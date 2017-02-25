Letter: Focus on infrastructure, and manufacturing to boost the middle class

During the recent presidential campaign the candidates spoke at nauseam on how to create and retain middle class jobs. During my career as a labor leader I saw firsthand the effects of public and private investment in infrastructure and manufacturing. Infrastructure improvements put construction professionals to work right away and provided businesses with improved ways to ship their products.

According to a recent study by Duke University, for each $1 billion invested in transportation infrastructure, 21,671 jobs are created and every dollar invest in transportation infrastructure returns $3.54 in economic impact. Investments in transportation infrastructure are proven middle class job creators.

Manufacturing facilities historically have served as a job creating engines. For example, in Central Ohio, the Honda Manufacturing plant in Marysville directly employs 4,000 workers. However, this facility for decades hired only local construction professionals under a Project Labor Agreement with the Columbus Building Trades for maintenance and expansion projects. Thousands of well-paying construction jobs have been create over the past four decades at the plant, in ADDITION to the hourly work force.

The Trump Administration has made middle class job creation a top priority. Historically, for every job created in the construction industry three jobs in other sectors are created. By focusing on infrastructure and the manufacturing sectors of our economy we can amplify any public investment and create additional middle class job opportunities for Americans.

Robert Y. Farrington, Ohio State Building & Construction Trades Council