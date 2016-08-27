Bearcats fall to Patriots

SPENCERVILLE — Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann didn’t roll out anything too fancy on his return to coaching.

And why should he when he has a tailback like Donny Johnson?

Johnson ended up with 239 yards on 22 carries with four TDs in Patrick Henry’s 34-7 victory over Spencerville on Friday at Spencerville.

It was not only the opener for both teams, it marked the first game back at Patrick Henry for Inselmann, after he took two years off from football.

From 1991 to 2013 he led Patrick Henry to a 200-64 record.

“It’s awesome,” Inselmann said of his return. “It’s a great feeling. I’m really proud of the kids. I really missed it.”

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Johnson’s four TDs were runs of 51, 9, 80 and 1 yards.

“If it wasn’t for the offensive line, I’m nobody,” Johnson said.

Spencerville also made its share of mistakes, losing three fumbles, which each one resulting in seven Patrick Henry points.

“They are very good and they are very well coached,” Spencerville coach John Zerbe said. “But I think their intensity level surpassed ours and we could never match their intensity. And we’re not the kind of team that can make mistakes and we did make mistakes. And it ended up biting us in the end.”

The first Bearcats’ turnover came with Spencerville driving after it had taken a 7-0 lead on Calvin Wilson’s 36-yard TD run.

Leading 7-0 after its first series, the Bearcats moved the ball to the PH 17 before losing a fumble at the 17.

The Patriots then went 83 yards in five plays to score. Johnson’s 51-yard run off a trap play tied the game at 7 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

“That was huge,” Inselmann said. “What if we go down 14-0? Then our kids are doubting.”

Zerbe said, “We can’t afford mistakes on the style of offense we play (run oriented).”

Patrick Henry took the lead to stay on an 11-play, 80-yard drive in the second quarter.

On a fourth-and-5 from the Spencerville 25, PH quarterback Mitchell Bonner hit Kent Petersen with a 25-yard TD pass. That gave the Patriots a 14-7 lead with 4:56 left in the first half.

Spencerville lost its second fumble of the game with 37 seconds left before halftime. That proved to be costly.

On the fifth play after the lost fumble, Johnson ran a sweep to the left side for a 9-yard TD to give PH a 21-7 lead with 10 seconds left before halftime.

Johnson’s 80-yard TD run off left tackle made it 27-7, PH, with 8:14 left in the third quarter. During the run, Johnson stopped and then hit a jet stream through the cut-back hole.

“I saw the hole and I accelerated. That’s why I kind of think I’m good at football,” Johnson said with a laugh.

Patrick Henry ended up running for 321 yards.

Spencerville’s Wing-T offense ran for 230 yards. Wilson had 87 yards on 15 carries. Keaton Lotz ran for 85 yards on 16 carries.

In the second half, PH prevented the Bearcats’ runners from getting to the outside.

“I think the defensive coordinator moved the defensive tackles out a little bit wider,” Inselmann said. … “I thought our kids played smart and our kids did not have one turnover. That was a big difference in the game.”

