Letter: Clearing up couple of points

I was quoted in an editorial that referenced a comment I made to Dave Weigel of the Washington Post. In the article, the journalist stated my parents were attending the town hall in Marion, Ohio, where Jim Jordan was speaking. Mr. Weigel was also quoted as saying that my parents are caring for me while I suffer from an eye condition that limits my eyesight.

I want to clear a couple of those points up.

My parents were not attending, I believe Mr. Weigel was mistaken, and my parents also do not “care for me.” I do live with my parents, with my daughter, but I am employed full-time, and there is no correlation between my choice to live with my parents and my medical condition. I should have made that more clear to the journalist.

Emily Fisher, Lima