Letter: ‘Otterdiners’ get special treat

We have a group of Independent Living residents known as the “Otterdiners” who enjoy a monthly outing to various restaurants. On Feb. 21, 15 of our Otterdiners enjoyed dinner at Lock Sixteen in Lima.When it was time to pay the bill, the waitress stunned everyone when she said that a very kind gentlemen paid the entire bill! He wanted to remain anonymous and asked the waitress not to say anything until he was gone.

From everyone at Otterbein – thank you so much for your incredible generosity!!

Melinda Edler, Otterbein Cridersville Senior Lifestyle Choices, Cridersville