LCC), 2007.75; 45. Robert Modic (Spenc) 20:08; 47. Max Sealscott (VW) 20:13; 49. Canyon Sicrocco (DSJ), 20:16.65. Top Allen East finisher: Johnny Schmiedebusch 20:35, Defiance Early Bird Open At Camp Lakota Team scores: 1. Defiance 18, 2. Wauseon 72, 3. Fairview 110, 4. Paulding 176, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 202 (out of 17 teams) Race winner: Zach Lochmiller (D) 16:47.56. Area finishers in top 50: Le’on Palomo (OG) 18:16.84, 26. Simeon Shepherd (P) 18:24.66, 34. Josh Rosengarten (OG) 18:52.62, 37. Bailey Manz (P) 18:55.12, 38. Dayton Pracht (P) 18:55.75, 39. Brent Siefker (OG) 18:56.15, 45. Parker Schomaeker (OG) 19:05.72.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

