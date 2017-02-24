Letter: Dementia journey tugs at your heart

Thank you David Trinko, of The Lima News, for the story on Joey Daley and his mother, Molly, as they journey through dementia. The YouTube episodes are heart-warming and heart-breaking at the same time.

Joey is the son any mother would want by her side as she journeyed through this dreaded disease. His patience and kindness is simply amazing and the episodes at his home with his wife and sons show such a loving family. When mom is having a good day, I laugh as she is very witty at times. On her bad days I cry as it’s simply sad. She knows there is something wrong and nothing to be done about it.

Thank you Joey for sharing this journey and thank you Wendy’s, who are getting on board with Joey to try and fight this terrible disease.

Mary Bonnell, Columbus Grove