Letter: Borders safe under Trump

Our current President is doing what he said he would do while running for office.

The people that infiltrated our country illegally should all be deported to their country of origin. There is nothing hateful about any of these executive orders. As a former Army military person and having been to many other countries, the United States has long been too soft on matters of illegal influx of all immigants. Our borders are the longest and our citizens are the best. …we need to be safe from the problems of the other countries.

One life lost is too many and I’m positive that if one of the liberals that reside in the country I fought for, lost a family member, best friend or neighbor to a person here illegally they would be up in arms.

Paul Grumsha, Ada