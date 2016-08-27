Bath capitalizes on DSJ miscues

DELPHOS — Turnovers seem to always come back to haunt a football team.

For Delphos St. John’s, the five turnovers committed against Bath in Friday’s season opener, did play an integral part in Bath’s hard-fought 28-27 victory over St. John’s at Stadium Park.

The Blue Jays rolled up 263 rushing yards, while passing for another 112.

However, at key points of the game, turnovers shut the door for several St. John’s drives.

“The difference in the game was turnovers,” St. John’s coach Todd Schulte said. “That’s all there is to it. It’s a whole different ball game if we don’t put it on the ground at all. But, that’s football. If we don’t take care of that problem, we’re going to have a long year.”

Aaron Reindel led St. John’s with 228 yards rushing on 21 carries and four touchdowns (6, 60, 14, 40).

Reindel’s final TD run (40 yards) pulled the Blue Jays to within a point, 28-27 with 3:01 left to play in the game. Then on the extra point attempt, St. John’s elected to run the ball on a fake kick, hoping to score on the two-point conversion. However, Bath’s Tre Terry read the play perfectly and stopped Cole Reindel from getting into the end zone.

“Our coaches did a good job of coaching that,” Bath coach Bill Garland said about the defensive play at the end of the game. “Certain guys rush, certain guys don’t, and certain guys have reads. And Tre’s read on that play was that. He was right there and made a great tackle. Tre made a great play there and secured the victory.”

Quarterback Kaden Sullivan led the Bath rushing attack with 151 yards rushing and three TDs (34, 40, 1). Sullivan was 4-of-8 passing for 45 yards and a TD. His lone TD pass was a 23-yarder to Ryan Kalb, giving Bath the early lead, 7-0.

Bath led 7-0 after one quarter of play.

For the game, Bath rushed for 232 yards.

In the second quarter, Reindel scored twice, giving the Blue Jays a 14-7 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Bath took control. Sullivan scored two of his TDs, while Reindel added another score of his own. At the end of three quarters, the game was knotted at 21 apiece.

In the final stanza, Bath got up early, as Sullivan capped off an 11-play, 57-yard scoring drive. With the point-after, Bath led 28-21.

With 3:01 left to play in the game, Reindel broke loose for a 40-yard scamper for pay dirt. With the failed running attempt for two points, Bath secured the victory.

“I challenged Kaden at half,” Garland said. “I thought he could have played a lot better, and I let him know that. And boy, he rose to the occasion and came out and put together a really good second half.”

