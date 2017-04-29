Letter: Do you know where your children are?

It is sad that the friends and family of Tamir Rice cannot put this young man to rest. I have to say in my opinion the majority of the problem lies with the parents and or guardians of the boy. Why didn’t they know their son or nephew or grandson had a BB gun that from 15 feet away looked like a real pistol?

Why did they allow him to take it outside their home unsupervised?

Shame on them for not preventing the entire situation!

It’s time that parents of all these trouble-making teens be made to make restitution for their lack of parenting skills. When nightfall came when I was a kid, the newscaster’s last words were: “It’s 11 o’clock. Do you know where your children are?

Paul Grumsha, Ada