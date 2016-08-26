Lima area results

Boys Soccer
New Knoxville 3, Spenceville 2
at Spencerville
Goals: (NK), Jonah Lagerman (NK), Joseph Baende (NK), Keith Nielson (SP), Chandler Kahle (SP).
NK 1-1
Ottawa-Glandof 1, Fort Jennings 0
at Fort Jennings
Goals: Ray Orengo (OG)
Assists: Bryce Schroeder (O-G)
Shots on Goal: O-G: 14, Ft. Jennings 5
Saves: Mike Bowers (OG) 6, Cole Horstman (FJ) 9
Temple Christian 3, Fairlawn 0
at Temple Christian
Goals: Seth Ward (LTC) 2, Cameron Worshman (LTC)
Assists: Seth Ward (LTC), Taran Zwiebel (LTC)
Shots on Goal: LTC 22, Fairlawn 15
Saves: DJ Clay (LTC) 8, Noah Schnipke (F) 8
Records: LTC 1-0, Fairlawn 0-1
Bath 4, Lima Central Catholic 2
Bath Kickoff Classic Championship
at Bath
Goals: Jacob Naylor 3, Trey Burnett (B); Stephen Taflinger, Jimmy Kutka (LCC).
Shots on goal: B-12; LCC-6.
Saves: Dylan Mohr (B) 4.
Records: Bath 2-0; LCC 1-1.
Shawnee 3, Lima Senior 3
Goals: Trent Ward 2, Jack O’Connor (S); Tyler Lesh, Nick Shauf, Cole Mericle (LS).
Shots on goal: Shawnee-10; LS-9.
Saves: Max Sweigart (S) 6, Josiah Shoemaker (LS) 7.
Records: Shawnee 1-0-1; LS 0-0-1.
Girls golf
Bluffton 197, Elmwood 229
At Bluffton Golf Club (par 36)
Medalist: Alivia Koenig (B) 45
Bluffton: Alivia Koenig 45, Kayliegh Coughlan 48, Kennedy Coughlan 53, Mara Minnig 52, Lily Shadle 52
Elmwood: Katie Haughwout 51, Taylor Tyson 57, Haley Zimmerman 58, Anna Gudakunst 63, Taylor Merritt 71, Devin Merritt 73
Lima Central Catholic 196,
Coldwater 209
At Three Oaks Golf Club
Medalist: Meghan Mulcahy (LCC) 45
LCC: Meghan Mulcahy 45, Lexie Evans 49, Callie Koenig 49, Riley Smith 53, Lauren Stull 56, Hannah Garver 58
Coldwater: Amanda Schmitmeyer 47, Payton Kunk 47, Logan May 53, Alexis Muhlenkamp 62, Emma Eckstein 72, Ava Boeckman 78
Boys golf
Parkway 191, Marion Local 211
At Mercer County Elks Golf Club (par 36)
Medalist: Cole Schoenleben (P) 42
Parkway: Cole Schoenleben 424, Mason Baxter 44, Clayton Agler 52, Jack Wehe 53, Ashton Hamrick 54, Hunter Gause 54
Marion Local: Collin Fleck 44, Seth Kelch 51, Dylan Homan 57, Tim Knapshaefer 59, Jack Bohman 68, Garrett Pleiman 72
Records: Parkway 4-1 (3-1 MAC)
Elida 185, St. Marys 185
Elida wins on fifth-man score
Medalist: Drew Sarno 41, Logan Long 48, Carson Hurst 48, Skyler Smith 48, (5th Man Brodie Hurst 52)
St. Marys: Jake Hollman 44, Austin Cook 44, Jill Schmittmeyer 46, Josh Wingett 51, (5th Man Nathan Kuffer 53)
Records: Elida 1-5 (1-3 WBL), St. Marys (1-2 WBL)
Girls Soccer
Delphos Jefferson 6, Ottoville 4
At Ottoville
Goals: Maddie McConnahea 4 (DJ), Arianna Kuebel 2 (DJ), Elsye Baker (O), Maddie Knodel (O), Amber Miller 2 (O).
Shawnee 10 Miller City 0
at Shawnee
Goals: Bella Fusillo (SH) 5, Grace O’ Connor (SH) 2, Alaina Behnke (SH) 1, Tessa Jordan (SH) 1, Sophia Fusillo (SH) 1.
Assists: Sophia Fusillo (SH) 3, Rachel Russ (SH) 2, Alaine Behnke (SH) 2.
Shots on goal: Shawnee 24, Miller City 2
Saves: Nikole McPheron (SH) 2, Chrissy Berger (MC) 12
Records: Shawnee 1-1, Miller City 1-1
Continental 19, Paulding 0
Goals: Ashley Mansfield, Blair Tegenkamp 2, Sierra Prowant, Kelsey Miller, Kait Alvarado 2, Addy Armey 2, Jaylen Armey, Kaytlin 3, Alex Hoeffel 2, Paige Lawhorn 2, Brooke Davis, Emily Rose.
Shots on goal: Continental-38; Paulding 3.
Saves: Ashley Mansfield 1, Angel Brzozowski.
Wapakoneta 8, Lima Senior 0
at Wapak
Goals: Morgan Follin, Olivia Cousina, Emily Rupert 2, Claire Burton, Lauren Whitehead, Totrie Carter, Madi Lause.
Shots on goal: Wapak-17; LS-0.
Saves: Corrine Raney (W) 0.
Girls Tennis
Wapakoneta 5, Kenton 0
At Wapakoneta
Singles
Madison Watt (W) def. MyKaela Schriber (K) 6-4, 6-2,
Allie Zofkie (W) def. Kelsey Flowers (K) 6-2, 6-0
Cassidy Hughes def. Abby Hartshorn (K) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Katie Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W) def. Lexi Phillips/Alex Haushaller (K) 6-0, 6-0
Madison Schroeder/Lauren Snider def. Olivia Brown/Abbi Amweg (K) 6-0, 6-2
Record: Wapakoneta 4-1 (2-0 WBL)
Lima Central Catholic 5,
Lima Senior 0
Singles
Olivia Kesner (LCC) def. Yessenia Alvarez (LS), 6-0, 6-1.
Anna Janowski (LCC) def. Hailey Bartels (LS), 6-0, 6-1.
Madie Brinkman (LCC) def. A. Houston (LS), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Kenya Manley/Maddie Moore (LCC) def. Taylor Orlando/Shavel Sanders (LS), 6-2, 6-0.
Anna Kahle/Cameron Guagenti (LCC) def. Gwenn Billman/Esperanza Contreras (LS), 6-1, 6-0..
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Van Wert 0
Singles
Madison Heckman (OG) def. Emma Verville (VW), 6-1, 6-1.
Mariah Schroeder (OG) def. Jessie Agler (VW), 6-1, 6-1.
Alexa Haselman (OG) def. Olivia Kine (VW), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Kristen Ellerbrock/Chelsea Podraski (OG) def. Meghan Moonshower/Cheyenne Brown (VW), 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.
Addey Schmiedebusch/Lindsey Schneeg (OG) def. Tabitha Saum/Alli Kennedy (VW), 6-3, 6-0
Records: OG 3-1 (1-1 WBL).
Celina 5, Bath 0
At Bath
Singles
Cami Mohler (Ce) def. Kylee Morris (B) 6-1, 6-0
Ally Harris (Ce) def. Charis Barnes (Ce)7-6 (7-4), 6-3
Renee Zuercher (Ce) def. Cady Carman (B) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Breanna Jenkins/Miranna Harding (Ce) def. Katie Mulholland/Fayme Gandi (B) 6-3, 6-3
Elida 3, Ada 2
at Elida
Singles
Meredith Marshall (Ada) def. Ellie Neal (E) 6-2, 6-3
Ashley Watkins (E) def. Shelby Higgins (Ada) 6-1, 6-0
Libbie Milks (Ada) def. Annie Sayoto (E) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
Katie Foster/Angalena Wright (E) def. Paige Hopson/Melina Temple (Ada) 6-3, 6-0.
Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E) def. Calle Young/Samantha Crawford (Ada) 7-5, 6-4
Records: Ada 2-3
Shawnee 3, St. Marys 2
at St. Marys
Singles
Clare Caywood (SM) def. Alotis Wei (SH) 6-1, 7-5
Hannah Felver (SM) def. Sanjana Rajasekaran (SH) 6-4, 7-5
Whitney Baxter (SH) def. Bailey Rust (SM) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (SH) def. Jennifer Brown/Jillian Wine (SM) 7-6, 6-3
Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH) def. Bailey Linninger/Grace Dicke (SM) 6-0, 6-1
Records: St. Marys (1-1), Shawnee (7-0)
Volleyball
Bath 3, Lima Senior 1
at Lima Senior
Scores: 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23
Bath leaders: Kennedy Metcalf 15 kills, Abby Cosart 27 assists, 4 blocks, Sofia Snyder 3 aces.
Lima Senior leaders: Tiara Spivey, 25 assists, Sam Couse 12 kills, Kiere James 16 digs.
Records: Bath 1-1
Coldwater 3, Ada 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-9, 25-13
Ada Leaders: Malena Woods 6 kills, Haley Wyss 6 kills, Sidney Gossard 2 aces, Maddie Gossard 10 assists, Olivia Alexander 15 digs.
Records: Ada 3-2
Delphos St. John’s 3,
Lima Central Catholic 1
at Lima Central Catholic
Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 28-26.
LCC Leaders: Haley Moore 2 aces, 19 digs, Courtney Hahn 30 assists, Ellen Doe 18 kills.
Records: LCC 1-1; DSJ 1-1.
Ottoville 3, Perry 0
at Ottoville
Scores: 25-5, 25-13, 25-8.
Ottoville Leaders: Quinley Schlagbaum 13 kills, Bridget Landin 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 2 aces, CJ Kemper 7 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, Alexis Landin 10 digs, 2 aces.
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Patrick Henry 0
at O-G
Scores: 25-16, 25-19, 25-17.
OG Leaders: Kendra Kahle 5 aces, Brooke Kleman 5 aces, 13 digs, Carly Alt 6 kills, Emily Annesser 6 kills, 16 assists, Jordan Alt 5 blocks.
Records: OG 4-0.
Antwerp 3, Miller City 1
at Miller City
Scores: 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18.
Miller City Leaders: Makenna Ricker 9 kills, Sofie VanWezel 7 kills, 2 blocks, Brittany Kuhlman 12 assists, 7 digs, Cayla Troyer 10 assists, 7 digs, Abbey Schroeder 21 digs, Elena Niese 11 digs, Alaina Niese 4 blocks, Meggan Meyer 4 blocks.
Records: Antwerp 3-0
Arlington 3, Columbus Grove 0
at Arlington
Scores: 25-16, 25-19, 25-15.
Columbus Grove Leaders: Lauren Birkemeier 8 kills, 2 blocks, Paige Bellman 5 kills, Jenny Ellerbrock 15 digs, Rylee Sybert 8 assists, Jade Clement 7 assists, 2 aces.
Records: CG 1-1
Pandora-Gilboa 3, Bluffton 1
Scores: 19-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-17.
Bluffton Leaders: Haley Baker 10 digs, Emily Stratton 10 digs, Emily Metzger 12 kills, 4 blocks, Andie Schmutz 4 blocks.
P-G leaders not reported by deadline.
From Wednesday
High Schools
Boys Golf
NWC Quad Match
At Bluffton Golf Club (par 36)
Team scores: Columbus Grove 196, Bluffton 197, Delphos Jefferson 219, Ada 298.
Medalist: Aaron Belcher (B) 46.
Columbus Grove: Noah Oglesbee 46, Grant Schroeder 48, Zach Roberts 51, Owen Macke 51, Kyle Welty 52, Jacob Oglesbee 55.
Bluffton: Aaron Belcher 46, Tyler McLaughlin 48, Levi Mikesell 50, Breaden Edwards 53, Jordan Seifer 53, Cole Fruchey 55.
Delphos Jefferson: Alex Theobald 47, Andrew Foust 52, Tristan Moore 59, Nathan Pohlman 61, Braxton Scalf 63, Evan Mox 63.
Ada: Taylor Ramey 66, Jake Colwell 70, Alex Morgan 78, Nate Hurtig 84, Austin Amburgey 87, Robbie Alison 94.
Volleyball
Upper Scioto Valley 3,
Vanlue 0
At Vanlue
Scores: 25-11, 25-8, 18-17 (match halted due to dangerous weather)
USV leaders: Kylie Hites 9 aces, Miranda Holbrook 10 digs, Emily Patton 8 digs, 6 kills, Callie Daniels 11 kills, 8 digs, Miranda Holbrook 4 kills, Megan Carey 4 kills.