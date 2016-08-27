O-G runs away with win

OTTAWA — Coaches always say they have to look at the film, but Ottawa-Glandorf had none to look at before its 38-13 win over Clarkson (Ont.) Football North Prep Academy on Friday night.

So, of course, the Titans’ coach Ken Schriner was nervous about having nothing to study on the suburban Toronto school, which made the seven-hour drive down for the season opener.

“We had nothing. No film. We didn’t know personnel. We didn’t know anything about them,” Schriner said.

Despite the lack of a film trail, the Titans made something pretty good out of nothing. And it started right away.

On Clarkson’s first two possessions, O-G forced a fumble and blocked a punt. The fumble did not produce any points, but one play after Logan Balbaugh’s punt block, Connor Niese went four yards for Ottawa-Glandorf’s first touchdown.

The Titans never let Clarkson catch up after that. On their next possession after Niese’s touchdown, they drove 60 yards in 12 plays, the final one a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jay Kaufman.

By halftime, the lead had grown to 28-7 and Clarkson was reduced to passing on nearly every down. It had only one run in the second half that wasn’t a quarterback scramble.

The Titans even threw a little trickery into their offensive game plan with a double reverse that ended with Kaufman throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Niese for a 21-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

He also found Niese with a 13-yard scoring throw in the final minute of the first half. O-G’s second half scores came on a two-yard run by Kaufman and a 24-yard field goal by Tristen Ball.

Schriner called Balbaugh’s blocked punt “huge” in setting the tone of the game.

“We thought going in we had to have some difference makers. The reverse was one. The blocked punt was two. We really hoped we could get them to hang their heads a little bit. They’re a confident group,” he said.

“We got momentum and confidence and we were putting questions in their mind. We battled hard, we just did some really good things. Offensively, we did a good job of controlling the line.

“To me it was individual stars against a team and our kids approached it very well,” Schriner said.

Ottawa-Glandorf had 271 yards total offense to 239 yards for Clarkson. Kaufman was 5 of 9 for 106 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback. Daniel Beemer rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries and Niese had 46 yards on 17 carries. Richie Knowlton had two catches for 55 yards.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense forced six turnovers – four fumbles and two interceptions. The Titans had one turnover, a lost fumble, but they got the ball back on the next play when Clarkson’s center snapped the ball over his quarterback’s head.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Connor Niese tries to avoid a tackle Friday night against Clarkson at Ottawa-Glandorf High School in Ottawa. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082516OGFootball02cardinal.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Connor Niese tries to avoid a tackle Friday night against Clarkson at Ottawa-Glandorf High School in Ottawa.

By Jim Naveau [email protected]

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.