Letter: ‘Other’ addicts need help, too

I am curious why the We Care Regional Crisis Center isn’t treating all drug addictions, only opiates.

Those seeking help from “other” drug addictions should be equally addressed at the We Care Regional Crisis Center too. An addiction is an addiction whether it’s opiates, heroin, cocaine, etc.

I realize there is an upsurge/epidemic of ODs in our area, but there is also still a relevant epidemic of “other” drug addictions in our area too. People with “other” drug addictions are told they have to go to facilities out of town and are not always admitted because of possibilities of no room/bed available situations.

“Other” drug addicts are only offered an out-patient type counseling service, leaving them to still remain in their drug-related environmental situations. With this facility saying it is being funded from the Mental Health Board levy and Ohio Mental Health and Addictions Services capital funds grant, I just think they are being biased as to whom they choose to help in our community with drug addictions.

Crystol Jones, Lima