Lima area players of the week

TOP PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

— Aaron Reindel of Delphos St. John’s had 228 yards and four touchdown in the Blue Jays victory over Bath. Reindel had runs of 6, 60, 15 and 40 yards for touchdowns.

— Lima Senior Jaden Walker had 215 yard and two touchdowns. Walker broke off an 90 yard run for the Spartans and a 3-yard run for paydirt that proved to be the game winner for the Spartans.

— Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense forced four fumbles and two interceptions in their win over Clarkson (Ont.) Football North Prep Academy.

— Ada’s Seth Conley completed 32 of 41 passes for 308 yards and threw five touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs over Hardin Northern.