Letter: Trump spews own fake news

It is ironic that President Trump is on a crusade to expose and discredit fake news. While Trump attacks journalists and news organizations as being the authors of fake news, no one has done more to perpetrate fake news than Trump himself.

For years he claimed That President Obama was lying about his birth certificate without credible evidence. After repeating that particular lie for more than five years, he finally admitted that it wasn’t true.

After the terrorist attacks of 9/11 he claimed that thousands of Muslims were celebrating in New Jersey. Again there was no credible evidence. When he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by 2.8 million votes, he claimed that 3 to 5 million illegal immigrants voted for her. Again there was no credible evidence.

Recently, at a bizarre press conference, he claimed that he won more electoral votes than any president since Ronald Reagan. That would be a true statement if you didn’t count Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George H. Bush.

During the primaries Trump even insinuated that Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination.

Our free and independent press may not be perfect, but it is important enough that our founding fathers protected it in the first amendment.

James Carr, Celina