Letter: Throwing more money to military is crazy

A Feb. 5 editorial in The Lima News praised President Trump for his executive order directing Secretary of Defense Mattis to assess our military ability to fight ISIS. The editorial cites a Heritage Foundation study that rated the U.S. Army as “weak,” and the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and nuclear capability as “marginal.” None were rated strong or very strong.

The increase in military spending has been made necessary by “two generations of withering away of the arsenal of democracy,” according to The Lima News.

Withering away?

In 2016, the United States spent just under $600 billion on defense. China was second at $215 billion and Saudi Arabia a distant third at $87 billion. We are currently spending more than the next seven countries combined.

And that is not enough?

The editorial claims the Air Force is flying 27-year-old planes and that “in the not too distant future foreign armored vehicle design and capabilities could surpass U.S. systems,” and Russia and China are threatening to outclass U.S. armored vehicles.

How is this possible?

Where is our money going if countries that are spending one-tenth what we are (Russia) can produce equipment that is remotely close to what we have? Perhaps the Heritage Foundation and The Lima News editorial writer should go investigate how these countries that are spending one-tenth what we are can possibly have a force that can compete with ours. They are obviously getting a lot more bang for their buck than we are.

Three days before leaving office in 1961 President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about the insatiable appetites of what he called the “military-industrial complex.” Your editorial proves Ike to have been prophetic.

Brice Brenneman, St Marys