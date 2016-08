EAST LANSING, Mich. — Lima Central Catholic’s Tyler O’Connor is one of three players who have been named captains for Michigan State’s football team this season.

The others are linebacker Riley Bullough and defensive back Demetrious Cox.

All three are fifth-year seniors in the Spartans’ program. O’Connor was named MSU’s starting quarterback on Monday. He is the first Michigan State quarterback to be a captain since Andrew Maxwell in 2012.