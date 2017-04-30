Letter: Certify it: America first

President Trump recently signed a “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, directing federal agencies to implement his campaign promises. However, extending the “America First” agenda to the private sector is impossible without proper business certification.

While two-thirds of Americans approve of the “America First” agenda and even more (74 percent) agree that the federal government should adopt a “Buy American, Hire American” policy, the question for patriotic businesses becomes: “How do I let my customers—and the government—know?”

Traditional “Made in the U.S.A” labels reward manufacturers that make products domestically, but they do not incentivize businesses to hire Americans, source their materials and services from other U.S. businesses, or pay taxes to federal, state, and local governments. Consumers are currently left wondering if and how a business contributes to the U.S. economy. That’s why we recently launched the “America First” certification program, which grades businesses on five key metrics: People, products, places, souring, and taxation. The program allows businesses large and small to prove their patriotism, while consumers can easily identify who buys and hires American.

As President Trump stated in his inaugural address, “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First.” Let’s certify it.

Charlie Bross, founder, AmericaFirstCertification.com