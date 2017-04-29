Posted on by

Letter: Do you know where your children are?


It is sad that the friends and family of Tamir Rice cannot put this young man to rest. I have to say in my opinion the majority of the problem lies with the parents and or guardians of the boy. Why didn’t they know their son or nephew or grandson had a BB gun that from 15 feet away looked like a real pistol?

Why did they allow him to take it outside their home unsupervised?

Shame on them for not preventing the entire situation!

It’s time that parents of all these trouble-making teens be made to make restitution for their lack of parenting skills. When nightfall came when I was a kid, the newscaster’s last words were: “It’s 11 o’clock. Do you know where your children are?

Paul Grumsha, Ada

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:00 pm
Updated: 8:00 pm. |    

Berger: Lima economy headed on right track

Berger: Lima economy headed on right track
7:22 pm |    

Local group travels to climate march

Local group travels to climate march
7:12 pm |    

Governments go to voters for renewals Tuesday

Governments go to voters for renewals Tuesday
comments powered by Disqus