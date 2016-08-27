Grove edges Pandora-Gilboa

COLUMBUS GROVE — Reid Stechschulte scored his fourth running touchdown of the game in overtime as Columbus Grove defeated Pandora 35-29 in overtime.

Stechschulte, who finished with 128 yards on the ground, also scored a touchdown with 27 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Bulldogs rally and force the extra session.

Coldwater 58, Kenton 39

KENTON — Coldwater jumped out to a 42-7 lead in the second quarter and cruised from there to beat Kenton, as the teams combined for 937 yards of offense.

The Cavaliers’ Dylan Thobe rushed for five touchdowns and 116 yards and threw for 317 yards and three scores. Kenton’s Trent Hites counters with two rushing touchdowns and 357 yards passing, including four touchdowns.

Wayne Trace 28, Paulding 23

HAVILAND — Trae Sinn caught a touchdown pass from Eli Sinn with 44.6 seconds remaining as Wayne Trace won at Paulding.

Bluffton 27, Cory-Rawson 0

RAWSON — Kaleb Jefferson scored a pair of touchdown runs, and Jason Bracy threw a pair of touchdown passes as Bluffton won on the road. The Pirates out-gained the Hornets, 325-129, in the nonconference, backyard rivalry game.

Crestview 40, Parkway 27

Crestview rolled up 304 yards rushing on its way to its opening-night win over Parkway, led by Payton Knittle with 150 yards on 15 carries, Drew Kline with 80 yards on 14 carries and Luke Gerardot with 74 yards on 11 carries.

The game was tied 20-20 at halftime before the Knights took the lead for good on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kline to Knittle with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

Ada 38, Upper Scioto Valley 6

Seth Conley completed 32 of 41 passes for 308 yards and threw five touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs over their Hardin County neighbor.

Chase Sumner and Trent Jolliff both had two touchdown catches and Aaron Everhart had a touchdown reception, kicked a 34-yard field goal and connected on five extra-point kicks.

USV took a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes, eight seconds of the game but Ada’s defense held the Rams scoreless the rest of the way.

Perry 42, Antwerp 34

ANTWERP — Perry jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half and withstood a 22-point third quarter from the Archers to open its season with a victory.

Fort Recovery 21, Lehman Catholic 20

SIDNEY — Will Homan scored the winning touchdown as time expired as Fort Recovery won. Homan led Fort Recovery with 122 yards rushing.

Allen East 20, Van Buren 6

HARROD — Game will resume at 11 a.m. today.

Wapakoneta 16, Bellefontaine 14

BELLEFONTAINE — Game will resume at 10:30 a.m. today.

Marion Local 7, Chaminade-Julienne 0

DAYTON — The remainder of the game was postponed until 10:30 a.m. today.

St. Henry 6, Covington 6

COVINGTON — Game will resume at 10 a.m. today.

Ridgedale-Ridgemont

RIDGEWAY — The game will resume today.

Other scores:

St. Marys 44, Sidney 39

Versailles 13, Celina 7

Crestview 40, Parkway 27

Leipsic 43, Hardin Northern 14

Indian Lake 49, Triad 0

Bryan 28, Van Wert 19

Riverdale 23, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Area prep football roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.