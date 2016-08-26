Bath tops Lima Senior in volleyball

LIMA — Kennedy Metcalf had 15 kills as Bath defeated Lima Senior 25-15 25-18 19-25 25-23 in volleyball Thursday night.

Abby Cosart had 27 assists and four blocks and Sofia Snyder had three aces also for the Wildkittens. Tiara Spivey had 25 assists, Sam Couse had 12 kills and Kiere James had 16 digs for Lima Senior.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Patrick Henry 0

OTTAWA — Kendra Kahle had five aces, Brooke Kleman had five aces and 13 digs, Carly Alt had six kills, Emily Annesser had six kills and 16 assists and Jordan Alt had five blocks for 4-0 O-G.

Shawnee 3,

Delphos Jefferson 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The host Indians won 25-6 25-12 25-18.

Olivia Brock had 15 assists and two aces, Emilly Allen had 19 assists and six aces, Norah Painter had nine kills and Makayla Donley had six digs and two aces for Shawnee. Delphos Jefferson individual stats were not reported by deadline.

Ottoville 3, Perry 0

OTTOVILLE — Quinley Schlagbaum had 13 kills, Bridget Landin had 11 kills, two blocks, five digs and two aces, Alexis Thorbahn had 19 assists and Emily Landin had 10 digs and two aces for Ottoville. Perry stats were not reported by deadline.

Arlington 3,

Columbus Grove 0

ARLINGTON — The hosts won 25-16, 25-19 and 15-15. Lauren Birkemeier had eight kills and two blocks, Jenny Ellerbrock had 15 digs, Rylee Sybert had eight acces and Jade Clement had seven assists and two aces for Columbus Grove.

Leipsic 3, Elida 0

ELIDA — The visiting Vikings won 25-19, 25-12, 25. Brooke Gerdeman had nine kills and six blocks, Hayley Heitmeyer had eight kills, 12 blocks and two aces, Mindy Ellerbrock had 23 digs and three aces and Libby Quintero had 11 assists for the visitors (2-0). Becca Tschuor had five kills, Maddie Murphy and Mallory Etzler had two aces each, Kylie Kiel had six assists and Lindsay Brockelhurst had 17 digs for the Bulldogs.

Pandora-Gilboa 3,

Bluffton 1

PANDORA — The hosts won 19-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-17. Haley Baker and Emily Stratton each had 10 digs, Emily Metzger had 12 kills and four blocks and Andie Schmutz had four blocks for Bluffton. P-G stats were not reported by deadline.

Delphos St. John’s 3,

Lima Central Catholic 1

LIMA — The visiting Blue Jays won 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 28-26. Haley Moore had two aces and 19 digs, Courtney Hahn had 30 assists and Ellen Doe had 18 kills for LCC. DSJ stats were not reported by deadline.

Wapakoneta 3,

Waynesfield-Goshen 1

Wapak won 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17. Sarah Pothast had 10 kills and five solo blocks, Mackenzie Lange had 22 assists and 18 digs, Katie Klopfenstein had seven kills, 17 digs and three aces and Emma Miller had 13 digs for Wapak.

Boys soccer

Bath 4, LCC 2

BATH TOWNSHIP — Jacob Naylor had three goals and Trey Burnett one for the hosts in the BAth Kickoff Classic Championship. Stephen Taflinger and Jimmy Kutka each had a goal for LCC.

New Knoxville 3,

Spencerville 2

SPENCERVILLE — Zach Davis, Jonah Lageman and Joseph Baende had goals for New Knoxville. Keith Nielson and Chandler Kahle each had a goal for Spencerville.

Ottawa-Glandorf 1,

Fort Jennings 0

FORT JENNINGS — Ray Orengo had the game’s lone goal. Teammate Mike Bowers made six saves and Fort Jennings goalie Cole Horstman had nine saves.

Temple Christian 3,

Fairlawn 0

LIMA — Seth Ward had two goals and Cameron Worsham one. Temmate DJ Clay had eight saves.

Wapakoneta 1,

Bellefontaine 1

WAPAKONETA — Alex Lause scored the host Redskins’ goal.

Shawnee 3, Lima Senior 3

LIMA — Trent Ward had two goals and Jack O’Connor scored one for Shawnee. Tyler Lesh, Nick Shauf and Cole Mericle each had a goal for Lima Senior.

Bluffton 8, Delta 0

ELIDA — Tristan Smucker had three goals, Braden Conrad scored two and Douglas Nester, Isaiah Schwab and Luke Young had one each in a Elida Kick Off Tournament match.

Ottawa-Glandorf 1,

Fort Jennings 0

Girls soccer

Fort Jennings 6,

Lincolnview 0

VAN WERT — The names of the Fort Jennings goal scorers were not reported by deadline.

Continental 19,

Paulding 0

PAULDING — Kaytlin Bibler had three goals, Blair Tegenkamp, Kait Alvarado, Addy Armey, Alex Hoeffel and Paige Lawhorn had two goals each and Ashley Mansfield, Sierra Prowant, Kelsey Miller, Jaylen Armey, Brooke Davis and Emily Rose each had one goal. Briley Collier, Jaylen Armey, Kaytlin Bibler and Alex Hoeffel each had two assists.

Delphos Jefferson 6, Ottoville 4

OTTOVILLE — Maddie McConnahea had four goals and Arianna Kuebel had two for Delphos Jefferson. Amber Miller had two goals and Elsye Baker and Maddie Knodel one each for Ottoville.

Shawnee 10 Miller City 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Bella Fusillo had five goals, Grace O’ Connor scored two and Alaina Behnke, Tessa Jordan and Sophia Fusillo had one each. Nikole McPheron made two saves in goal for the Indians.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5,

Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Katie Fuetter, Ashley Schroeder, Lexi Schroeder, Haley Schroeder and Leanna Zynda each scored a goal.

Girls tennis

Elida 3, Ada 2

ELIDA — Singles player Ashley Watkins and the doubles teams of Kate Foster and Angalena Wright and Madalyn Schomber and Whitney Wise won for Elida. Singles players Meredith Marshall and Libbie Milks won for Ada.

Lima Central Catholic 5

Lima Senior 0

LIMA — Singles players Olivia Kesner, Anna Janowski and Madie Brinkman and the doubles teams of Kenya Manley and Maddie Moore and Anna Kahle and Cameron Guagenti won matches.

Shawnee 3, St. Marys 2

ST. MARYS — Singles player Whitney Baxter and the doubles teams of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu and Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee won for Shawnee. Singles players Clare Caywood and Hannah Felver won for St. Marys.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5,

Van Wert 0

VAN WERT — Singles players Madison Heckman, Mariah Schroeder and Alexa Haselman and the doubles teams of Kristen Ellerbrock and Chelsea Podraski and Addison Schmiedebusch and Lindsey Schmeeg won matches.

Celina 5, Bath 0

BATH TOWNSHIP — Singles players Cami Mohler, Ally Harris and Renee Zuercher and the doubles teams of Breanna Jenkins and Miranda Rable and Alli Lehman and Christina Harding won matches.

Wapakoneta 5,

Kenton 0

WAPAKONETA — Singles players Madison Watt, Allie Zofkie and Cassidy Hughes and the doubles teams of Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder and Madison Schroeder and Lauren Snider won matches.

Girls golf

Bluffton 197, Elmwood 229

BLUFFTON — Medalist Alivia Koenig (45), Kayleigh Coughlan (48), Mara Minnig (52) and Lily Shadle (52) contributed to the winning score at the par-36 Bluffton Golf Club.

LCC 196, Coldwater 209

LIMA — Medalist Meghan Mulcahy (45), Lexie Evans (49), Callie Koenig (49) and Riley Smith (53) contributed to the winning team’s score. Amanda Schmitmeyer and Payton Kunk each shot 47 to lead Coldwater.

Shawnee 190, Celina 252

CELINA — Medalist Sarah Cornell (43), Megan Spainhower (48), Morgan Altenbach (49) and Taylor Burgess (50) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Celina Lynx Golf Club. Madelynn Sudhoff led Celina with a 50.

Boys golf

Elida 185, St. Marys 185

Elida won on the fifth-player’s score tiebreaker at the par-36 Tamarac Golf Course. Medalist Drew Sarno (41), Logan Long (48), Carson Hurst (48), Skyler Smith (48) and Brodie Hurst (52) teamed up for the winning score. Jake Hollman and Austin Cook each shot 44 to lead St. Marys.

Parkway 191, Marion Local 211

Medalist Cole Schoenleben (42), Mason Baxter (44), Clayton Agler (52) and Jack Wehe (53) combined for the winning score. Collin Fleck led Marion Local with a 44.

Delphos St. John’s 161,

Coldwater 191

DELPHOS — Medalist Austin Lucas (38), Adam Gerker (39), Derek Klausing (40) and Robert Buescher (44) contributed to the winning score the par-35 Delphos Country Club. Trey Walters led Coldwater with a 41.

Wapakoneta 171,

Bath 182

WAPAKONETA — Jared Miller (41), Logan Miller (42), Tanner Sweede (42) and Drew Zwiebel (46) combined for the winning team score. Bath’s Isaiah Bolon was medalist with a 3-over-par 39 at Wapakoneta Country Club.

High school roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Weekend football schedule TODAY Upper Scioto Valley at Ada, 7 p.m. Van Buren at Allen East, 7 p.m. Perry at Antwerp, 7 p.m. Wapakoneta at Bellfontaine, 7 p.m. New Bremen at Bradford, 7:30 p.m. Versailles at Celina, 7 p.m. Marion Local at Chaminade-Julienne, 7 p.m. Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove, 7:30 p.m. Bluffton at Cory-Rawson, 7:30 p.m. St. Henry at Covington, 7:30 p.m. Parkway at Crestview, 7 p.m. Bath at Delphos St. John’s, 7 p.m. Minster at Fort Loramie, 7:30 p.m. Coldwater at Kenton, 7 p.m. Fort Recovery at Lehman Catholic, 7 p.m. Hardin Northern at Leipsic, 7 p.m. Middletown at Lima Senior, 7 p.m. North Clark (Mississauga, Ont.) at Ottawa-Glandorf, 7 p.m. Ridgedale at Ridgemont, 7 p.m. Patrick Henry at Spencerville 7 p.m. Sidney at St. Marys, 7 p.m. Indian Lake at Triad 7 pm. Bryan at Van Wert, 7 p.m. Paulding at Wayne Trace, 7 p.m. Riverdale at Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m. SATURDAY Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson, 7 p.m. Elida at Lima Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

